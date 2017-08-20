Please select your home edition
Rolex Middle Sea Race – Third straight line honours success

by Quinag today at 12:21 pm
Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
A diverse and impressive fleet of 104 yachts from 30 countries started the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race.

Line honours was decided late on Monday evening when George David’s Rambler 88 crossed the finish line at the Royal Malta Yacht Club at 21:48:09 CEST in an elapsed time of two days, nine hours, 48 minutes and nine seconds. It is the third straight Rolex Middle Sea Race line honours success for the American yacht equaling the feat of Benbow (1975-77) and Esimit Europa 2 (2010-2012).

The overall race winner was confirmed on Wednesday afternoon: Igor Rytov's Russian JPK 10.80 Bogatyr.

The fleet have been exposed to a variety of conditions across a 606-nm race course which comprises an anticlockwise circumnavigation of Sicily; from benign conditions in the Strait of Messina and around the race’s iconic landmark of Stromboli to high seas and punishing winds on the western edge of the course.

At 10:00 AM on Thursday 26 October, 33 yachts had finished; five were still racing, 66 had officially retired or failed to finish.

The final prizegiving takes place on Saturday 28 October. A wrap-up release will be published on the same day.

George David’s Rambler 88 takes line honours – Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
