Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

Rolex Fastnet Race – Class leaders firming up

by James Boyd today at 2:36 pm
Lann Ael 2, Didier Gaudoux's French JND 39 is leading IRC One in the Rolex Fastnet Race © Rolex / Carlo Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net
Overnight and into a magnificent West Country morning, boats have been streaming across the Rolex Fastnet Race finish line and into Plymouth Yacht Haven.

With this the leaders in the bigger classes have begun firming up along with the prospects for the boat will be the crowned overall winner under IRC in the Royal Ocean Racing Club's biennial flagship offshore race.

American Ron O'Hanley's Cookson 50, Privateer is the leader in the IRC Zero from the Ker 46 Lady Mariposa, and yesterday seemed to be in good shape to take the overall prize across the 312-boat IRC fleet vying for the Fastnet Challenge Cup. However overnight the IRC One leader Lann Ael 2, the JND 39 of Paris-based Didier Gaudoux pulled into the lead. In IRC One the powerful looking La Crouesty based boat holds a lead of more than two and a half hours on corrected time over the equally angular Lombard 46, Pata Negra, being campaigned by the Dutch de Graaf family of Baraka Ker 40 fame.

'We had a fantastic race - we were lucky with the weather,' said Gaudoux. 'The conditions were quite good for the team and the crew and the passage from Fastnet Rock to the Scilly Isles was perfect for us.' However at present there are many smaller boats still capable of lifting the overall IRC prize off the IRC One leader.

Leading IRC Two in the Rolex Fastnet Race: Gilles Fournier and Corinne Migraine's J/133 Pintia – Rolex Fastnet Race © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com
Leading IRC Two in the Rolex Fastnet Race: Gilles Fournier and Corinne Migraine's J/133 Pintia – Rolex Fastnet Race © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com



Last night, first home on the water in IRC One was James Neville's Ino XXX, winner of May's Myth of Malham race. Like all of the planing boats, the HH42 enjoyed the downhill conditions enabling them to blast back from the Fastnet Rock, hitting speeds into the mid-20s and covering 75 miles in four hours. This made up for the headbang of an uphill struggle they experienced outbound to the Rock. As Neville recounted: 'We found it quite challenging because the chop was quite short and the heavier boats, like the Italian boat [Vittorio Biscarini's magnificent Mylius-designed 50 footer, Ars Una], make better way in those conditions. Off the Lizard we went inside and they found more wind offshore. We were the last boat to go to the east of the TSS.'

In IRC Two Gilles Fournier and Corinne Migraine's J/133 Pintia is looking good for first prize following their arrival at the finish line at 05:33 this morning.

'We had some good results already in IRC Two this year,' said Fournier. 'But the Rolex Fastnet Race is the peak of the season. We have had an internal battle with our friends on Lisa, including Commodore of the RORC Michael Boyd, since the beginning of the season.'

Due to the tidal state at the time, Pintia went to the west of the all-important traffic separation scheme off the Scilly Isles. Fournier said he enjoyed rounding the Fastnet Rock, even though it was at night. 'You are pleased when you round that because it is an amazing place. You wouldn't want to spend your holidays there, but it is a legendary place and we are now part of the legend.'

A few of the crew members on Didier Gaudoux's JND 39, Ael 2: Nicolas Deberque, Nicolas Dore, Frederic Duthil,, Coralie Gaudoux, Thomas Gaudoux, Alois Kerduel, Pierre Louiset, Paulin Nicol, Christian PonthieuLann Ael 2 – Rolex Fastnet Race © ELWJ Photography
A few of the crew members on Didier Gaudoux's JND 39, Ael 2: Nicolas Deberque, Nicolas Dore, Frederic Duthil,, Coralie Gaudoux, Thomas Gaudoux, Alois Kerduel, Pierre Louiset, Paulin Nicol, Christian PonthieuLann Ael 2 – Rolex Fastnet Race © ELWJ Photography



Nick and Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, skippered by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd, finished 36 minutes after Pintia this time correcting out into second place, 1 hour 13 minutes behind of the French boat on corrected time.

Boyd acknowledged that Pintia had stolen a march on them at Portland Bill. 'We failed to get to there in time. Pintia went in and we probably should have followed her and they just managed to get through the gap. We went outside and lost quite a few miles but we gained them back at Lyme Bay when an awful lot of boats went in and we were surprised to see some of our competitors at anchor there. We were further offshore, in the wind. That kept us up with the IRC One boats.'

The boats in Lisa's group saw 25 knots on the nose, some of the strongest conditions crossing the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, requiring the crew to live on the rail. Boyd described the Fastnet Rock, off his native Ireland, as 'extraordinary, absolutely magical'. While the First 44.7 isn't a weapon downwind, the boat had a bowsprit and asymmetric spinnakers added to her Banks sail inventory for this season, aiding their return journey back from the Rock.

Lisa currently lies second in IRC Two and eighth overall under IRC, results with which Boyd was pleased. 'I don't know if we had the best of the conditions, but certainly it is a great result and does seem to show that we were very favoured. But we had a great group of guys, everybody very focused, very good food, lots of stories and lots of laughs.'

A tired but elated crew on Nick and Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, skippered by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd – Rolex Fastnet Race © RORC
A tired but elated crew on Nick and Suzi Jones' First 44.7 Lisa, skippered by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd – Rolex Fastnet Race © RORC



This afternoon the leaders in IRC Three and Four are due, along with the Two Handed class, where the Loisin father and son, Pascal and Alexis, on their 2013 overall Rolex Fastnet Race winning JPK 10.10 Night and Day have taken the lead from Ajeto!, the J/122e of Robin Verhoef and John Van Der Starre.

BIA 2017 Brisbane 660x82 SailingPredictWind.comSail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

Oman Sail celebrate top five Rolex Fastnet Race finish in Class 40
On the run back from the Fastnet Rock, the team picked up another place to cross the Plymouth finishing line in fifth. In the international class of 26 level-rated yachts – part of a record-breaking Fastnet fleet of 368 race boats – Oman Sail were amongst the leading pack in the early stages along Britain’s southern coast and across the Irish Sea.
Posted today at 1:54 pm V and B prevails in the Class 40s as Trentesaux has a comfy ride
Class40 leaders arrived in Plymouth this afternoon, with victory going to V and B skippered by Frenchman Maxime Sorel. These boats are designed to a box rule created in France in the early 2000s. With more than 150 examples launched in the last 13 years, it is also highly international with boats competing from crews as far afield as Oman, South Africa and Japan, ranging from professionals (both old timers and budding youngsters) to enthusiastic amateurs.
Posted today at 11:24 am Rolex Fastnet Race – Perseverance pays
Monohull line honours victory for his 88-ft Maxi yacht in 2017 follows three contrasting races over the past decade. David’s first Rolex Fastnet Race in 2007 on the 90-ft Rambler was defined by an epic contest with Mike Slade’s 100-ft Maxi ICAP Leopard. The two yachts provided a spectacle of raw intensity as they duelled around the Fastnet Rock before Slade’s British yacht eventually claimed victory by a little over an hour.
Posted on 9 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race catch up with the Sailor Girl + Videos
I arrived just in time to talk with George David the owner of Rambler on the dock in Plymouth as well as one of his crew While I was competing at the Tasar World Championship in Japan where my Dad and I came third and were the first Masters team out of 97 crews, my assistant (self-proclaimed 'Minion') Brigitte Berry was on the ground for the start in Cowes to talk with a number of crews before the start, capture some awesome boat porn, and then catch up with Ned Wakefield from Team Concise at the finish in Plymouth
Posted on 9 Aug Dongfeng Race Team win dash for Rolex Fastnet Race finish line
Paul Meilhat and Gwénolé Gahinet on the SMA crossed the Plymouth finish line at 03:24:02 UTC this morning Thanks to a combination of this and smart tactics, they were three miles ahead of both the IMOCA 60 and VO65 fleets at Portland Bill, extending this to seven at Start Point and to ten by the Lizard.
Posted on 9 Aug Rambler 88 takes monohull line honours at the Rolex Fastnet Race
The majority of the record-breaking 362-strong fleet had negotiated a little over half of the 605-nm course As Rambler 88 arrived in Plymouth, the second monohull on the water - Ludde Ingvall’s 100-ft Australian Maxi CQS - lay 60-nm from the finish line with the 115-ft Supermaxi Nikata some 5-nm further behind.
Posted on 9 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – The fastest home
Despite not setting a new multihull record, Collier Wakefield thoroughly enjoyed the experience. The next arrival in Plymouth is not expected until the early hours of Wednesday morning with George David’s American yacht Rambler 88 set to be confirmed as the fastest monohull.
Posted on 8 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – CQS round the Rock and on the way home
They reported soon after rounding the rock, off the south west coast, they were sailing at 14 knots in 15 knots of wind. The breeze has been fairly consistent all night, and they have maintained their advantage over Nikata, and are looking forward to a fast downwind ride back to the finish.
Posted on 8 Aug Rolex Fastnet Race – Concise home as Dongfeng Race Team leads VO65s
Tony Lawson crossed the finish line off Plymouth breakwater at 05:55:00 BST with a race time of 42 hours and 55 minutes. Skipper Ned Collier Wakefield said he had enjoyed the start, leaving the Solent amid the giant spectator fleet and the journey back from the Fastnet Rock
Posted on 8 Aug Slow going in the Rolex Fastnet Race
The super maxi had the benefit of a favourable tide for most of the night, as they sailed west down the English Channel. At 09:00 BST this morning CQS was approaching Land’s End, the south western most tip of England, and assessing their strategic options for crossing the Celtic Sea to the Fastnet Rock, off the south west coast of Ireland.
Posted on 7 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy