Rolex Fastnet Race - New high resolution tidal model
by Tidetech today at 10:33 am
We have been working hard on a new high resolution model for North West Europe and we are excited to be able to offer you the opportunity to be the first to test it in anger for the Rolex Fastnet Race.
This new model covers the race area in unprecedented detail, with a resolution of 500m and time steps every 30 mins.
The Rolex Fastnet Race has often been described as 'the navigators race' and this new model will provide smart navigators with crucial new information about eddies close inshore at the turn of the tide and allow them to optimise their route to take advantage of crucial tidal gates along the route.
Tidal Currents - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 from Tidetech on Vimeo.
