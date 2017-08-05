Please select your home edition
Rolex Fastnet Race catch up with the Sailor Girl + Videos

by Nic Douglass today at 3:45 pm
Rolex Fastnet Race © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
The Rolex Fastnet Race kicked off on 6 August, and finishes commenced yesterday with the first multihull on line honours, Concise, followed by the first monohull Rambler 88 in the early hours of this morning.

I arrived just in time to talk with George David, the owner of Rambler on the dock in Plymouth, as well as one of his crew, Dean Barker fresh from his role as CEO and skipper of the America's Cup team SoftBank Team Japan.

Rolex Fastnet Race © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Rolex Fastnet Race © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



While I was competing at the Tasar World Championship in Japan where my Dad and I came third and were the first Masters team out of 97 crews, my assistant (self-proclaimed 'Minion') Brigitte Berry was on the ground for the start in Cowes to talk with a number of crews before the start, capture some awesome boat porn, and then catch up with Ned Wakefield from Team Concise at the finish in Plymouth.

Rolex Fastnet Race © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Rolex Fastnet Race © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



You can check out all of our coverage so far below, with thanks to Pantaenius Yacht Insurance who have made our support of this sailing event possible. Highlights include a catch up with Samantha Davies, chats with the Volvo Ocean Race crews on arrival in Plymouth about 'Leg 0', a catch up with CQS, and an in-depth interview with the current leaders on IRC Overall, Cookson 50 'Privateer'.

Rolex Fastnet Race © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Rolex Fastnet Race © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com



5 August 2017




6 August 2017



8 August 2017



9 August 2017




