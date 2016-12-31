Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage from Sydney Harbour
by Sail-World on 26 Dec 2016
Catch the full commentary and video of the start of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart race start, live from Sydney Harbour.
Balance at closing stages of the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Race starts at 1300hrs local time, 1500hrs in NZ, and 0200 UTC
To follow the race via the Race Tracker click here
