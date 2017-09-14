Please select your home edition
Rolex Big Boat Series - Images of Pac52's in action on Day 1

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ on 16 Sep
Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 Sharon Green / Rolex
Top international photographer, Sharon Green was in on the water for the first day of the Rolex Big Boat Series in San Francisco, and caught these images of the five strong Pac 52 class getting its first racing in the prestigious series.

As can be seen from the shots, racing is close, despite the class not being a one design.

The Pac 52 rule is designed to produce boats that are genuine inshore and offshore 52ft racers. Several of the boats now racing in San Francisco also competed in the recent Transpac from Long Beach, Calif. to Hawaii.

Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex
Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex


Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex
Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex


Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex
Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex


Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex
Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex


Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex
Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex


Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex
Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex


Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex
Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex


Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex
Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 © Sharon Green / Rolex

