'Rocking' days continue for the tenth year of Sail Port Stephens

by Nic Douglass today at 12:11 am
Sea Hawk making it look even more glamorous... - Sail Port Stephens Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Passage races for the majority of the 110 boat fleet yesterday made for some stunning views around the surrounds and offshore from sensational Port Stephens. This is the tenth year that Sail Port Stephens has been an event on the calendar for Australian sailors, and it is no wonder that it has grown each and every year, especially given the conditions yesterday.

Summer returned for the day, with the sea breeze continuing to build all afternoon bringing competitors home on a speedy run through the rocky heads to finish right off the marina. I managed to capture the starts for division 1 and 2 in the IRC NSW State Championship in a live broadcast, as well as a bunch of images which you can see below in the gallery.

Stay tuned for a wrap video of this entire event in the coming days!

Passage race start for day 2 of the Garmin IRC State Championship, as captured off the Pantaenius Sail and Motor Yacht Insurance RIB.



More adventures...

More adventures for the final day today with thanks to Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance on my Facebook, www.facebook.com/sailorgirlHQ or www.sailportstephens.com.au!

Postcard material - little wonder the tag is PS - I love you! - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
No caption required.... - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Nine Dragons from IRC Div2 - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
On board Celestial - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Making a splash with Ichi Ban and Balance in behind them. - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
RKO Leading Ichi Ban as they went back up to Broughton Island for the second time - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Cruising Divisions got right into it and added their own colour to the imagery - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
offshore with IRC Div1 - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Returning bay into the Bay with IRCDiv1, Yeah Baby. - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
