Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Rolex Middle Sea Race – Day 2 – The calm before the storm

by RMYC today at 4:11 pm
Dieter Schön’s Maxi72 Momo at the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
George David's American Maxi, Rambler 88, has made the best of the light breeze dominating the first 24 hours of the 38th Rolex Middle Sea Race to build a commanding lead over her rivals.

Pressing on through the sticky conditions, Rambler had reached Stromboli this afternoon with the majority of the fleet still to pass through the Messina Strait. While the going has been slow so far, gale force winds are still forecast to arrive from the northwest during the small hours of Monday morning. This threatened increase will play a large part in determining the race outcome.

By the end of the first night at sea, the 2017 Rolex Middle Sea Race fleet had passed Capo Passero, on the south eastern corner of Sicily. As expected, the moderate easterly wind enjoyed at the start faded yesterday evening and yachts struggled to maintain their early brisk pace. Headway during hours of darkness proved difficult, testing patience at skill.

Rambler 88 rounding Stromboli – Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
Rambler 88 rounding Stromboli – Rolex Middle Sea Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com



At Capo Passero, the overall leader under IRC was Dieter Schön's German Maxi72 Momo. Vadim Yakimenko's Russian TP52 Freccia Rossa was leading IRC Two, Eric Daher's French Ker 46 Tonnerre de Glen was leading IRC Three, Jamie Sammut's Maltese Solaris 42 Unica was leading IRC Five, and Igor Rytov's Russian JPK 1080 Bogatyr was leading IRC 6. The standings will undoubtedly change as the yachts continue to play snakes and ladders before exiting the narrow confine of the Messina Strait.

At 1200, on the second day, many yachts were enjoying a blade of fresh northerly breeze on their approach to the southern end of the infamous strait. Jamie Sammut, skipper of the 42-foot Unica, had time to contact the Royal Malta Yacht Club: “Last night we went to the east, offshore, to look for more wind, which proved to be a good tactic. This morning we headed back towards the Sicilian coast. Now we have 20 knots and we are making excellent progress towards Messina, we expect to pass through the strait in a few hours. At the moment, we have a huge number of dolphins leaping out of the water around the boat, which is just spectacular!”

Around the same time, Connor Doyle's Irish DK46 Hydra – Performance Yacht Charter was hugging the Italian mainland coast making good speed to Messina. “We are short tacking and the mood on board is great.” commented boat captain Lucy Jones: “We expect to make Stromboli by midnight, hopefully before the strong breeze arrives, so we can get set for the leg to Favignana, which should be a bumpy ride.”

Jamie Sammut's Unica at the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race © Pavel Images / RMYC
Jamie Sammut's Unica at the start of the Rolex Middle Sea Race © Pavel Images / RMYC



The majority of the fleet in the Rolex Middle Sea Race is expected to pass through the strait by the end of today. Overnight, strong to gale-force winds will build from the northwest. For those on the passage from Stromboli to Favignana, the wind will be on the nose and leave crews facing a tough beat across the top of Sicily. Once around the next corner, the course will open onto a potentially wild sleigh-ride. 40 knots of wind and a significant sea state are expected to push the yachts south to Lampedusa and the eventual turn back towards Malta.

104 yachts started the Rolex Middle Sea Race. So far, six boats have officially retired: Proteus (USA), Hispaniola (LTU), Jings! (GBR) Vamos Adelante (ITA), Wind (RUS), Xpresso (MLT). All crew are safe and well.

BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Lancer Lasts LongerMusto AUS 2017 660x82 4

Related Articles

Vestas 11th Hour Racing begin the Volvo Ocean Race
The first ocean leg of the Volvo Ocean Race from Alicante, Spain, to Lisbon, Portugal started on Sunday. The 1450nm course will take the seven competing teams through the Strait of Gibraltar and around the small island of Porto Santo, close to Madeira, before heading directly to Lisbon.
Posted today at 3:51 pm Volvo Ocean Race – Tienpont back to skipper team AkzoNobel for Leg 1
A total of eight sailors will be on board for the 1,450 nautical mile leg to Lisbon – including Dutchman Tienpont. On Friday evening, Tienpont won an arbitration judgement allowing him to return to the team and just hours before start time, the team submitted an updated crew list with Tienpont leading a newly constituted squad.
Posted today at 3:33 pm Volvo Ocean Race – The dock walk in Alicante
Interviews with plenty of sailors as they board their boats, including David Witt who has 'lent' AkzoNobel a crew member It's go time! The first confirmation on the AkzoNobel crew list following Tienpont winning his court case and return to the team, leaving Brad Jackson and Jules in Spain.
Posted today at 2:30 pm Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 18, Race 2 – And then there was one
Currently making good progress at 10.2 knots directly to Cape Town, priority is to make it into port with time to rest Skipper Roy Taylor and the PSP Logistics crew passed on their hearty congratulations to Greenings and Skipper Andy Woodruff on its second win, to Skipper Dale Smyth and Dare To Lead on securing second place and doubling its race points and to Skipper Gaëtan Thomas and his ‘pirates’ on board Garmin for securing third and their first podium finish.
Posted today at 12:17 pm Team Brunel ready for Volvo Ocean Race start
Many of the participating teams have trained in Lisbon in recent weeks, including Team Brunel. Team Brunel starts on Sunday afternoon with the other six participating boats in the Volvo Ocean Race. Dutch skipper Bouwe Bekking and his team are ready.
Posted today at 12:12 pm Volvo Ocean Race insights – First timers to arch rivals
From females to first timers, sea sickness to sailing with arch rivals, there is a lot to cover with this talented bunch There was plenty happening in the village yesterday; another change to the AkzoNobel skipper, and for myself plenty more catch ups with sailors who are all keen to get out there and do what they do best.
Posted today at 10:00 am Clipper Race - Unicef arrives into Cape Town after challenging race
Unicef crossed line at 23:19:27 local South African time (21:19:27 UTC) on Saturday evening, having sailed over 3500nm Unicef crossed the line at 23:19:27 local South African time (21:19:27 UTC) on Saturday evening, having sailed over 3500nm, resulting in an eleventh placed finish in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms.
Posted today at 7:34 am VOR - From conception to reality - Turn the Tide on Plastic
Volvo Ocean Race (set to depart from Alicante Spain 22 October) is one of the greatest challenges in professional sport. The Volvo Ocean Race (set to depart from Alicante, Spain 22 October) is one of the greatest challenges in professional sport. The 2017-18 edition will take the teams 45,000 nautical miles around the world, across four oceans, touching six continents and 12 landmark Host Cities.
Posted today at 6:54 am Oman Air’s Extreme Sailing Series team keep their grip on podium place
Oman Air maintained their grip on a podium place after a challenging third day at Extreme Sailing Series in San Diego. Team Oman Air maintained their grip on a podium place after a challenging third day at the Extreme Sailing Series in San Diego.
Posted today at 5:56 am Day three thriller sees SAP Extreme Sailing Team go top in San Diego
SAP Extreme Sailing Team dominated and unseated Alinghi from the top spot on another crowd-pleasing day in San Diego SAP Extreme Sailing Team dominated and unseated Alinghi from the top spot on another crowd-pleasing day in San Diego at Act 7 of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™.
Posted today at 5:45 am
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy