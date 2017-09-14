Rolex Big Boat Series - Images of Pac52's in action on Day 1

Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 Sharon Green / Rolex Pac 52 class, Day 1, Rolex Big Boat Series, San Francisco September 14, 2017 Sharon Green / Rolex

by Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com NZ on 16 SepAs can be seen from the shots, racing is close, despite the class not being a one design.The Pac 52 rule is designed to produce boats that are genuine inshore and offshore 52ft racers. Several of the boats now racing in San Francisco also competed in the recent Transpac from Long Beach, Calif. to Hawaii.





























