Rolex China Sea Race - 'Best Asian Regatta' - again!

2016 Rolex China Sea Race RHKYC/Guy Nowell 2016 Rolex China Sea Race RHKYC/Guy Nowell

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/153171

by RHKYC Media on 21 AprAt the recent Asia Boating Awards held in Singapore, the Rolex China Sea Race was awarded the Best Asian Regatta of the Year for the fourth time. Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Vice Commodore John Woo was present to receive the award together with Race Chairman Simon Powell who commented, “We are delighted to win this award again as it shows that the Club and its key sponsor Rolex continue to deliver an outstanding event as Asia’s oldest and most prestigious blue water classic. I would like to thank Rolex for their continued support of the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, the Rolex China Sea Race, and many other major sailing events around the world.”Established in 1962, the inaugural edition of the China Sea Race saw five participating yachts from Hong Kong, Japan, and the Philippines compete without radios or satellite communications. Run today on alternate years to the Club’s San Fernando Race - a 480 nm adventure from Hong Kong to San Fernando, Philippines - the Rolex China Sea Race has evolved into Asia’s premier ‘blue water’ classic. Some 924 boats and countless sailors have made the journey across the South China Sea, with a record participation of 67 boats in the 1984 edition of this Category 1 offshore, endorsed by the Royal Ocean Racing Club.The weather at the start of the race is usually fresh and breezy, eventually shifting to idyllic sailing conditions as the fleet approaches the sunny Philippines. The 2018 race should follow suit. Competitors will be pushing their boats to the edge to break Alive’s 2016 record of 47h 31m 08s and to win the prestigious IRC Overall title. With many early registrations from 36 to 60ft yachts, the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race is sure to be a race to remember.The Notice of Race for the 2018 Rolex China Sea Race starting on 28 March 2018 is available online at www.rolexchinasearace.com.