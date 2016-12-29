Rolex Sydney Hobart - Sean Langman Interview - Video
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 3:27 am
Sean Langman's Maluka of Kermandie is the oldest and smallest yacht in the fleet. We caught up with Sean on his arrival in Hobart and heard about his race.
Maluka heads south - ROLEX SYDNEY HOBART 2016 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
Maluka may be the smallest boat but it wasn't the last to arrive and it also accomplished its fastest race to Hobart so far.
