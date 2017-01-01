Please select your home edition
Rolex Fastnet Race - Passage at the Fastnet Rock
by Carlo Borlenghi today at 3:46 am
Rounding the Fastnet Rock - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi
http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.
Fastnet Rock - Malizia - Pierre Casiraghi - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Fastnet Rock - Malizia - Pierre Casiraghi - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Team Brunel, Sail No: NED 0, Class: Volvo 65, Owner: Volvo Ocean Race, Type: VOR 65 Vestas 11th Hour Racing, Sail No: USA 0, Class: Volvo 65, Owner: Volvo Ocean Race, Type: VOR 65 rounding the Fastnet Rock - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Sung Hung Kai Scallywag, Sail No: HKG 0, Class: Volvo 65, Owner: Volvo Ocean Race, Type: VOR 65 rounding the Fastnet Rock - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Team Brunel, Sail No: NED 0, Class: Volvo 65, Owner: Volvo Ocean Race, Type: VOR 65 Vestas 11th Hour Racing, Sail No: USA 0, Class: Volvo 65, Owner: Volvo Ocean Race, Type: VOR 65 rounding the Fastnet Rock - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Team Brunel, Sail No: NED 0, Class: Volvo 65, Owner: Volvo Ocean Race, Type: VOR 65 Vestas 11th Hour Racing, Sail No: USA 0, Class: Volvo 65, Owner: Volvo Ocean Race, Type: VOR 65 rounding the Fastnet Rock © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Nikata, Sail No: GBR 115, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Acoma Marine, Type: J/V 115 Custom rounding the Fastnet Rock - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Fastnet Rock - Malizia - Pierre Casiraghi - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Cqs, Sail No: AUS 11111, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Ludde Ingvall, Type: Supermaxi rounding the Fastnet Rock - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Cqs, Sail No: AUS 11111, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Ludde Ingvall, Type: Supermaxi rounding the Fastnet Rock - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Team Brunel, Sail No: NED 0, Class: Volvo 65, Owner: Volvo Ocean Race, Type: VOR 65 rounding the Fastnet Rock - 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Related Articles
Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde’s CQS on the home straight
The super maxi CQS, skippered by Ludde Ingvall turned final corner and is on the home straight in the Rolex Fastnet Race
The super maxi CQS, skippered by Australian Ludde Ingvall has turned the final corner and is on the home straight in the Rolex Fastnet Race. Still holding onto second place in the monohulls, the team rounded the Bishop Rock, south of the Isles of Scilly just before 20:00 this evening.
Posted today at 3:30 am
2018 Sailing World Championships Aarhus test event begins
The Aarhus 2018 Test Event allows sailors to acclimatize with the local waters, race courses and sailing conditions.
The Olympic medallists, attending the Test Event, include the three-time Olympic medallist, Vasilij Žbogar (SLO) and Pierre Le Coq (FRA), who won bronze in Rio 2016.
Posted on 8 Aug
Rolex Fastnet Race – The fastest home
Despite not setting a new multihull record, Collier Wakefield thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
The next arrival in Plymouth is not expected until the early hours of Wednesday morning with George David’s American yacht Rambler 88 set to be confirmed as the fastest monohull.
Posted on 8 Aug
Rolex Fastnet Race – CQS round the Rock and on the way home
They reported soon after rounding the rock, off the south west coast, they were sailing at 14 knots in 15 knots of wind.
The breeze has been fairly consistent all night, and they have maintained their advantage over Nikata, and are looking forward to a fast downwind ride back to the finish.
Posted on 8 Aug
Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise home as Dongfeng Race Team leads VO65s
Tony Lawson crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 05:55:00 BST with a race time of 42 hours and 55 minutes.
Skipper Ned Collier Wakefield said he had enjoyed the start, leaving the Solent amid the giant spectator fleet and the journey back from the Fastnet Rock
Posted on 8 Aug
Oman Air Extreme Sailing Series team head to Hamburg on a high
Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign
The Oman Air team are heading into the second half of the Extreme Sailing Series on a high after rebooting their campaign with an emphatic victory last time out.
Posted on 8 Aug
Rolex Fastnet Race - First rock rounding
Rounding the Fastnet Rock at 15:49 BST, Tony Lawson’s Concise 10 leads the fleet in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race
Rounding the Fastnet Rock on the southern tip of Ireland at 15:49 BST, Tony Lawson’s Concise 10 leads the fleet in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. The MOD70 became the first yacht to round the race’s emblematic landmark and is making rapid progress some 115-nm ahead of the next boat on the water, George David’s Rambler 88. With 242-nm still to negotiate
Posted on 8 Aug
SMIRW - Competitors prepare for a week of fun and sun
Entries for SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week reached 65 and competitors are already gearing up for a week of sailing.
Entries for Townsville Yacht Club’s SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week have reached 65 and competitors are already gearing up for a week of sailing, soaking up sun and catching up with friends for the final northern regatta, held during the first week of spring.
Posted on 8 Aug
Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde’s CQS fighting for second place
Ludde Ingvall’s Australian super maxi CQS is currently battling for second place on line honours amongst the monohulls
Ludde Ingvall’s Australian super maxi CQS is currently battling for second place on line honours amongst the monohulls, in the Rolex Fastnet Race. Late today Ludde’s team overtook the 115 foot Nikata, but all day the two boats have been sailing as if attached by elastic.
Posted on 8 Aug
Copa del Rey - One third perfect, two thirds to work on for Team ENGIE
We have said it over and over again, the extremely high level of racing is unforgiving.
We have said it over and over again, the extremely high level of racing is unforgiving. Sébastien Rogues and his Team ENGIE crew are only too aware of this, finishing overall in seventh place in the third event of the GC32 Racing Tour. Still looking for their first major victory on this constantly demanding circuit, Team ENGIE’s foiling catamaran nevertheless had a good start to the competition
Posted on 8 Aug
