Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Rolex China Sea Race - Best Asian Regatta

by RHKYC on 21 Apr
Alive - 2016 Rolex China Sea Race © Rolex/Daniel Forster http://www.regattanews.com
In less than a year, the Rolex China Sea Race will take a competitive fleet 565 nautical miles across the South China Sea to Subic Bay in the Philippines.

At the recent Asia Boating Awards held in Singapore, the Rolex China Sea Race was awarded the Best Asian Regatta of the Year for the fourth time. Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Vice Commodore John Woo was present to receive the award together with Race Chairman Simon Powell who commented, “We are delighted to win this award again as it shows that the Club and its key sponsor Rolex continue to deliver an outstanding event as Asia’s oldest and most prestigious blue water classic. I would like to thank Rolex for their continued support of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, the Rolex China Sea Race, and many other major sailing events around the world.”

Established in 1962, the inaugural edition of the Rolex China Sea Race saw five participating yachts from Hong Kong, Japan and the Philippines, compete without radios or satellite communications. Run today on alternate years to the Club’s San Fernando race - a 480 nautical mile adventure from Hong Kong to San Fernando, Philippines) - the Rolex China Sea Race has evolved into Asia’s premier ‘blue water’ classic. Some 924 boats and countless sailors have made the journey across the South China Sea, with a record participation of 67 boats in the 1984 edition of this Category 1 offshore, endorsed by the Royal Ocean Racing Club.

The weather at the start of the race is usually fresh and breezy eventually shifting to idyllic sailing conditions as the fleet approaches the sunny Philippines. The 2018 race should follow suit. Competitors will be pushing their boats to the edge to break Alive’s 2016 record of 47h 31m 08s and to win the coveted IRC Overall. With many early registrations from 36 to 60ft yachts, the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race is sure to be a race to remember.

The Notice of Race for the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race starting on 28 March 2018 is available online.
Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

Azzurra is in Mallorca for the Puerto Portals 52 Super Series
TP52 Azzurra is currently in leading position overall in 52 Super Series, most professional circuit for monohull sailing The event will be held from Monday the 24th to Friday the 28th in the waters off Palma de Mallorca. The TP52 Azzurra is currently in the leading position overall in the 52 Super Series, the most competitive professional circuit for monohull sailing.
Posted today at 5:22 am Marine Notice - Official Nautical Charts
Marine Notice draw attention to importance of using only official nautical charts to comply with flag State requirements This Marine Notice draws attention to the importance of using only official nautical charts to comply with flag State requirements, which implement the relevant regulations of Chapter V of the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), as amended.
Posted today at 4:49 am Marine Notice - Biofouling and In-water Cleaning
The purpose of this Marine Notice is to provide general information to vessel owners on In-water Cleaning Guidelines The purpose of this Marine Notice is to provide general information to vessel owners, operators, ports and marinas on the revised 2015 Anti-fouling and In-water Cleaning Guidelines for Australia and New Zealand (the 2015 Guidelines), and the International Maritime Organization’s 2011 Guidelines for the control and management of ships’ biofouling to minimize the transfer of invasive aquatic species
Posted today at 4:35 am Marine Notice - VHF marine radios - Automatic channel switching
This Notice provides information on how VHF channel switching may interfere with safe operation of vessel communications This Marine Notice provides information on how automatic VHF channel switching may interfere with the safe operation of vessel communications.
Posted today at 4:05 am Ian Walker - Musto Ambassador on the Volvo Ocean Race, America's Cup
Ian Walker on his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust.
Posted today at 12:19 am Extreme Sailing Series Act 4 – Day 3 sees leaderboard reshuffle
Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills. Ten spectacular races held in glorious conditions on Barcelona’s azure waters saw plenty of thrills and spills as the eight international teams fought for vital points ahead of tomorrow’s finale.
Posted on 22 Jul Spectacular Team Oman Air comeback at Extreme Sailing Series Barcelona
A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day. A world-class display of racing saw Team Oman Air rocket to the top of the Barcelona scoreboard on the penultimate day.
Posted on 22 Jul Tour de France à la Voile – Trésors de Tahiti win Act 6 super final
Remarkably the Tour leaders sailed a complete facsimile of their 2016 Act in Roses. Remarkably the Tour leaders sailed a complete facsimile of their 2016 Act in Roses. Then they sailed an 11th in the coastal race after an early option went wrong and then won in the Stadium.
Posted on 22 Jul Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2017 - Aussies in charge
In IRC II the pointscore doesn't reflect how close the racing has been so far. It looked pretty ominous at dawn on day 3 of the Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek with a glassed-out Andaman Sea. The AP was raised on shore, but was lowered within the hour as PRO Simon James and his formidable on-water team tracked down some good breeze to get the fleet racing. Soft but consistent, the 8kts of wind allowed two races for the racing fleet and one for the cruisers.
Posted on 22 Jul Musto launches official 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race collection
Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business Musto's unveiling of the new Official Volvo Ocean Race Merchandise Collection marks a major milestone for the business, as the brand continues to make major innovations to drive greater sustainability in its global business operations.
Posted on 22 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy