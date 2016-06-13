Rolex Sydney Hobart - Live coverage details of start of record-breaker

Wild Oats XI and Perpetual Loyal © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo

by Sail-World.com NZL today at 11:54 amThe expected Southerly front hitting the race fleet appears to have stayed away and will be replaced by a period of light airs.After negotiating that sand trap, the fleet will complete the race in SE winds of around 7-9kts increasing to 178ktsThe record time is now expected be around 1 day 13 or 14 hours.The 72nd running of the Rolex Sydney Hobart will commence on Boxing Day, Monday December 26 at 1pm AEDT. Cruising Yacht Club of Australia has issued details of the live coverage of the race start.Syd Fischer, the oldest person to ever skipper a yacht in the race at age 88 (aboard Ragamuffin 100 in 2015) will be responsible for firing the start cannon to send the fleet on their way south from Sydney to Hobart.For those unable to join the million or so people lining the Aussie shoreline to see the yachts sail past, the race start will be covered live by the Seven Network and online.The details of how you can watch the race are below:The Seven Network will broadcast the start of the race from 12:30pm AEDT until 2pm AEDT.Mobile/Portable device: Of course if you’re out and about, you can in Australia stream the broadcast of the Rolex Sydney Hobart LIVE on the PLUS7 App, available in the App Store and via Google Play for android users.Web Stream: There will be a stream of the Channel 7 live broadcast available on the Rolex Sydney Hobart website www.rolexsydneyhobart.com. This will be not be geo-blocked, therefore INTERNATIONAL VIEWERS should use this to watch the race start.Fox Asia will be live broadcasting the event, check local guides for details. Le Sport in China has also indicated that they will be broadcasting the event.Once the broadcast concludes at 2pm AEDT, you can follow the race via the yacht tracker on the Rolex Sydney Hobart website. After the conclusion of the live Channel 7 broadcast, it will be available for viewing later through the race website.