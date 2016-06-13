Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage pre race presented by Zhik

by Nic Douglass today at 1:10 amAll the interviews and perspectives on what could and might happen in the 628nm offshore classic from the inimitable Nic Douglass. Then stay with Nic as she goes on the water for her live commentary.If you are joining late - move the slider on the bottom of the Youtube screen to the right and get the real-time commentary.An edited version of this broadcast will be posted later, minus the technical cliches from early on.