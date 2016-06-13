Please select your home edition
Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage from Hobart presented by Zhik

by Nic Douglass on 27 Dec
Adventures of a Sailor Girl in Hobart, presented by Zhik © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Leading sailing apparel manufacturer, Zhik, has sponsored Nic Douglass - Adventures of a Sailor Girl's coverage of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, now live from dockside in Hobart.

All the interviews and perspectives on how the race unfolded in the record breaker from the inimitable Nic Douglass, as she catches up with the crews on their arrival in Hobart.

Join Nic for her chat with the race winner, Perpetual Loyal, second finisher Giacomo and more as the dock in a rain drenched Hobart.

For the rest of her coverage on Facebook click here
