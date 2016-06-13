Rolex Sydney Hobart - Chinese Whisper Rupert Henry Interview VIDEO

Chinese Whisper rounds the Zulu mark off Sydney Heads Crosbie Lorimer Chinese Whisper rounds the Zulu mark off Sydney Heads Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com

by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 6:20 am