Rolex Sydney Hobart - Persistence prevails

by Quinag Communication today at 5:26 am
Anthony Bell’s Perpetual Loyal crosses the finish line to claim line honours and set a new race record at the Rolex Sydney Hobart © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
When British Navy Captain John Illingworth uttered the now immortal phrase: ‘I will, if you make a race of it,’ when presented with the opportunity to take part in a Christmas cruise from Sydney to Hobart in 1945, few would have imagined how vigorously his words resonate over seven decades later.

That casual idea of a cruise has, over time, evolved into one of the most respected and revered challenges in the sport of yachting. The annual Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race is a fearsome test of seamanship, human endeavour, skill and determination. ‘Make a race of it,’ remains embedded in the mindset of all those who compete in the 628-nautical mile race, whatever the challenges or obstacles they may encounter. The 72nd edition of the Rolex Sydney Hobart proved this in emphatic style. This was the year in which persistence prevailed, embodied both in those whose excellence was rewarded with trophies and coveted Rolex timepieces, and those who conquered their own personal challenges.

Loyal breaks record

On 27 December, 2015, Anthony Bell and his Perpetual Loyal crew should have been making progress down the New South Wales coast towards the Bass Strait in their quest for line honours at the 71st Rolex Sydney Hobart. Instead, the crew found themselves debriefing in a Sydney hotel after a broken rudder had forced their retirement from the race. It was the second year in succession that Bell’s 100-ft Maxi had failed to make it to Hobart. The team were distraught. It was likely to be the crew’s last race together. Making sense of the situation, there was only one option for a defiant Bell: “We thought we should come back and put it together again.”

Perpetual LOYAL - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Perpetual LOYAL - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race



In preparation for the 2016 race, Bell strengthened his crew, introducing a number of the team fresh from claiming line honours with the American Maxi Comanche. He also called on the decorated Australian sailor, and former Rolex World Sailor of the Year, Tom Slingsby. The determination of the crew was clear from the outset of the race. Perpetual Loyal was the first of the 88-strong international fleet to reach Sydney Heads, often a first psychological marker. She then dueled with Wild Oats XI, one of the race’s great names, down the New South Wales coast. It looked like a two-way contest for line honours. Then nearly 21 hours into the race, a hydraulic ram fault forced Wild Oats XI to retire. For Mark Richards and his crew, misfortune for a second year in a row.

Wild Oats XI and Victoire - two yachts to have won the Rolex Sydney Hobart - at the start of the 72nd edition © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Wild Oats XI and Victoire - two yachts to have won the Rolex Sydney Hobart - at the start of the 72nd edition © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com



In consistent reaching conditions, Perpetual Loyal assumed control of the race. The pace remained relentless and in the early hours of Wednesday 28 December, she arrived in Hobart not only to frenzied media and spectator activity but also the confirmation she had accomplished a remarkable feat. Perpetual Loyal had broken the race record set by Wild Oats XI in 2012 by nearly five hours. Her time, 1 day, 13 hours, 31 minutes and 20 seconds.

Anthony Bell (left), owner/skipper of Rolex Sydney Hobart line honours winner Perpetual LOYAL, presented with a Rolex Yacht-Master II timepiece by Joel Aeschlimann, Rolex Geneva © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Anthony Bell (left), owner/skipper of Rolex Sydney Hobart line honours winner Perpetual LOYAL, presented with a Rolex Yacht-Master II timepiece by Joel Aeschlimann, Rolex Geneva © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com



“Calmness and coolness on our boat was the thing that got us through. The most important part was that we had nothing to lose. It defies a lot of the worries we had. It is one for the true believers,” said Bell.

It is the 12th time the race record has been broken since Illingworth and his crew on the 30-ft British Rani set a time of just under a week in 1945.

Jim Delegat’s Giacomo was the second yacht to finish the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Jim Delegat’s Giacomo was the second yacht to finish the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com


A study in resilience

Overcoming adversity is the central narrative in the story behind the 70-ft yacht which finished second to Perpetual Loyal on the water. Giacomo is owned by Jim Delegat, an Auckland-based wine producer. This was the crew’s third Rolex Sydney Hobart. “We had a wonderful 2013 and a heartbreaking 2014, when we lost our mast off the Tasmanian coast. It was soul-destroying and a personal loss for the crew. It was difficult to get over in the next months.” Despite that setback, Delegat and his predominantly New Zealand team set on plotting to plan the perfect race. In 2015, Giacomo, a Volvo 70 designed for the rigours of offshore racing, was repaired and then in preparation for this year’s race, the crew focused on sailing hours together and honing teamwork.

To win the Rolex Sydney Hobart, you need a lot of qualities. You also need an element of luck. This year’s weather pattern favoured the leading boats. In finishing second, two hours behind the new race record holder, Giacomo set the second fastest time in the history of the race. She had sailed across Storm Bay and along the notoriously cruel 11-nm stretch of the Derwent River in good breeze. And this at night, when the river often shuts down. A few hours later, the Derwent did what it often has, crush the ambitions of those who dream to believe. The breeze faded with cruel disdain and consequently no yacht would be able to surpass Giacomo’s handicap time. On Thursday 29 December, she was confirmed as the overall winner of the race. The Tattersall’s Cup and Rolex timepiece were hers.

“It’s reward for a long learning experience. We are not the same people today that we were in 2013. It is about a mindset and it’s a learning experience,” explained Delegat. This, like so many Rolex Sydney Hobart stories, was partly a family affair. Delegat sailed with his two sons – Nikolas and James – the latter at 18 the youngest sailor in the fleet. Winning the Rolex Sydney Hobart, organised by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA), in your first attempt is a feat achieved by very few.

“It really comes down to high quality execution, timeliness, keeping the boat moving. This is the most physically demanding race,” reflected Delegat on a grueling 39 and a half hours at sea. “We weren’t really able to put a proper watch system into place, constantly bringing people back on deck for sail changes.”

“Winning – it’s what dreams are made of,” added Delegat. “The legendary nature of the race and the remoteness of us achieving the win... it’s rewarding and exciting.”

Sharing stories

Winning prizes at the Rolex Sydney Hobart is the target of all those who enter. The race’s handicapping system ensures this dream is achievable. First though comes completing the race. “For most of us it’s about finishing,” explains Sean Langman, who was born on a boat in Sydney and has sailed the race 26 times on all kinds of yacht. “Anyone who finishes this race is a winner. It’s about the journey, the preparation, the camaraderie, having Christmas Dinner but your thoughts drifting to where you really want to be, which is on the sea the next day for the start of the race.” Eighty-three of the 88 crews who commenced the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart finished – a testament to the meticulous planning and flawless preparation of those involved.

Langman, who still Harbour’s dreams of winning the major prizes, was the person who first introduced Anthony Bell to the race. One friend in the smallest boat in the fleet – Langman’s 30-ft, 1932-built Maluka of Kermandie, the other – Bell – in what proved to be the race’s fastest. “The race makes you real, it centres you. It’s at sea where you realise what it means to be part of our environment and our universe. It makes you think about a lot of things and creates a bond with the people who you do it with. This you never lose.”

Matador surfing their way to Hobart - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
Matador surfing their way to Hobart - Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com



This year the race welcomed 12 overseas entries from ten countries. This included the predominantly Swedish team on the 44-ft Matador. Owner Jonas Grander only stepped foot on his boat for the first time ten days before the race and his knowledge of the Rolex Sydney Hobart was drawn from articles and video clips. “It’s such a legendary race. To take part is a matter of expanding yourself and getting to know yourself a little bit more. To plan something like this from the other side of the planet takes a lot of preparation. Is it impossible? No, it isn’t. And if it’s possible, you can make it.”

Not every edition of the Rolex Sydney Hobart heralds a new race record or witnesses such a high proportion of crews make it to Hobart. Each year the narrative is different, the weather pattern unique, the nature of the race unfolds in its own way. This is part of what draws both first-timers and veterans to the race each year. “It’s so humbling,” explained Delegat. “We have to have a regard for the challenge it is and the people who have gone before us.” As Title Sponsor of the race since 2002, Rolex identifies with the race’s very essence, the commitment and dedication of those who take part, the notion of passion, friendship and an unrelenting desire to overcome all challenges.

Proceedings closed with the official prizegiving organized by the CYCA and the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania. A final opportunity to celebrate this year’s achievements. Preparations for the 73rd edition – which starts on Tuesday 26 December, 2017 – begin now.

