Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde’s CQS on the home straight

CQS rounding the rock - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo CQS rounding the rock - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com

by John Roberson today at 3:30 amStill enjoying a fairly steady 12 to 15 knots of north westerly breeze, CQS was making 11 to 12 knots of boat speed, and hoping to finish in Plymouth at around 03:00 on Wednesday morning.There is just one more obstacle in their path, that is the tide gate at Lizard Point, the most southerly headland on the English mainland. The team will be punching into adverse tide all the way to this promontory, but the current will turn in their favour soon after midnight.Watch leader Rodney Keenan reported from on board, “we are getting a few rain squalls coming through, and the wind increases a bit with them, then lightens off in the clear patches.” He also complimented the French team on the IMOCA 60, SMA on sailing a great race.While the American boat Rambler 88 would appear to have a stranglehold on line honours, though they have slowed dramatically as they approach the finish, CQS’s closes rival for second place across the line, the 115 foot Nikata is some six miles astern.The request from on board today was to have beer, wine and champagne to be waiting on the dockside when they get in, with burgers and pizzas the favoured option for food.