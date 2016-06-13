Rolex Sydney Hobart - Nic Douglass chats with the crew of Giacomo

Giacomo (NZ) closes on on the finish of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart © Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Giacomo (NZ) closes on on the finish of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart © Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

Sailor Girl Live: Giacomo on the dock! #RSHYR update: I can report that the Derwent has now shut down due to showers.... Giacomo and Scallywag just managed to get through. I had to choose between greeting Scallywag and Giacomo, I chose to see Giacomo as they have done so well on IRC. Ended up helping them to dock then waited my turn to have live chats with Brad Jackson & Robert Greenhalgh ?

More soon, Nic Douglass :) Posted by Adventures of a Sailor Girl on Tuesday, December 27, 2016

by Nic Douglass and Sail-World/NZ on 27 Dec'I can report that the Derwent has now shut down due to showers, says Nic, continuing her Rolex Sydney Hobart coverage, sponsored by leading marine apparel manufacturer, Zhik... 'Giacomo and Scallywag just managed to get through. I had to choose between greeting Scallywag and Giacomo, I chose to see Giacomo as they have done so well on IRC. Ended up helping them to dock then waited my turn to have live chats with Brad Jackson & Robert Greenhalgh'Giacomo sailed in the 2012 Sydney Hobart, and had the misfortune to lose her mast in the 2014 Sydney Hobart necessitating a difficult extraction from Australia to New Zealand, where she was fitted with a new spar by Southern Spars.Since then Giacomo has put together a campaign orientated at having a serious hit at the Rolex Sydney Hobart.That has included being based in Australia for several months sailing across the Tasman in July for the Sydney to Gold Coast race in early August.In this year's Sydney Hobart, Giacomo engaged several top crew members including Brad Jackson, a three-time winner of the Volvo Ocean Race, Tony Rae who was part of the winning crew aboard Steinlager 2 in the 1989/90 Whitbread Race and Rob Greenhalgh a veteran of four Volvo Ocean Races and part of the winning crew of ABN Amro One in the 2004/05 Volvo Ocean Race.Her crew was mostly from New Zealand, with Giacomo with Steve Cotton as sailing master.In this year's Sydney Hobart, Giacomo was up against three other Volvo 70s, and fours supermaxi's. She opted to take a more offshore course on the first night, avoiding an area of lighter airs inshore, and then was well positioned to make the most of the early arrival of the SE breeze and lifted into third overall soon after daylight of the final day behind then race leader Wild Oats XI, and Perpetual Loyal.After Wild Oats XI had pulled out with a canting keel issue, Giacomo lifted into second and with conditions in which Volvo 70's excel, she pushed hard against Perpetual Loyal, reducing their lead and then had a tough fight with the chasing group when they closed the Tasmanian coast.Giacomo was one of five boats to break the former race record, finishing two hours behind Perpetual Loyal and just two minutes ahead of the fast finishing supermaxi, Scallywag.She currently lead the 85 boat fleet on overall honours, with several leading contenders yet to finish in the light winds on the Derwent.Nic Douglass caught up with the Giacomo crew after the race finish in Hobart.