Rolex Sydney Hobart - Chinese Whisper Rupert Henry Interview VIDEO
by Dale Lorimer - Bow Caddy Media today at 6:20 am
The Bow Caddy Team caught up with Rupert Henry, Owner & Skipper of Chinese Whisper & Stu Bannatyne, Tactician, to find out how the race went, after the forecast had favoured the TP52s over the 60 footers.
Chinese Whisper rounds the Zulu mark off Sydney Heads Crosbie Lorimer http://www.crosbielorimer.com
