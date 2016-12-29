Rolex Sydney Hobart - Sean Langman Interview - Video

Maluka heads south - ROLEX SYDNEY HOBART 2016 Crosbie Lorimer Maluka heads south - ROLEX SYDNEY HOBART 2016 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150797

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 3:27 amMaluka may be the smallest boat but it wasn't the last to arrive and it also accomplished its fastest race to Hobart so far.