Rolex Fastnet Race – More action shots from Day 1 by Carlo Borlenghi
by Carlo Borlenghi today at 4:00 pm
Day 1 – The fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi
http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Rolex Fastnet Race – Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one. The fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock
Slow going in the Rolex Fastnet Race
The super maxi had the benefit of a favourable tide for most of the night, as they sailed west down the English Channel.
At 09:00 BST this morning CQS was approaching Land’s End, the south western most tip of England, and assessing their strategic options for crossing the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, off the south west coast of Ireland.
Posted today at 4:48 pm
Rolex Fastnet Race – Day 1 images by Carlo Borlenghi
Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one
Carlo Borlenghi has provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted today at 3:07 pm
Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise approaches the Rock as Portland Bill pays
Overnight the fleet has been made solid progress upwind, tacking on shifts and dipping in and out of the land
At 0900 Tony Lawson's MOD 70 trimaran Concise 10 was off the Irish coast just about to tack towards the Fastnet Rock while the next boat and leading monohull, George David's Rambler 88 had rounded Land's End, followed by SMA, the lead IMOCA 60, sailed doublehanded by Paul Meilhat and Gwénolé Gahinet.
Posted today at 1:49 pm
Rolex Fastnet Race – Class 40 team in contention after a classic start
The race takes the fleet from south coast to the Fastnet Rock off southern Ireland, then back across the Irish Sea
Data from trackers on each yacht showed Oman Sail holding sixth place in the 26-strong Class 40 category early on Monday morning as they approached The Lizard peninsula, the southernmost point of mainland Britain.
Posted today at 12:31 pm
Rolex Fastnet Race – A perfect start
The largest fleet in the race’s 92-year history comprising 368 yachts from 29 countries, were treated to kind conditions
Following the departure of the multihulls, the subsequent starts provided a showcase for a range of boats from cutting-edge to historic, professionally-sailed to family-crewed, the IMOCA 60s, Class 40s, through to the bulk of the fleet embodied by yachts in the 30-50-ft range including a large number sailing double-handed.
Posted today at 10:10 am
