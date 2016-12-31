Rolex Sydney Hobart - Cromarty Magellan - Corinthian Division Winner
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 6:53 am
With all the competitors now in Hobart the Division Winners Presentation Ceremony was held Dockside.
Richard Grant of Cromarty Magellan raises the flag for the Corinthian Division winner Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
We caught up with Richard Grant Owner/Skipper of Cromarty Magellan who won the Corinthian Division.
