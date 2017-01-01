Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik ZKG

Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde’s CQS on the home straight

by John Roberson today at 3:30 am
CQS rounding the rock - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
The super maxi CQS, skippered by Australian Ludde Ingvall has turned the final corner and is on the home straight in the Rolex Fastnet Race. Still holding onto second place in the monohulls, the team rounded the Bishop Rock, south of the Isles of Scilly just before 20:00 this evening.

Still enjoying a fairly steady 12 to 15 knots of north westerly breeze, CQS was making 11 to 12 knots of boat speed, and hoping to finish in Plymouth at around 03:00 on Wednesday morning.

There is just one more obstacle in their path, that is the tide gate at Lizard Point, the most southerly headland on the English mainland. The team will be punching into adverse tide all the way to this promontory, but the current will turn in their favour soon after midnight.

Watch leader Rodney Keenan reported from on board, “we are getting a few rain squalls coming through, and the wind increases a bit with them, then lightens off in the clear patches.” He also complimented the French team on the IMOCA 60, SMA on sailing a great race.

While the American boat Rambler 88 would appear to have a stranglehold on line honours, though they have slowed dramatically as they approach the finish, CQS’s closes rival for second place across the line, the 115 foot Nikata is some six miles astern.

The request from on board today was to have beer, wine and champagne to be waiting on the dockside when they get in, with burgers and pizzas the favoured option for food.
