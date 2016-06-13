Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Rolex Fastnet Race - First rock rounding

by Quinag Communication today at 3:54 am
Start of the IRC 1 Class Maverick 5, Sail No: GBR 86, Class: IRC One, Owner: Dominic Chappell, Type: Swan 42 Club - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Kurt Arrigo http://www.loropianasuperyachtregatta.com
Rounding the Fastnet Rock on the southern tip of Ireland at 15:49 BST, Tony Lawson’s Concise 10 leads the fleet in the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. The MOD70 became the first yacht to round the race’s emblematic landmark and is making rapid progress some 115-nm ahead of the next boat on the water, George David’s Rambler 88. With 242-nm still to negotiate, Concise 10 was forecasting arrival in Plymouth on Tuesday morning and some way outside the current multihull line honours record of 32 hours, 48 minutes.

Concise 10, Sail No: GBR 70, Class: MOCRA, Owner: Tony Lawson, Type: MOD 70 - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Kurt Arrigo http://www.loropianasuperyachtregatta.com
Concise 10, Sail No: GBR 70, Class: MOCRA, Owner: Tony Lawson, Type: MOD 70 - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Kurt Arrigo http://www.loropianasuperyachtregatta.com



After a wet and windy first night, the leading monohulls, chiefly Rambler 88, Nikata, CQS plus a group of Volvo 65s and IMOCA 60s, are equally unlikely to set new records with the frontrunners currently negotiating the open water passage across the Celtic Sea from Land’s End to the Fastnet Rock. The majority of the record fleet are grouped between Start and Lizard Point. The forecast of light conditions around the Scilly Isles later today could spell a frustrating second night at sea. The 265-nm gap between the fastest and slowest yachts, provides an indication of scale of the task organisers the Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) face in managing the international fleet.

Nikata, Sail No: GBR 115, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Acoma Marine, Type: J/V 115 Custom - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Carlo Borlenghi
Nikata, Sail No: GBR 115, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Acoma Marine, Type: J/V 115 Custom - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Carlo Borlenghi



Organising the World's Biggest Offshore Race

“The Rolex Fastnet Race is an amazing challenge on so many fronts – it’s an intellectual, emotional, physical and financial challenge and above all an organisational challenge that rewards good teamwork and preparation,” revealed RORC Commodore Michael Boyd shortly before this year’s 47th edition.

The Commodore is right to highlight the complexity of organising a race like the Rolex Fastnet, which this year welcomes 368 yachts from 29 countries and some 2,700 sailors, and is a task of considerable proportions. The RORC, founded immediately after the first race in 1925, and enjoying a global reputation for its outstanding racing programme and leadership in the discipline of offshore racing, is well placed to manage the world’s largest and most diverse race of its kind. A core feature of Rolex’s yachting portfolio is its support of the world’s most famous and challenging 600-nm offshore races and deep-rooted ties with influential yacht clubs across the globe. Its partnership, since 2001, with the Rolex Fastnet Race and the RORC is an embodiment of both.

Varuna, Sail No: GER 7111, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Jens Kellinghusen, Type: Ker 56 Windshift, Sail No: IRL 37737, Class: IRC Four, Owner: Brendan Coghlan, Type: Sun Fast 37 Night Owl II, Sail No: GBR 562, Class: IRC One, Owner: Edmund Hall, Type: Mat 12 - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Kurt Arrigo http://www.loropianasuperyachtregatta.com
Varuna, Sail No: GER 7111, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Jens Kellinghusen, Type: Ker 56 Windshift, Sail No: IRL 37737, Class: IRC Four, Owner: Brendan Coghlan, Type: Sun Fast 37 Night Owl II, Sail No: GBR 562, Class: IRC One, Owner: Edmund Hall, Type: Mat 12 - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Kurt Arrigo http://www.loropianasuperyachtregatta.com



“As the name of the club suggests we have been focused on offshore racing ever since the club was founded,” explains RORC Chief Executive Officer Eddie Warden Owen. “Races between the UK and France form the backbone of our domestic programme. Then, every two years, the Rolex Fastnet pushes us to another level. It is because of this extensive programme that the RORC has gained its experience and is continually developing its race management systems to cope with the demands of modern yacht racing.'

Back in January, the online entry list for this year’s Rolex Fastnet Race filled in an incredible 4 minutes, 24 seconds. It is at this point that the challenge intensifies for Nick Elliott and the team in the RORC Racing Office. “One of our main priorities is getting across to all of the skippers the importance of everything we put in place to keep crews safe,” explains Elliott. “In doing these offshore races, yachting people are independent and self-sufficient by nature so we need to work with them to make sure all the processes and paperwork are completed.”

CQS, Sail No: AUS 11111, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Ludde Ingvall, Type: Supermaxi - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Carlo Borlenghi
CQS, Sail No: AUS 11111, Class: IRC Zero, Owner: Ludde Ingvall, Type: Supermaxi - Rolex Fastnet Race 2017 © Carlo Borlenghi



The race’s popularity in itself brings its challenges. “In the initial phase people may be disappointed not to make the entry list,” explains Elliott, advising patience and perseverance. “We try to encourage crews to carry on with their plans as, when the race approaches, things can happen. If you are standing by and ready to go throughout the year, you’re likely to get a place. In 2007, Ger O’Rourke and Chieftain got their place one week before the event when a boat dropped out. They went on to win the Rolex Fastnet Race!”

One of the first steps the RORC puts in place to aid crew preparation is the publication of the Notice of Race, a document which provides competitors with key information pertinent to safety, regulations and communication. As part of their qualification process for the Rolex Fastnet, crews are required to complete 300 nautical miles of offshore racing. Fundamental experience which can be acquired through competing in the RORC’s weekend races or, for many overseas entrants, by competing in 600-nm offshore classics like the Rolex Middle Sea Race or Rolex Sydney Hobart.

During the race itself, the RORC is able to follow the fleet through the tracking system placed on each boat. This innovation provides organisers pinpoint accuracy regarding yacht positioning, an indispensable tool to help locate yachts in distress and to provide data to calculate virtual race standings. “When we first did it, we bought and helped develop 300 trackers suitable for this type of race. Technology has moved on hugely since then, and we continue to help the development. The reliability now is fantastic and the information from the boats has improved greatly,” closes Elliott.

Preparation, professionalism, innovation and attention to detail are all qualities which define the RORC’s organisation of the Rolex Fastnet Race and make Rolex a natural partner.

For more about Rolex Fastnet Race please visit event website.

Doyle Sails NZ - Never Look BackPittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Rolex Fastnet Race - Ludde’s CQS fighting for second place
Ludde Ingvall’s Australian super maxi CQS is currently battling for second place on line honours amongst the monohulls Ludde Ingvall’s Australian super maxi CQS is currently battling for second place on line honours amongst the monohulls, in the Rolex Fastnet Race. Late today Ludde’s team overtook the 115 foot Nikata, but all day the two boats have been sailing as if attached by elastic.
Posted today at 12:56 am Copa del Rey - One third perfect, two thirds to work on for Team ENGIE
We have said it over and over again, the extremely high level of racing is unforgiving. We have said it over and over again, the extremely high level of racing is unforgiving. Sébastien Rogues and his Team ENGIE crew are only too aware of this, finishing overall in seventh place in the third event of the GC32 Racing Tour. Still looking for their first major victory on this constantly demanding circuit, Team ENGIE’s foiling catamaran nevertheless had a good start to the competition
Posted today at 12:38 am Fastnet Race - Heavy traffic off Cornwall as Concise rounds the Rock
At 15:49:37 BST Tony Lawson's MOD70 trimaran Concise 10 became first boat to round Fastnet rock off southwest Ireland. At 15:49:37 BST Tony Lawson's MOD70 trimaran Concise 10 became the first boat to round the Fastnet rock off southwest Ireland. At the time the next boat in the race, George David's Rambler 88 was 111 miles astern. However thanks to their upwind passage their time of 28 hours 49 minutes was well outside of record to the Rock of 22 hours and 21 minutes, set in 2011 by the Loick Peyron
Posted on 7 Aug Slow going in the Rolex Fastnet Race
The super maxi had the benefit of a favourable tide for most of the night, as they sailed west down the English Channel. At 09:00 BST this morning CQS was approaching Land’s End, the south western most tip of England, and assessing their strategic options for crossing the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, off the south west coast of Ireland.
Posted on 7 Aug Tartan 10 North American Championship abandoned on Day 2
Racing at Day Two of the Tartan North American Championship was abandoned for the day due to prevailing high winds. Racing at Day Two of the Tartan North American Championship sponsored by Skyway Yacht Works in Chicago, IL was abandoned for the day due to prevailing high winds. “This is a completely separate situation from the storms that we experienced yesterday,” said Principal Race Officer Dick Schweers.
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – More action shots from Day 1 by Carlo Borlenghi
Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Day 1 images by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 7 Aug 36 Copa del Rey MAPFRE – Prizegiving with King Felipe VI + Video
The trophies were presented by King Felipe VI outside of the Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma yesterday evening. The trophies were presented by King Felipe VI of Spain outside of the Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma yesterday evening.
Posted on 7 Aug Highfield announced as Official RIB Supplier to Extreme Sailing Series
Extremely hard-wearing, Highfield's high-performance RIBs will easily measure up to the demands The reliable RIBs, which are fitted with Honda engines, will provide vital on-water safety support for the sailors as they compete in close-quarters Stadium Racing on highspeed hydro-foiling catamarans, as well as transportation for VIP and media guests.
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise approaches the Rock as Portland Bill pays
Overnight the fleet has been made solid progress upwind, tacking on shifts and dipping in and out of the land At 0900 Tony Lawson's MOD 70 trimaran Concise 10 was off the Irish coast just about to tack towards the Fastnet Rock while the next boat and leading monohull, George David's Rambler 88 had rounded Land's End, followed by SMA, the lead IMOCA 60, sailed doublehanded by Paul Meilhat and Gwénolé Gahinet.
Posted on 7 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy