Zhik ZKG

Rolex Fastnet Race starts Sunday

by Phil Sharp Racing today at 4:14 pm
Rolex Fastnet Race starts Sunday © Phil Sharp Racing
Starting from Cowes, Isle of Wight the 605 nm (1,120.46 km) course will take the fleet on a journey through the English Channel and across the Celtic Sea to round the infamous Fastnet Rock before sprinting to Plymouth via the Scilly Isles.

With over 4,000 sailors participating in this 47th edition, the event has become the largest offshore race on the planet attracting an incredibly diverse fleet from beautiful classic yachts to fast racing machines ranging from 30-115 ft (9-35 m).

The start line off the prestigious Royal Yacht Squadron will issue its first warning signal at 10.50 BST to begin the starting sequence at 11:00, which will continue for one hour and 40 minutes. First off are the multihulls closely followed by the fastest ocean going monohulls the IMOCA 60 and Class 40s at 11:10.

1925 marked the first edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race with just seven boats taking part. On Sunday we will see a record 375 with sailors from across the world take part, and team Imerys are representing an international entry with four nationalities joining together and aiming for a win.

Normandy Channel Race co-skipper and Les Sables – Horta race rival Pablo Santurde of Spain will be jumping back on board Imerys along with France’s Robin Marais, and Italy’s Pietro Luciani – all committed Class 40 sailors.

“The Rolex Fastnet Race is an event everyone wants to win, which is why in Class 40 we have more than 30 boats taking part. At just 605 nm, it is our shortest offshore race in the Class 40 Championship, but there is no underestimating the difficultly of this event. Currently the weather systems seem to be more akin to winter than summer, so we are expecting some wet and windy conditions to fight to the Rock. It will no doubt be very intense racing across the fleet and a close battle at the front, and it is great to see that our guys are all really fired up and aiming high!” Phil Sharp, Skipper of Class 40 Imerys

Follow Europe’s oldest offshore race as the fleet are challenged by the world’s most competitive sailors, complex tidal and meteorological systems, and where top results rely on flawless decision-making, determination and solid team work.
Rolex Fastnet Race – Doublehanded demons
Thanks to our modern day lifestyles, a frequent problem facing race boats owners is finding willing and available crew. So far in the 2017 RORC Season's Championship, leadership of IRC Two Handed has been a fight between two Jeanneau Sun Fast 3600s: Rob Craigie and Deb Fish on Bellino and Ian Hoddle and Ollie Wyatt on Game On.
Posted today at 3:34 pm Lendy Cowes Week – Day 5 action shots by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day five Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day five
Posted today at 2:29 pm Pressure points – Mid-season form guide for RC44 World Championship
Currently topping the annual ranking is John Bassadone's, Peninsula Petroleum with sailor Vasco Vascotto calling tactics Mountainous seas can give way to a short chop, and torrential rain can give way to sunshine and a shifty breeze, making Marstrand one of the most 'stressful' race courses on the tour. Having never made it onto the podium here before, Peninsula is going to have to rely heavily on their team work to hold on to the 'golden wheels' that mark them as the current Championship Tour leader.
Posted today at 2:12 pm Extreme Sailing Series returns to Hamburg's testing River Elbe stadium
The Danes are tied on points with Alinghi, but are ahead by virtue of finishing in front of the Swiss team Thousands of spectators are expected to line the shores of the River Elbe in the free-entry public Race Village in front of the Hamburg Cruise Centre in the HafenCity district
Posted today at 1:37 pm WASZP International Games – Reed Balridge takes an early lead on Day 1
The afternoon Ora was very patchy for the first race and most of the fleet struggled to get up on the foils at the start Some eager WASZP sailors left the shore about 1600hrs but setting a course in the busy area of the lake off Campione was not easy with flocks of kites, other dinghies, pleasure boats and all the motor vessels that go out on the water in the middle of summer.
Posted today at 10:52 am Locals surge ahead as finals begin on Day 4 of European Championship
Locally-based teams took advantage of their knowledge of Kiel’s tricky summer conditions to jump ahead in the standings The Kiel-based crew – both just 21 years old – have been preparing for their run at the Olympic 49er fleet for some time: in 2010, they became German National Champions in the 29er and six years later they won the Bronze Medal at the Junior Sailing World Cup, and if today’s sailing is any indication, German skiff racing has a bright future indeed.
Posted today at 10:29 am Lendy Cowes Week – Day 5 round up
The first starts today were for the 23 big yachts competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown making for a spectacular sight The largest yachts, including the seven entries in the 2017/8 Volvo Ocean Race, were racing around the Isle of Wight, with their navigation data predicting the world record for the course would fall.
Posted today at 10:11 am Kialoa II’s revival at 47th Rolex Fastnet Race
It’s been 46 years since the 73-footer Kialoa II took line honours in the 1971 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race It’s been 46 years since the 73-footer Kialoa II took line honours in the 1971 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and when the boat lines up for the Rolex Fastnet Race off Cowes in the UK this Sunday, its racing revival will be complete.
Posted today at 4:56 am First pictures of the Figaro Beneteau 3 sailing
The Figaro 3 put in its first series of tacks yesterday morning! The Figaro 3 put in its first series of tacks yesterday morning!
Posted today at 4:37 am 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE – Three way tie at top after tough opening day
As usual this involved the GC32s individually sending it towards the reaching mark before gybing and reaching back. In both rounds of the 0.72 mile course it was France’s Erik Maris and his crew on Zoulou that put in the best performance, their 21.78 knot average in the second round proving the best of the day.
Posted on 2 Aug
