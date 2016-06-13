Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage pre race presented by Zhik
by Nic Douglass today at 1:10 am
Leading sailing apparel manufacturer, Zhik, has sponsored Nic Douglass - Adventures of a Sailor Girl's coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, live dockside from Sydney.
Join Zhik and Nic Douglass for live coverage of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart © Nic Douglass
All the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen in the 628nm offshore classic from the inimitable Nic Douglass. Then stay with Nic as she goes on the water for her live commentary.
If you are joining late - move the slider on the bottom of the Youtube screen to the right and get the real-time commentary.
An edited version of this broadcast will be posted later, minus the technical cliches from early on.
