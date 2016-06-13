Rolex Sydney Hobart - Clipper Ventures 5 Arrival VIDEO
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 10:19 am
With so much emphasis placed on the top end of the fleet, we thought we would bring you the arrival in Hobart of the second last boat to arrive – Clipper Ventures 5.
Clipper Ventures 5 Docks in Hobart - Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
The race is so much more than the ‘rock stars’…. It is about ordinary men and women competing in a race and their families making sacrifices around Xmas so that their loved ones can compete.
Here’s to all those families, especially the children who are so excited to see their parents again.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150806