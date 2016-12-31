Please select your home edition
Edition
Helm Events 728x90

Rolex Sydney Hobart - Cromarty Magellan - Corinthian Division Winner

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 6:53 am
Richard Grant of Cromarty Magellan raises the flag for the Corinthian Division winner Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
With all the competitors now in Hobart the Division Winners Presentation Ceremony was held Dockside.

We caught up with Richard Grant Owner/Skipper of Cromarty Magellan who won the Corinthian Division.

Barz Optics - Melanin LensesZhik Dinghy 660x82Safety at Sea - Baltic - 3

Related Articles

Rolex Sydney Hobart - Persistence prevails
When British Navy Captain John Illingworth uttered the now immortal phrase: ‘I will, if you make a race of it,’ When British Navy Captain John Illingworth uttered the now immortal phrase: ‘I will, if you make a race of it,’ when presented with the opportunity to take part in a Christmas cruise from Sydney to Hobart in 1945, few would have imagined how vigorously his words resonate over seven decades later.
Posted today at 5:26 am Clipper Race - New Year, new challenge - Meet Laura Kearley
Seeing more of the world, pushing your limits and self-improvement are common New Year resolutions made by people Seeing more of the world, pushing your limits and self-improvement are common New Year resolutions made by people across the world on December 31. But while many are broken or quickly forgotten, the resolution Laura Kearly made herself this time last January has become an exciting new reality.
Posted today at 3:32 am Tailwinds for Club Marine Pittwater to Southport Yacht Race
Club Marine Pittwater to Southport line-up is set to enjoy tailwinds after taking left hand turn out of Broken Bay Like the Rolex Sydney Hobart fleet’s quick push south in record time, the Club Marine Pittwater to Southport line-up is set to also enjoy tailwinds after taking a left hand turn out of Broken Bay tomorrow.
Posted today at 12:04 am Vendée Globe – New year, new resolution
It was seemingly scripted for the sailor, who is hard-wired to try and win this race at the third time of asking. The Breton sailor pointed out that he has the advantage, if it might be considered as such, of having duelled up the Atlantic in the last edition.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Vendee Globe - Le Cleac'h gets out of sight of Hugo Boss
The yachts Banque Populaire V and Hugo Boss are sailing at 10.2kts and 9.5kts respectively off the coast of Brazil. With just under 5000nm left to sail in the 2016/17 Vendee Globe race, race leader Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) has eased away to a more comfortable 152nm lead over second placed Alex Thomson (GBR). The yachts Banque Populaire V and Hugo Boss are sailing at 10.2kts and 9.5kts respectively off the coast of Brazil. Another match race has developed in the Southern Ocean between Conrad Colman and Nandor Fa.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Vendee Globe - Le Cléac'h's small dividend + Onboard Video
Armel Le Cléac'h has restored his lead to over 130 miles ahead of his British adversary Alex Thomson. Blessed by a rich-get-richer scenario, leading out of a high pressure ridge and its lighter airs, Armel Le Cléac'h has restored his lead to over 130 miles ahead of his British adversary Alex Thomson. Speeds are mostly quite even now between the two and the weather predictions still show small progressive gains to the French skipper who will, in time, ease into stronger, more lifted breezes.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Volvo Ocean Race - On for the hat-trick
Meet the man eyeing his third consecutive Volvo Ocean Race win. Phil Harmer, lifted trophy with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing Meet the man eyeing his third consecutive Volvo Ocean Race win. Phil Harmer, who lifted the trophy with Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing in 2014-15, and Groupama in 2011-12, could get the hat-trick next edition – and we sat down to chat to him about what's he's been up to since the end of the race, his views on the evolutions ahead of 2017-18, and his plans for the future.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Vendee Globe - The Cape Crusader – JP Dick rounds Cape Horn
No solo or short-handed sailor has completed as many round the world racing miles as Jean-Pierre Dick in the last decade No solo or short-handed sailor has completed as many round the world racing miles as Jean-Pierre Dick in the last decade. The French skipper, who took up solo racing in 2002 after winning the fully crewed Tour de France a la Voile, rounded Cape Horn for his fifth time racing this morning at 0634hrs UTC.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Race- Division Winners Flag Presentation
The winners of all Divisions were presented with their boat flags at the Hobart Race Village stage this morning The winners of all Divisions were presented with their boat flags at the Hobart Race Village stage this morning (Saturday). Here are images of some of the Division winners. The Bow Caddy team spoke to some of the winners in the IRC, ORCi and Corinthian Divisions; look out for the video coming shortly.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016 Jules Verne Trophy - Cold weather ahead in the fifties
1000 miles from the Kerguelens that they should pass via the south, IDEC Sport is continuing to progress at high speed. 1000 miles from the Kerguelens that they should pass via the south, IDEC Sport is continuing to progress at high speed. Francis Joyon and his crew are keeping up some very high averages and in so doing narrowing the gap to their virtual rival the holder of the Jules Verne Trophy.
Posted on 31 Dec 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy