Rolex Sydney Hobart - Out the Heads and turn right VIDEO
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 5:45 am
The waters off Sydney Heads can be choppy at the best of times, but on Boxing Day afternoon when the first half of the fleet has rounded the seaward mark on the big race south, the seas are chaotic, chopped up by dozens of power boats following the fleet through the Heads.
The Bow Caddy Media team was parked close to the southernmost seaward mark as the second half of the fleet rocked and rolled their way through the ‘rinse cycle’ in search of clear waters and a more settled run southward.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150701