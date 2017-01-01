Please select your home edition
Edition
Giacomo Yacht Sale

Rolex Fastnet Race – The fastest home

by Quinag today at 3:56 pm
Rolex Fastnet Race Quinag
Arriving in Plymouth at 05:55 BST and a little over ten hours outside of the current multihull line honours, the MOD70 Concise 10 became the first yacht to complete the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race. Having led the record-breaking fleet throughout the entire race, her quest to arrive first over the finish line was never in jeopardy.

“It was one of the easier Rolex Fastnets I’ve done,” revealed British skipper Ned Collier Wakefield on arrival in Plymouth. “The record wasn’t on with the forecast, it was upwind all the way to Land’s End. We had a nice rounding of the Fastnet Rock and gybed straight afterwards heading back along the Irish coast to find a bit more pressure and then had a great night bombing along at 35 knots in pretty flat water.”

Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag
Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag



Despite not setting a new multihull record, Collier Wakefield thoroughly enjoyed the experience. “The Rolex Fastnet Race is such an iconic race. It’s something we’ve grown up around and between us we’ve done multiple editions. The start in the Solent was the best I’ve ever seen. We’ll all come back for many more.”

The next arrival in Plymouth is not expected until the early hours of Wednesday morning with George David’s American yacht Rambler 88 set to be confirmed as the fastest monohull. David is chasing his first line honours crown having twice finished a close second in 2007 and 2015. Rambler 88 is currently 40-nm ahead of her nearest rival, Ludde Ingvall’s CQS and approximately 133-nm from the finish. Despite making good progress back across the Celtic Sea, Rambler 88 is expected to hit lighter conditions as she negotiates the approach to the Scilly Isles before the final leg to Plymouth.

Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag
Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag



Rambler 88 rounded the Rock at 03:51 on Tuesday morning with the 100-ft Australian Maxi CQS following at 06:10 and Nikata, at 115-ft the largest ever monohull to compete in the race, some 30 minutes later. Shortly afterwards, SMA was the first of the nine IMOCA 60s and Dongfeng Racing Team the fastest of the seven Volvo 65s to round.

On the reaching to the Rock this morning, CQS’s Chris Dickson reported: “We had a great night onboard. We’ve got Nikata tucked away safely behind us, we have the Fastnet rock directly ahead, the sun is about to come up and we’re ready to put the spinnaker up and go for home.”

Some 362 yachts started the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race, and the majority are currently making steady progress across the Celtic Sea towards the Fastnet Rock. At 13:00 today there had been 19 retirements.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Musto AUS 2017 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Rolex Fastnet Race – CQS round the Rock and on the way home
They reported soon after rounding the rock, off the south west coast, they were sailing at 14 knots in 15 knots of wind. The breeze has been fairly consistent all night, and they have maintained their advantage over Nikata, and are looking forward to a fast downwind ride back to the finish.
Posted today at 1:27 pm Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise home as Dongfeng Race Team leads VO65s
Tony Lawson crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 05:55:00 BST with a race time of 42 hours and 55 minutes. Skipper Ned Collier Wakefield said he had enjoyed the start, leaving the Solent amid the giant spectator fleet and the journey back from the Fastnet Rock
Posted today at 1:11 pm Slow going in the Rolex Fastnet Race
The super maxi had the benefit of a favourable tide for most of the night, as they sailed west down the English Channel. At 09:00 BST this morning CQS was approaching Land’s End, the south western most tip of England, and assessing their strategic options for crossing the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, off the south west coast of Ireland.
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – More action shots from Day 1 by Carlo Borlenghi
Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Day 1 images by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise approaches the Rock as Portland Bill pays
Overnight the fleet has been made solid progress upwind, tacking on shifts and dipping in and out of the land At 0900 Tony Lawson's MOD 70 trimaran Concise 10 was off the Irish coast just about to tack towards the Fastnet Rock while the next boat and leading monohull, George David's Rambler 88 had rounded Land's End, followed by SMA, the lead IMOCA 60, sailed doublehanded by Paul Meilhat and Gwénolé Gahinet.
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Class 40 team in contention after a classic start
The race takes the fleet from south coast to the Fastnet Rock off southern Ireland, then back across the Irish Sea Data from trackers on each yacht showed Oman Sail holding sixth place in the 26-strong Class 40 category early on Monday morning as they approached The Lizard peninsula, the southernmost point of mainland Britain.
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – A perfect start
The largest fleet in the race’s 92-year history comprising 368 yachts from 29 countries, were treated to kind conditions Following the departure of the multihulls, the subsequent starts provided a showcase for a range of boats from cutting-edge to historic, professionally-sailed to family-crewed, the IMOCA 60s, Class 40s, through to the bulk of the fleet embodied by yachts in the 30-50-ft range including a large number sailing double-handed.
Posted on 7 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy