'Rock n' Roll' is king at Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta in San Diego

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 3:45 amCampbell and his team aboard “Rock n’ Roll” prevailed in the Etchells class, which was the largest of the regatta and considered the most competitive of the three-day event. Campbell is enjoying a return to the Etchells class, a classic race boat he finds both challenging and rewarding.





The Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta in San Diego was the first time Campbell and his crew —Jeremy Wilmot, Eric Anderson and Victor Diaz de Leon — sailed together. Their goal was to get to know each other as a crew this weekend, so team “Rock n’ Roll” took a conservative approach, working with their coach Vince Brun on Thursday and Friday to prepare for the regatta.



“Eighty percent of the stuff he told us, we would have never figured out,” Campbell said. “It was a lot of details, but we wanted to keep it simple.”









According to Campbell, the traditional rule when sailing in the waters off Point Loma is to always go right, though fog and light air can complicate things. This was very much the case on the racecourse Sunday. The team was cognizant of the day’s light winds and tried to “play the puffs” near shore while remaining careful not to get caught too far offshore.



As the Helly Hansen San Diego NOOD’s overall winner, team “Rock n’ Roll” will compete in the Helly Hansen NOOD Caribbean Championship Regatta, presented by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands in October.



Final Results



Beneteau First 36.7 (One Design - 7 Boats)



1. Kea, Beneteau First 36.7, Chick Pyle, Jamestown, RI, USA, 1 -2 -1 -1 -1 ; 6

2. Melokia, Beneteau First 36.7, Mike Whittemore, Coronado, CA, USA, 3 -1 -6 -5 -2 ; 17

3. Sorcerer, Beneteau First 36.7, Robert Kopaniasz, San Diego, CA, USA, 4 -4 -4 -3 -3 ; 18



Beneteau First 40.7 (One Design - 6 Boats)



1. Lugano, Beneteau First 40.7, Mark Stratton, Los Angeles, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -2 -2 ; 8

2. Wiki Wiki, Beneteau First 40.7, Mike Honeysett, Ramona, CA, USA, 1 -2 -4 -1 -4 ; 12

3. Sweet Okole, Beneteau First 40.7, Rick Harris, Coronado, CA, USA, 3 -3 -2 -3 -5 ; 16



J 120 (One Design - 7 Boats)



1. caper, J 120, John Laun, San Diego, CA, USA, 6 -1 -3 -1 -1 ; 12

2. Mad Men, J 120, Ernie Pennell, San Diego, CA, USA, 3 -4 -2 -3 -4 ; 16

3. J Almighty, J 120, Mike Hatch, Des Moines, WA, USA, 2 -2 -4 -4 -5 ; 17



ORC (ORC - 5 Boats)



1. M2, Melges 32, Kym Kapalla, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -3 -2 -1 -1 ; 9

2. TroubleSpot, Farr 30 OD, Oliver Michaelis, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 -2 -3 -2 -2 ; 10

3. Precepts 3.2, Melges 32, Drew Belk, Coachella, CA, USA, 3 -1 -1 -3 -3 ; 11



Etchells - Bill Bennett Memorial (One Design - 21 Boats)



1. Rock n' Roll, Etchells, Argyle Campbell, Newport Beach, CA, USA, 2 -[6] -1 -1 -4 -1 ; 9 | Overall Winner

2. Viva, Etchells, Don Jesberg, Belvedere, CA, USA, 3 -3 -3 -4 -2 -[6] ; 15

3. Rhino, Etchells, Bruce Nelson, San Diego, CA, USA, [5] -5 -2 -2 -3 -4 ; 16



J 105 (One Design - 11 Boats)



1. Sanity, J 105, Rick Goebel, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -2 -1 -3 -1 -3 ; 12

2. Wings, J 105, Dennis Case, San Diego, CA, USA, 4 -3 -2 -1 -2 -7 ; 19

3. Juiced, J 105, Tom Hurlburt / Chuck Driscoll, San Diego, CA, USA, 3 -1 -3 -2 -5 -6 ; 20



Flying Tiger 10 (One Design - 6 Boats)



1. Relapse, FT 10M, Tom Hirsh, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -2 -4 -2 ; 12

2. Ruckus, FT 10M, Brian Werner, Aliso Viejo, CA, USA, 3 -3 -4 -1 -1 -4 ; 16

3. Arsenal, FT 10M, Andrew Picel, Cardiff, CA, USA, 1 -2 -3 -3 -2 -5 ; 16



Ultimate 20 (One Design - 7 Boats)



1. 222, Ultimate 20, Travis Gregory, Farmington, UT, USA, 1 -1 -1 -1 -2 -1 -1 -2 -2 ; 12

2. Junta, Ultimate 20, Mark Allen, Holladay, UT, USA, 2 -3 -2 -2 -1 -2 -4 -1 -1 ; 18

3. Juiced!, Ultimate 20, James Ulatowski, Denver, CO, USA, 4 -4 -3 -3 -3 -4 -3 -3 -3 ; 30



J 70 (One Design - 19 Boats)



1. Minor Threat, J 70, Jeff Janov, Malibu, CA, USA, 2 -1 -3 -1 -2 -4 -1 -15 -12 -1 ; 42

2. 3 Big Dogs, J 70, Pat Toole, Santa Barbara, CA, USA, 1 -5 -1 -6 -4 -9 -3 -8 -6 -2 ; 45

3. Huckleberry, J 70, Jim Murrell, Torrance, CA, USA, 5 -3 -2 -7 -6 -1 -8 -4 -4 -9 ; 49



J 70 Corinthian (One Design - 6 Boats)



1. 3 Big Dogs, J 70, Pat Toole, Santa Barbara, CA, USA, 1 -5 -1 -6 -4 -9 -3 -8 -6 -2 ; 45

2. USA 540, J 70, David Hochart, Coronado, CA, USA, 6 -7 -6 -5 -11 -10 -5 -2 -8 -8 ; 68

3. Jaya, J 70, Craig Tallman, Redondo Beach, CA, USA, 14 -12 -4 -2 -13 -5 -10 -11 -3 -15 ; 89



I 14 (One Design - 12 Boats)



1. Astragulus, I 14, Brad Ruetenik, Encinitas, CA, USA, 4 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -3 -1 ; 13

2. USA 1189, I 14, Kris Bundy, Bellingham, WA, USA, 5 -2 -3 -3 -2 -4 -2 -2 ; 23

3. Sweet Jane, I 14, John Gilmour, Richmond, Ca, USA, 2 -3 -6 -2 -3 -5 -6 -3 ; 30



Viper 640 (One Design - 9 Boats)



1. Cobra, Viper 640, Timothy Carter, Harbor City, CA, USA, 1 -3 -2 -2 -2 -2 -2 -1 -1 -1 ; 17

2. Ranga.Ranga, Viper 640, Peter Graves, Post Falls, ID, USA, 3 -4 -5 -1 -1 -1 -3 -2 -4 -3 ; 27

3. Breakaway, Viper 640, Eric Chadwick, Pasadena, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -4 -3 -6 -4 -4 -2 -2 ; 29



F 18 (One Design - 11 Boats)



1. Casi Listo, F 18, Scott Miller, Ramona, CA, USA, -1 -1 -1 -1 -6 -2 -1 ; 13

2. Wet Rodeo, F 18, Steve Stroebel, San Diego, CA, USA, -3 -3 -2 -2 -1 -4 -3 ; 18

3. Le Zebra, F 18, Galvez/ Marfeng, Mission Viejo, CA, USA, -2 -2 -4 -3 -4 -3 -5 ; 23



