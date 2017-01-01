Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde Ingvall & CQS second across the line

CQS, Sail No: AUS 11111, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Ludde Ingvall, Type: Supermaxi - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 Carlo Borlenghi CQS, Sail No: AUS 11111, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Ludde Ingvall, Type: Supermaxi - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 Carlo Borlenghi

by John Roberson today at 7:25 amOn the dockside the skipper said they were lucky to have been able to finish, having suffered damage to one of their foils early in the race. “As we were passing the Needles the top of the canard started to break up,” he admitted, “we have been nursing it all the way around the course.“I was convinced we wouldn’t get past Portland Bill, but Chris Dickson and the team were determined to keep going, and did a great job of getting us here.”





In the later stages of the race, when they weren’t going to windward, and were not hampered by the damaged foil, the boat achieved good speeds, making very good time from the Lizard Point to the finish.



Sir Michael Hintze, the sponsor, for whom this is only his third ocean race, said the most enjoyable thing for him was seeing the team work and the expertise of the crew. “These guys are the best, their professionalism is impressive and they really work as a great team.”



They managed to hold off serious threats from the 115 foot British boat Nikata, and the very impressive SMA, the French IMOCA 60.



This was Ludde’s eighth Rolex Fastnet Race, having won the race on line honours and handicap in 2001.



