Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto AUS 2017 728x90 2

Rolex Middle Sea Race – Leaders in their Element

by RMYC today at 2:18 pm
Rambler 88 at Favignana – Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
As expected, near gale force winds arrived in the early hours of this morning (Monday) rapidly changing the character of the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race.

To the north of Sicily, yachts are experiencing sustained wind speeds of 30 knots with a significant sea state. Gusts will be higher. The Royal Malta Yacht Club race management team has been busy through the night, monitoring the fleet’s progress. There have been a number of retirements as the increasing wind strength and building sea state test equipment and resolve. Leading yacht, Rambler 88 is on the downwind leg to Lampedusa, currently with Leopard, Hugo Boss and CQS in hot pursuit.

After a long hard beat during the night across the north coast of Sicily, George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 rounded Favignana around 0800 CEST this morning. With 30 knots of wind and a sweet downwind angle, Rambler 88 took off like a scolded cat towards Pantalleria. Averaging over 20 knots of boat speed, probably surfing closer to thirty, Rambler 88 was finally in her element.

Just over an hour behind Rambler 88, the 100ft Maxi Leopard, skippered by Pascal Oddo, is in her slipstream. While Rambler 88 is the quicker boat, Leopard is the bigger yacht and it will be interesting to see which of these two manages the conditions best. Alex Thompson's IMOCA 60 Hugo Boss was next off the breeze, after a bucking bronco ride to Favignana. Her crew will be relishing the prospect of hurtling downwind. Meanwhile, the majority of the fleet still racing is between Stromboli on the northeast corner of the race course and San Vito Lo Capo to the west. James Blakemore's South African Swan 53 Music was the provisional race leader after IRC time correction, according to the tracker.

Further back, there are a number of yachts still passing through the Messina Strait. A nasty change in the prevailing winds awaits the crews. The Mistral driven breeze has built waves of up to four metres and the Tyrrhenian Sea is a turbulent spot right now.

Offshore racing is often about making seamanship decisions aimed at preserving equipment and conserving strength rather than boosting speed. David Pizzuto, racing on American yacht Xpatriate, called in to report: “Xpatriate is currently close to Stromboli, all crew are in well and in good spirits. For the time being we have decided to stop and wait. Winds are reaching 25 knots so the crew will assess the situation later today. In the meantime, we are enjoying a coffee and relaxing.”

Provisional Class Review: Stromboli - 0900 CEST 23 October, 2017

IRC Two
Franco Niggeler's Swiss Cookson 50 Kuka 3 was the first in Class 2 to round Stromboli. Addessi Vincenzo's Italian Mylius 18, Fra Diavolo was leading after time correction.

IRC Three
Tian Domonique's French Ker 46 Tonnerre de Glen was the first in Class 3 to round Stromboli, and held second after time correction, with the Swan 65 Lunz Am Meer leading at this point. Connor Doyle's DK46 Hydra - Performance Yacht Charter was in third.

IRC Four
Renzo Grottesi's Italian Swan 42 Be Wild was the first in Class 4 to round Stromboli, and held second after time correction. James Blakemore's South African Swan 53 Music was the leader, with Maltese First 45 Elusive, sailed by the Podesta family, in third, just five minutes ahead of Josef Schultheis and Timmy Camilleri's Maltese Xp-44 Xp-ACT.

IRC Five
Yves Grosjean's French J/133 Jivaro was the first in Class 5 to round Stromboli, but has since retired. Jamie Sammut's Solaris 42 Unica then led the class. Andrey Arbuzov Russian First 44.7 Courrier du Coeur was third, just one second ahead of Joseph Mele's American Swan 44 Triple Lindy.

IRC Six
Thomas Kneen's British JPK 1080 Sunrise was the first boat in Class 6 to round Stromboli and was second in class. Marco Bertozzi's Italian One Tonner Super Atax led the class with Igor Rytov's Russian JPK 1080 Bogatyr in third.

104 yachts started the Rolex Middle Sea Race. At 10:30 CEST Monday 23rd October, fifteen boats had officially retired, the latest being Momo (GER), Freccia Rossa (ITA), Macropus (SLO), Prague Weekends (CZE), Aegir (FIN), Amapola (ITA), Ton Ton Malta Charters (MLT), Jolou (RUS), Jivaro (FRA), Varuna (GER), Munjek (CRO) and Galbula (ESP).
Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82RS Sailing 660x82 AUSSouthern Spars - 100

Related Articles

Clipper World Race – Day 19 Race 2 – PSP Logistics enters Ocean Sprint
The team, which was delayed behind the fleet after a whale hit its starboard rudder, entered Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint Once PSP Logistics has completed its Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, the fastest three teams will be formally announced by the Clipper Race Office and will be awarded up to three bonus race points.
Posted today at 2:05 pm Volvo Ocean Race - Let the battle commence
Turn the Tide on Plastic, one of seven teams in this edition of the Volvo Ocean Race, set sail from Alicante today Turn the Tide on Plastic, one of seven teams in this edition of the Volvo Ocean Race, set sail from Alicante today for the start of the epic 45,000 nautical mile round-the-world race.
Posted today at 8:29 am Extreme Sailing Series™ - SAP Extreme Sailing Team in action
It was déjà vu for SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi as it went down to the final double-points race to decide the wi It was déjà vu for SAP Extreme Sailing Team and Alinghi as it went down to the final double-points race to decide the winner of the penultimate Act of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in San Diego, but the Danes held their nerve to walk away the champions.
Posted today at 7:00 am Atlantic Double - Start Leg 1 - RORC Transatlantic Race
A record entry is expected for fourth edition of RORC Transatlantic Race, starting at Marina Lanzarote, Canary Islands A record entry is expected for the fourth edition of the RORC Transatlantic Race, starting at Marina Lanzarote, Canary Islands, on 25th November, 2017. Close to 25 teams are expected, racing a huge variety of ocean going yachts. Nine different nations will be taking the challenge, racing 3,000 miles to Camper & Nicholsons Port Louis Marina, Grenada, West Indies.
Posted today at 6:10 am Oman Air team sign-off looking ahead to the ESS final in Mexico
The Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team signed-off in San Diego secure in second place overall in the season The Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team signed-off in San Diego secure in second place overall in the season and with their sights set on the finale in Mexico.
Posted today at 3:28 am Volvo Ocean Race - Images from the first day and night of Leg 1
Images for the first day of racing and heading into the night of Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race Images for the first day of racing and heading into the night of Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race as the fleet sail from Alicante to Lisbon by way of Madeira.
Posted today at 1:05 am Volvo Ocean Race - Full replay and images from the Start
Full video replay and images from the start of the Volvo Ocean Race a few hours ago in Alicante, Spain. Full video replay and images from the start of the Volvo Ocean Race a few hours ago in Alicante, Spain.
Posted on 22 Oct Team Brunel reports on start of Volvo Ocean Race
The bay off the Alicante sea front was crowded with hundreds of spectator boats, ringing a short inshore race course The fleet of seven of the best sailing teams in the world including Team Brunel started Leg 1, a 1,450 nautical mile sprint to Lisbon, Portugal in bright sunshine and a 15-20 knot Easterly breeze.
Posted on 22 Oct Intensity and action at highest level as Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 starts
The fleet of seven of the best sailing teams in the world started Leg one, a 1,450nm sprint to Lisbon, Portugal The highlight came on the approach to the final turning mark before leaving the bay, when Dongfeng Race Team came screaming in on a collision course with Team Brunel and MAPFRE, both of whom were forced into a quick gybe to avoid the right of way Chinese boat.
Posted on 22 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race – Day 2 – The calm before the storm
While the going has been slow so far, gale force winds are still forecast to arrive during the small hours of Monday. Pressing on through the sticky conditions, Rambler had reached Stromboli this afternoon with the majority of the fleet still to pass through the Messina Strait.
Posted on 22 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy