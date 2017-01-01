Rolex Fastnet Race – Day 1 images by Carlo Borlenghi

Day 1 – The fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi Day 1 – The fleet approaching the Fastnet Rock – Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net

by Carlo Borlenghi today at 3:07 pm









































If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156231