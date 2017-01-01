Please select your home edition
Rolex Capri Sailing Week action-shots by Studio Borlenghi
by Studio Borlenghi today at 4:02 am
Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Studio Borlenghi provided this gallery of images from Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017.
Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Rolex Capri Sailing Week 2017 © Nautor's Swan / Studio Borlenghi
Onorato conquers Scarlino edition of 2017 Melges 20 World League
Congratulations to Achille Onorato and Cameron Appleton on tactics and Stefano Ciampalini - they are Champions!
Congratulations to Achille Onorato and crew members Cameron Appleton on tactics and Stefano Ciampalini aboard Mascalzone Latino, Jr. - they are 2017 Melges 20 Scarlino Champions!
Posted today at 2:39 am
GC32 Racing Tour Riva Cup – Action shots by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 14 May
Melges 20 World League - Three Melges 20 races put Onorato in charge
The fifth event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League officially kicked off racing today completing three races
The fifth event of the 2017 Melges 20 World League hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino officially kicked off racing today completing three races and producing three different winners. Atop the fleet is no stranger to success - Achille Onorato's Mascalzone Latino Jr. is celebrating a 12-point winning advantage.
Posted on 14 May
Jonathan Lobert seals major Finn title after solid week in Marseille
After a fabulous finale to a challenging week, Jonathan Lobert of France won his first ever major title in Finn class.
After a fabulous finale to a challenging week, Jonathan Lobert of France won his first ever major title in the Finn class. Ed Wright and Ben Cornish of Great Britain, both survived the Semi-Final to meet Lobert in the Final and secured silver and bronze.
Posted on 14 May
GC32 Riva Cup - Team Tilt on the ascent as Realteam leaps ahead
After yesterday’s three way near-tie at the top, the GC32 Riva Cup has a stand-out leader going into its final day.
After yesterday’s three way near-tie at the top, the GC32 Riva Cup has a stand-out leader going into its final day. Today Lake Garda was behaving, the southerly Ora wind a constant 15-18 knots, although this cut down tactical options and in all today’s four races it always seemed to pay to venture as close as one dared to the sheer vertical cliff face on the west side of the lake.
Posted on 14 May
GC32 Racing Tour Riva Cup – Some action shots by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images
Posted on 13 May
Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 2 – Rich Pickings up North
A light easterly breeze of about eight knots and a gentle sea state provided glorious reaching conditions.
By morning on the second day, all of the fleet had passed Barbuda - the next land they will see will be Bermuda, over 800 miles north. The wind experienced was more than forecast and this may allow the faster yachts to hook into good pressure further north.
Posted on 13 May
Rolex TP52 World Championship – Can Platoon call the tune in Tuscany?
Only three crews have won the world title since its inauguration in 2008 as an officially recognised world championship
To those who have closely observed the racing this season, Harm Müller-Spreer’s German-flagged Platoon has displayed all the facets of a team with serious winning potential, indeed to some it may appear only to be a matter of time before the crew, led by John Kostecki, top the podium.
Posted on 13 May
No wind in Scarlino for Melges 20 World League opening day
Sadly, there was just not enough wind to get any races underway at 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event
Sadly, there was just not enough wind to get any races underway at the 2017 Melges 20 World League, European Division event hosted by Marina di Scarlino/Club Nautico Scarlino.
Posted on 13 May
Three boats within a point of the lead after tricky opening day
The 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got off to an exceptional start today with four races completed
The 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got off to an exceptional start today with four races completed, one round of the new ANONIMO Speed Challenge and a leaderboard with the top three boats separated by one point. This was despite Lake Garda being in fickle mood with the wind typically 10-15 knots, occasionally gusting more but also dropping off in the middle of the day.
Posted on 13 May
