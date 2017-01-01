Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Rolex Fastnet Race – Perseverance pays

by Quinag today at 4:24 pm
The 115 foot Nikata is an inspiring sight – Rolex Fastnet Race Quinag
In his four attempts at the race, American George David has witnessed first-hand the Rolex Fastnet Race’s compelling, complex and capricious nature.

Monohull line honours victory for his 88-ft Maxi yacht in 2017 follows three contrasting races over the past decade. Twice David’s Rambler has finished second on the water and in between a race which ended dramatically in the Celtic Sea.

The crew of Aragon have no time to admire the Fastnet Rock as they clear the foredeck after a sail change – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag
The crew of Aragon have no time to admire the Fastnet Rock as they clear the foredeck after a sail change – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag



“It was a good race,” reflected David dockside in Plymouth on Tuesday evening immediately after completing the 47th edition of the race, one which took his crew two days, nine hours, 34 minutes and 21 seconds to negotiate. Monohull line honours was rarely in doubt. Rambler 88 led her rivals throughout the 605-nm race from Cowes and her nearest competitor, the 100-ft Australian Maxi CQS, crossed the finish line nearly five hours later. “We’ve had two windy races, one with no wind two years ago, and this one with decent wind, a tough windward-leeward course. 360-nm upwind is a challenge especially in the cold.”

The Italian crew of Ars Una concentrates on keeping the spinnaker filled as they leave the Fastnet Rock in their wake Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag
The Italian crew of Ars Una concentrates on keeping the spinnaker filled as they leave the Fastnet Rock in their wake Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag



David’s first Rolex Fastnet Race in 2007 on the 90-ft Rambler was defined by an epic contest with Mike Slade’s 100-ft Maxi ICAP Leopard. The two yachts provided a spectacle of raw intensity as they duelled around the Fastnet Rock before Slade’s British yacht eventually claimed victory by a little over an hour. Second on the water, David also finished runner-up on IRC handicap to eventual winner Chieftain, a Cookson 50 from Ireland.

With a clear ambition, David returned four years later with a new 100-ft Rambler. The race started positively. Leading the monohull fleet in record-breaking conditions and having rounded the Fastnet rock, Rambler 100’s keel snapped off. David and four crew members ended up in the water, while the remainder of crew found safety on the upturned hull. Thanks to the presence of a photo boat and the efforts of the Irish coastal services all were rescued safely.

Lady Mariposa pushes hard on the return leg from Ireland to Plymouth – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag
Lady Mariposa pushes hard on the return leg from Ireland to Plymouth – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag



Understandably, David has built an affinity with the people who came to their rescue, contacting them during the 2017 race. “We called the Valentia MSRC, the search and rescue unit for Ireland, and had a talk to them on the radio and the Baltimore RNLI. We know those people very well having met them in the direst of circumstances. They are wonderful people and it was nice to connect with them.”

Returning to the race in 2015 with his current 88-ft Rambler, David this time found competition from a rival American yacht, Jim Clark’s 100-ft Maxi Comanche. The finish was a close affair. Unable to overhaul Comanche on the arduous final passage into Plymouth, Rambler 88 eventually finished four minutes off the pace.

The Imoca 60, Malizia, shows off her underwater appendages as she heads upwind – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag
The Imoca 60, Malizia, shows off her underwater appendages as she heads upwind – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag



Of the 21 people involved in the 2011 race, six featured as part of the Rambler 88 crew in 2017, helping fulfil David’s decade-long ambition to be the fastest monohull at the Rolex Fastnet Race. David closes: “We have wanted line honours since 2007 and have been bridesmaids the first three times. I thought we had a good chance at the start of the race and this time we did it.”

Neither Rambler nor Concise 10, confirmed as the fastest mutilhull yacht in the early hours of Tuesday morning, were able to break the current race records, both set in 2011.

The Volvo 65, Akzo Nobel, powers upwind – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag
The Volvo 65, Akzo Nobel, powers upwind – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag



The focus now turns to the progress of the remainder of the record-breaking 362-strong fleet. At 13:00 BST, 28 yachts had arrived in Plymouth and there had been 22 retirements. Currently leading in the race on IRC handicap is the Cookson 50 Privateer, owned by Ron O’Hanley. She is hoping to become the first American entry to win the Rolex Fastnet Race since 1989. Tim Dawson, the boat’s tactician, was one of the sailors on Rambler 100 rescued in 2011, and is sailing his third Rolex Fastnet: “We had very favourable currents and conditions. For us it was about managing our plan versus the similar speed boats around us. To use a basketball term we stayed between them and the hoop.”

Jens Kellinghusen's Ker 56 Varuna heads for Plymouth after rounding the Fastnet Rock – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag
Jens Kellinghusen's Ker 56 Varuna heads for Plymouth after rounding the Fastnet Rock – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag



With most of the fleet having now rounded the Fastnet Rock and on the return leg to Plymouth, how the weather develops over the next 24 hours will play a decisive role in determining the eventual overall winner of the 2017 Rolex Fastnet Race.

Elsewhere, Dongfeng Racing Team from China was the fastest Volvo 65 to Plymouth arriving on Wednesday morning at 04:18 BST and defeating the Spanish entry Mapfre by a mere 54 seconds. In the IMOCA 60 fleet, French sailors Gwénolé Gahinet and Paul Meilhat sailing SMA held off the opposition to win their class. In the Class 40, V and B holds a small lead over Imerys, with both expected to finish this afternoon.

Nikata cuts through the waves on her approach to the Fastnet Rock – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag
Nikata cuts through the waves on her approach to the Fastnet Rock – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag


Dutch Yacht Tonnerre 4 heads for Plymouth after rounding the Fastnet Rock – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag
Dutch Yacht Tonnerre 4 heads for Plymouth after rounding the Fastnet Rock – Rolex Fastnet Race © Quinag


Pittwater to Paradise 2018 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1

Related Articles

Rolex Fastnet Race catch up with the Sailor Girl + Videos
I arrived just in time to talk with George David the owner of Rambler on the dock in Plymouth as well as one of his crew While I was competing at the Tasar World Championship in Japan where my Dad and I came third and were the first Masters team out of 97 crews, my assistant (self-proclaimed 'Minion') Brigitte Berry was on the ground for the start in Cowes to talk with a number of crews before the start, capture some awesome boat porn, and then catch up with Ned Wakefield from Team Concise at the finish in Plymouth
Posted today at 3:45 pm Dongfeng Race Team win dash for Rolex Fastnet Race finish line
Paul Meilhat and Gwénolé Gahinet on the SMA crossed the Plymouth finish line at 03:24:02 UTC this morning Thanks to a combination of this and smart tactics, they were three miles ahead of both the IMOCA 60 and VO65 fleets at Portland Bill, extending this to seven at Start Point and to ten by the Lizard.
Posted today at 2:54 pm Rambler 88 takes monohull line honours at the Rolex Fastnet Race
The majority of the record-breaking 362-strong fleet had negotiated a little over half of the 605-nm course As Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth, the second monohull on the water - Ludde Ingvall’s 100-ft Australian Maxi CQS - lay 60-nm from the finish line with the 115-ft Supermaxi Nikata some 5-nm further behind.
Posted today at 10:10 am Rolex Fastnet Race – The fastest home
Despite not setting a new multihull record, Collier Wakefield thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The next arrival in Plymouth is not expected until the early hours of Wednesday morning with George David’s American yacht Rambler 88 set to be confirmed as the fastest monohull.
Posted on 8 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – CQS round the Rock and on the way home
They reported soon after rounding the rock, off the south west coast, they were sailing at 14 knots in 15 knots of wind. The breeze has been fairly consistent all night, and they have maintained their advantage over Nikata, and are looking forward to a fast downwind ride back to the finish.
Posted on 8 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise home as Dongfeng Race Team leads VO65s
Tony Lawson crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 05:55:00 BST with a race time of 42 hours and 55 minutes. Skipper Ned Collier Wakefield said he had enjoyed the start, leaving the Solent amid the giant spectator fleet and the journey back from the Fastnet Rock
Posted on 8 Aug Slow going in the Rolex Fastnet Race
The super maxi had the benefit of a favourable tide for most of the night, as they sailed west down the English Channel. At 09:00 BST this morning CQS was approaching Land’s End, the south western most tip of England, and assessing their strategic options for crossing the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, off the south west coast of Ireland.
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – More action shots from Day 1 by Carlo Borlenghi
Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi Rolex Fastnet Race fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock. Day one images by Carlo Borlenghi
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Day 1 images by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 7 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise approaches the Rock as Portland Bill pays
Overnight the fleet has been made solid progress upwind, tacking on shifts and dipping in and out of the land At 0900 Tony Lawson's MOD 70 trimaran Concise 10 was off the Irish coast just about to tack towards the Fastnet Rock while the next boat and leading monohull, George David's Rambler 88 had rounded Land's End, followed by SMA, the lead IMOCA 60, sailed doublehanded by Paul Meilhat and Gwénolé Gahinet.
Posted on 7 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy