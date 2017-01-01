Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde Ingvall & CQS second across the line

by John Roberson today at 7:25 am
CQS, Sail No: AUS 11111, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Ludde Ingvall, Type: Supermaxi - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 Carlo Borlenghi
Ludde Ingvall’s super maxi CQS crossed the finishing line of the Rolex Fastnet Race, in Plymouth at 03:08.25 this morning, second placed monohull on line honours behind the American boat Rambler 88. Their elapsed time for the course was two days, 14 hours, 28 minutes and 25 seconds.

On the dockside the skipper said they were lucky to have been able to finish, having suffered damage to one of their foils early in the race. “As we were passing the Needles the top of the canard started to break up,” he admitted, “we have been nursing it all the way around the course.

“I was convinced we wouldn’t get past Portland Bill, but Chris Dickson and the team were determined to keep going, and did a great job of getting us here.”

CQS - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © John Roberson
CQS - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © John Roberson



In the later stages of the race, when they weren’t going to windward, and were not hampered by the damaged foil, the boat achieved good speeds, making very good time from the Lizard Point to the finish.

Sir Michael Hintze, the sponsor, for whom this is only his third ocean race, said the most enjoyable thing for him was seeing the team work and the expertise of the crew. “These guys are the best, their professionalism is impressive and they really work as a great team.”

They managed to hold off serious threats from the 115 foot British boat Nikata, and the very impressive SMA, the French IMOCA 60.

This was Ludde’s eighth Rolex Fastnet Race, having won the race on line honours and handicap in 2001.

For more information visit website.

Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82Insun - AC ProgramHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Strongest yacht clubs of Baltic prepare for Rebooted Nord Stream Race
Five champions have qualified to participate in the Nord Stream Race via their National Leagues from the previous season The best yacht clubs of the National Sailing Leagues from the Baltic countries Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Russia will be competing this year
Posted today at 6:32 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Overseas boats among early entries
Two-time America’s Cup challenger, Vincenzo Onorato, is among seven early international contenders for CYCA 2017 RSHYR. Two-time America’s Cup challenger, Vincenzo Onorato, is among the seven early international contenders for the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s (CYCA) 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted today at 5:58 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Rambler 88 claims monohull line honours
American George David's Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth to claim monohull line honours. American George David's Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth to claim monohull line honours. The silver maxi crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 22:14:21 BST in a time of 2 days 9 hours 34 minutes and 21 seconds. This was more than six hours faster than they had managed in 2015 when they ghosted in just four minutes astern of Jim Clark's 100ft maxi, Comanche.
Posted today at 5:39 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Rock-bound flotilla
First monohull arrivals are due into Plymouth tonight with George David's Rambler 88 leading charge rounding Bishop Rock The first monohull arrivals are due into Plymouth tonight with George David's Rambler 88 leading the charge, rounding Bishop Rock, the mandatory mark of the course southwest of the Scilly Isles, at 1515 BST.
Posted today at 5:09 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Passage at the Fastnet Rock
Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. Carlo Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.
Posted today at 3:46 am Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde’s CQS on the home straight
The super maxi CQS, skippered by Ludde Ingvall turned final corner and is on the home straight in the Rolex Fastnet Race The super maxi CQS, skippered by Australian Ludde Ingvall has turned the final corner and is on the home straight in the Rolex Fastnet Race. Still holding onto second place in the monohulls, the team rounded the Bishop Rock, south of the Isles of Scilly just before 20:00 this evening.
Posted today at 3:30 am 2018 Sailing World Championships Aarhus test event begins
The Aarhus 2018 Test Event allows sailors to acclimatize with the local waters, race courses and sailing conditions. The Olympic medallists, attending the Test Event, include the three-time Olympic medallist, Vasilij Žbogar (SLO) and Pierre Le Coq (FRA), who won bronze in Rio 2016.
Posted on 8 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – The fastest home
Despite not setting a new multihull record, Collier Wakefield thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The next arrival in Plymouth is not expected until the early hours of Wednesday morning with George David’s American yacht Rambler 88 set to be confirmed as the fastest monohull.
Posted on 8 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – CQS round the Rock and on the way home
They reported soon after rounding the rock, off the south west coast, they were sailing at 14 knots in 15 knots of wind. The breeze has been fairly consistent all night, and they have maintained their advantage over Nikata, and are looking forward to a fast downwind ride back to the finish.
Posted on 8 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise home as Dongfeng Race Team leads VO65s
Tony Lawson crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 05:55:00 BST with a race time of 42 hours and 55 minutes. Skipper Ned Collier Wakefield said he had enjoyed the start, leaving the Solent amid the giant spectator fleet and the journey back from the Fastnet Rock
Posted on 8 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy