Rolex Fastnet Race - New high resolution tidal model Tidetech Rolex Fastnet Race - New high resolution tidal model Tidetech http://www.tidetech.org

by Tidetech today at 10:33 amThis new model covers the race area in unprecedented detail, with a resolution of 500m and time steps every 30 mins.The Rolex Fastnet Race has often been described as 'the navigators race' and this new model will provide smart navigators with crucial new information about eddies close inshore at the turn of the tide and allow them to optimise their route to take advantage of crucial tidal gates along the route.

Tidal Currents - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 from Tidetech on Vimeo.

