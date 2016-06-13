Rolex Sydney Hobart - Clipper Ventures 5 Arrival VIDEO

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 10:19 amThe race is so much more than the ‘rock stars’…. It is about ordinary men and women competing in a race and their families making sacrifices around Xmas so that their loved ones can compete.Here’s to all those families, especially the children who are so excited to see their parents again.