Please select your home edition
Edition
Dubarry AUS 2017 728x90 5

Rolex China Sea Race - First time entry Shanghai seeks crew

by RHKYC today at 8:10 am
Shanghai at China Cup © China Cup / Studio Borlenghi http://www.carloborlenghi.net/?
The third Chinese entry in the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race has been received from Hanse 575, Shanghai.

Shanghai’s owner and skipper, Zhu Li Xiong is a veteran sailor with 33 years of experience and he will be joined on the Race by a core crew of eight ranging in age from 28 to 35. The team have participated in a slew of top races in China including the China Cup, Round Hainan Regatta, Taihu Cup Sailing Regatta, Liuzhou Cup and the Si’nan Cup Regatta. They have also raced at the King’s Cup in Thailand.

This will be the first time Shanghai will compete in the Rolex China Sea Race.

“We have been following the Rolex China Sea Race for years, and with an increase in Chinese entries in the last few editions and great reviews and encouragement from Li Li a passionate Chinese sailor and integral part of DongFeng Volvo Ocean Race Management Team, we have entered! We trust her professional judgement and look forward to competing.” said Zhu Li Xiong.

With only seven months to go until the start of the race and a call out on one of China’s major social media platforms, WeChat, Zhu is on the search for new Chinese crew to join his team. Zhu commented, “In the lead up to the race we will setup a series of special training for our crew and enter various races in China including the Shanghai Dianshan Lake Race.

Zhu acknowledges the challenges before him, saying “the Rolex China Sea Race is a Category 1 Offshore Race which is quite different from the races we have taken part in before. We would like to increase our offshore experience and we are expecting that this offshore race will bring us a lot of excitement. In addition, it is our honour to be able to meet international sailors and we can’t wait to share our experience with them.”

Zhu agrees that Mainland China is still in a start up position in competitive yachting compared to Hong Kong and Europe and adds that Chinese sailors need more professional training and time to learn from experience. They are pleased that the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club has launched a WeChat social media platform which they believe will reach more Chinese sailors who would love to know more about the Rolex China Sea Race and enter.

If you are interested in joining team Shanghai, please contact the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Sailing Office.

The Notice of Race for the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race starting on 28 March 2018 is available online at www.rolexchinasearace.com.
Sail Exchange 660x82 1Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 3

Related Articles

Teams rally to keep fleet at full strength for Half Ton Cup
A race against time has been ongoing since Friday to ensure one boat would make the start. As the 21-strong fleet for the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup prepares for race one on Monday morning (14th August 2017), a race against time has been ongoing since Friday to ensure one boat would make the start.
Posted today at 6:22 am Fremantle to Pittwater and onto paradise with Stealth
Robert Alpe decided to move into bluewater racing with Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club he chose Fremantle based 32-footer When yachtsman Robert Alpe decided to move into bluewater racing with the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club he looked Australia-wide for the right boat and eventually chose a Fremantle based 32-footer he then sailed 2,500 nautical miles home to Pittwater with a small delivery crew.
Posted today at 4:48 am Oman Air moves top of overall Extreme Sailing Series™ leaderboard
Oman Air took its second Act victory in a row in a finale, despite last minute pressure from SAP Extreme Sailing Team. Oman Air took its second Act victory in a row in a thrilling Hamburg finale, despite last minute pressure from SAP Extreme Sailing Team. The triumph sees the Omani syndicate move into pole position in the overall rankings.
Posted today at 4:18 am Tahzjay
Last week we began the discussion about where to from here. Last week we began the discussion about where to from here. You can read Red Circle Boutique and re-familiarise yourself with all of that at any stage. In flowing on, today’s headiine plays on the outfit’s other colloquial name. Target with a very, very soft ‘g’, silent ‘t’, and oh-so-French accent.
Posted today at 2:00 am RC44 Marstrand World Championship – Battleship Nika sweeps to victory
The final day delivered the strongest wind of the week in Sweden, with the north-westerly breeze blowing at 15 knots For the first race of the day, John Bassadone steered Peninsula Petroleum into her customary position on the left-hand of the start line and sailed into the lead to secure the team's first race win of the regatta.
Posted on 13 Aug Oman Air goes top of Extreme Sailing Series after a dramatic victory
Oman Air team have taken the overall lead after clinching victory at the latest Hamburg event on a dramatic final day. Having led from the start of the German regatta, the crew of the high-speed GC32 catamaran saw their lead whittled away on the last day to a single point before a race win – only their third of the Act – gave them a narrow lead going into the double-points finale.
Posted on 13 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – MAPFRE continue Leg Zero dominance in final stage
Extended periods of extremely light weather meant that the Saint-Malo to Lisbon leg had to be split into two parts. As expected, the Volvo Ocean 65s stayed tightly bunched on the first of those, a drag race towards Le Grand Lejon. Vestas 11th Hour Racing were neck-and-neck with MAPFRE for the lead, with the Spanish side just pipping them to the line.
Posted on 13 Aug Fareast 28R World Championship – One race day left for the World title
The Fareast 28R is a pure racing performance boat, the outcome of Chinese and Dutch collaboration. Great consistency from both Griffin Sailing Team and Drake on the race course today, and with only one race day left they are head to head for the World title, with the third place being left to claim from the rest of the fleet.
Posted on 13 Aug Airlie Beach Race Week – Action heats up on Day 3
Performance Division two boats tried their luck in three windward/leeward races which sorted the chaff from the wheat. Fellow Bethwaite design, Vivace, the 79er of Gary Smith and John Rae (Qld), is second, their 3-3-1 results leaving them three points off the money. Andrew York and his REO Speedwagon (NSW) are third, after finishing the day with 1-8-2.
Posted on 13 Aug Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race Crew - Nessa Maloney
We often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in leg Whilst we often hear stories of chance encounters that spur future Clipper Race crew members into applying to take part in a leg or more, bumping into Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, during a Beach Boys concert in Derry-Londonderry during the award-winning Foyle Maritime Festival, is certainly one of the more unique.
Posted on 13 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy