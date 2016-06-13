Rolex Sydney Hobart - Out the Heads and turn right VIDEO

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 5:45 amThe Bow Caddy Media team was parked close to the southernmost seaward mark as the second half of the fleet rocked and rolled their way through the ‘rinse cycle’ in search of clear waters and a more settled run southward.