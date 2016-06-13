Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Yachting Range

Rolex Sydney Hobart - What a way to celebrate your 25th

by Jim Gale today at 12:25 am
David and Brad Kellett on eve of Brad’s 25 Hobarts Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
When Perpetual Loyal smashed the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race record this morning, it was record number two for her Boat Manager, Brad Kellett, all in the space of less than two days.

When he crossed the starting line on Boxing Day, Kellett became the youngest sailor to compete in 25 consecutive races. That in itself was enough to mark 2016 as a vintage year for him. He has lived and breathed this great race since he was a toddler, trailing his father David around the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia when he was managing some of the greatest maxi yachts of their era.

But to top it off with a Hobart double, first across the line and the race record, how good is that?

“It’s fantastic,” Kellett beamed, minutes after Perpetual Loyal settled in to Kings Pier marina in front of a cheering crowd. “I would never have thought this could happen in a million years.

“It was a big effort. All the guys did a great job and here we are at two o’clock in the morning, five hours ahead of the record. A great feeling.”

David Kellett is still at sea. For 12 years he has been shepherding the race yachts aboard the Radio Relay Vessel, JBW, and of course there are still a lot of boats out there with a long way to go. But it is a safe bet there is a bit of a tear in the old man’s eye this morning. Now both father and son know the joys of winning on handicap and line honours.

Often enough over the years the two have talked during the race when Brad has radioed in his position during the morning and evening skeds, but as it turned out this year, Brad just didn’t have the time.

“I didn’t do the skeds this year - I was just too preoccupied keeping the boat afloat. We had a lot of water coming over the boat and down the hatches.

“But the last comment that was passed on was to keep the boat under the windex (the wind instrument at the top of Perpetual Loyal’s towering mast). We managed to do that pretty well.”

For the first half of the race the crew was pushing Perpetual Loyal to its absolute limits in an epic dual down the NSW coast with Wild Oats XI. The downwind conditions were made to order for Oats, yet somehow Perpetual Loyal stuck on her tail, applying immense pressure on Mark Richards and the Wild Oats XI crew.

“That was the intention,” Brad says, “Someone had to crack.

“That’s not our weather, it’s Wild Oats’ weather, but we put ourselves in a great position, so that when Oats retired, we had enough of a lead over the V70s and Scallywag to win.

“We were all a bit upset when Oats retired. We were having a great race; racing very hard with a full main. The moment it happened we put in a reef, just to have a breather and to double check our boat.

“Within half an hour though, we were full main again and realised the record was in sight, and we said ‘let’s go’”.
Musto 2016 660x82 3Sail Port Stephens 2017 660x82Mondo Travel - Americas Cup Tour 13855

Related Articles

Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race action-shots by Lachlan Murnaghan
Lachlan Murnaghan provided this gallery of images from 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Lachlan Murnaghan provided this gallery of images from 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted today at 1:30 am The agony of a Rolex Sydney Hobart
They say if Rolex Sydney Hobart ended at Tasman Light list of winners over seven decades would read entirely differently They say if the Rolex Sydney Hobart ended at Tasman Light the list of winners over the last seven decades would read entirely differently. But it doesn’t. It finishes in Hobart, 11 miles up the cruel Derwent River from Storm Bay.
Posted today at 1:20 am Giacomo beats Scallywag to second on line in Rolex Sydney Hobart
You could not wipe the grin from Jim Delegat’s face when he arrived at the dock in Hobart after skippering his Volvo 70 You could not wipe the grin from Jim Delegat’s face when he arrived at the dock in Hobart after skippering his Volvo 70, Giacomo, to second place on line in the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s iconic Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race this evening.
Posted today at 12:39 am A new race record set at the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Arriving in Hobart at 02:31.20 on Wednesday 28 December, Anthony Bell’s 100-ft Maxi Perpetual Loyal set new race record Arriving in Hobart at 02:31.20 on Wednesday 28 December, Anthony Bell’s 100-ft Maxi Perpetual Loyal has set a new race record of 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes, 20 seconds at the Rolex Sydney Hobart and in the process secured line honours in the 72nd edition of the famous offshore race.
Posted today at 12:12 am RSHYR - Loyal skipper and his crew maintained their faith
The bookies didn’t back Loyal to win line honours in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, but the crew backed themselves The bookies didn’t back Loyal to win line honours in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, but the crew backed themselves in terms of maintaining their faith in a boat that was built to be the fastest super maxi in the world but that had never delivered, not as Speedboat nor Rambler nor Perpetual Loyal.
Posted today at 12:10 am Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal
Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal Here is a gallery of Andrea Francolini's magnificent dockside images of Perpetual Loyal. A wonderful celebration, which has now moved on to the famous Custom's House Hotel.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – Derwent sleeping it off?
We spoke about how anyone with an interest in ensuring Perpetual Loyal got Line Honours, also a new record in the race In the article Right-turn-means-record-in-mortal-danger, we spoke about how anyone with an interest in ensuring Perpetual Loyal got Line Honours and also a new record in the race should go down and pour a rum into the River Derwent from Constitution Dock. Looks like they did. However, they may have poured the entire barrel in, because now the River is sleeping it off.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage from Hobart presented by Zhik
All the interviews and perspectives on what happened in the Rolex Sydney Hobart from the inimitable Nic Douglass. Leading sailing apparel manufacturer, Zhik, has sponsored Nic Douglass - Adventures of a Sailor Girl's coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, live dockside from Sydney. All the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen in the 628nm offshore classic from the inimitable Nic Douglass.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart - Nic Douglass chats with the crew of Giacomo
Adventures of a Sailor Girl, Nic Douglass, caught up with the crew of Giacomo, Jim Delegat's Volvo 70 dockside n Hobart Adventures of a Sailor Girl, Nic Douglass, caught up with the crew of Giacomo, Jim Delegat's Volvo 70 - formerly the winner of the 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race, Groupama - skippered by Franck Cammas. The Volvo 70 had the misfortune to lose her mast in the 2014 Sydney Hobart necessitating a difficult extraction from Australia to New Zealand, where she was fitted with a new spar by Southern Spars.
Posted on 27 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart – Perpetual LOYAL smashes record for line honours
Anthony has well and truly removed the monkey of the last two years from his back smashing Wild Oats XI’s record of 2012 Anthony Bell has well and truly removed the monkey of the last two years from his back, smashing Wild Oats XI’s record of 2012 by four hours 51 minutes and 52 seconds and taking line honours for the second time
Posted on 27 Dec
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2016 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy