'Rock n' Roll' is king at Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta in San Diego

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 3:45 am
2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design Regatta - Day 3 Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Thirteen individual class winners took home first-place trophies at the culmination of the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta San Diego on Sunday, but only one was crowned Overall Winner – skipper Argyle Campbell, of Newport Beach, Calif.

Campbell and his team aboard “Rock n’ Roll” prevailed in the Etchells class, which was the largest of the regatta and considered the most competitive of the three-day event. Campbell is enjoying a return to the Etchells class, a classic race boat he finds both challenging and rewarding.

Overall Winner - Action - Day 3 - 2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design Regatta © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Overall Winner - Action - Day 3 - 2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design Regatta © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



The Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta in San Diego was the first time Campbell and his crew —Jeremy Wilmot, Eric Anderson and Victor Diaz de Leon — sailed together. Their goal was to get to know each other as a crew this weekend, so team “Rock n’ Roll” took a conservative approach, working with their coach Vince Brun on Thursday and Friday to prepare for the regatta.

“Eighty percent of the stuff he told us, we would have never figured out,” Campbell said. “It was a lot of details, but we wanted to keep it simple.”

2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



According to Campbell, the traditional rule when sailing in the waters off Point Loma is to always go right, though fog and light air can complicate things. This was very much the case on the racecourse Sunday. The team was cognizant of the day’s light winds and tried to “play the puffs” near shore while remaining careful not to get caught too far offshore.

As the Helly Hansen San Diego NOOD’s overall winner, team “Rock n’ Roll” will compete in the Helly Hansen NOOD Caribbean Championship Regatta, presented by Sunsail in the British Virgin Islands in October.

For more information, visit website.

Overall Winner - Awards - Day 3 - 2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design Regatta © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
Overall Winner - Awards - Day 3 - 2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design Regatta © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



Final Results

Beneteau First 36.7 (One Design - 7 Boats)

1. Kea, Beneteau First 36.7, Chick Pyle, Jamestown, RI, USA, 1 -2 -1 -1 -1 ; 6
2. Melokia, Beneteau First 36.7, Mike Whittemore, Coronado, CA, USA, 3 -1 -6 -5 -2 ; 17
3. Sorcerer, Beneteau First 36.7, Robert Kopaniasz, San Diego, CA, USA, 4 -4 -4 -3 -3 ; 18

Beneteau First 40.7 (One Design - 6 Boats)

1. Lugano, Beneteau First 40.7, Mark Stratton, Los Angeles, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -2 -2 ; 8
2. Wiki Wiki, Beneteau First 40.7, Mike Honeysett, Ramona, CA, USA, 1 -2 -4 -1 -4 ; 12
3. Sweet Okole, Beneteau First 40.7, Rick Harris, Coronado, CA, USA, 3 -3 -2 -3 -5 ; 16

J 120 (One Design - 7 Boats)

1. caper, J 120, John Laun, San Diego, CA, USA, 6 -1 -3 -1 -1 ; 12
2. Mad Men, J 120, Ernie Pennell, San Diego, CA, USA, 3 -4 -2 -3 -4 ; 16
3. J Almighty, J 120, Mike Hatch, Des Moines, WA, USA, 2 -2 -4 -4 -5 ; 17

ORC (ORC - 5 Boats)

1. M2, Melges 32, Kym Kapalla, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -3 -2 -1 -1 ; 9
2. TroubleSpot, Farr 30 OD, Oliver Michaelis, San Diego, CA, USA, 1 -2 -3 -2 -2 ; 10
3. Precepts 3.2, Melges 32, Drew Belk, Coachella, CA, USA, 3 -1 -1 -3 -3 ; 11

Etchells - Bill Bennett Memorial (One Design - 21 Boats)

1. Rock n' Roll, Etchells, Argyle Campbell, Newport Beach, CA, USA, 2 -[6] -1 -1 -4 -1 ; 9 | Overall Winner
2. Viva, Etchells, Don Jesberg, Belvedere, CA, USA, 3 -3 -3 -4 -2 -[6] ; 15
3. Rhino, Etchells, Bruce Nelson, San Diego, CA, USA, [5] -5 -2 -2 -3 -4 ; 16

J 105 (One Design - 11 Boats)

1. Sanity, J 105, Rick Goebel, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -2 -1 -3 -1 -3 ; 12
2. Wings, J 105, Dennis Case, San Diego, CA, USA, 4 -3 -2 -1 -2 -7 ; 19
3. Juiced, J 105, Tom Hurlburt / Chuck Driscoll, San Diego, CA, USA, 3 -1 -3 -2 -5 -6 ; 20

Flying Tiger 10 (One Design - 6 Boats)

1. Relapse, FT 10M, Tom Hirsh, San Diego, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -2 -4 -2 ; 12
2. Ruckus, FT 10M, Brian Werner, Aliso Viejo, CA, USA, 3 -3 -4 -1 -1 -4 ; 16
3. Arsenal, FT 10M, Andrew Picel, Cardiff, CA, USA, 1 -2 -3 -3 -2 -5 ; 16

Ultimate 20 (One Design - 7 Boats)

1. 222, Ultimate 20, Travis Gregory, Farmington, UT, USA, 1 -1 -1 -1 -2 -1 -1 -2 -2 ; 12
2. Junta, Ultimate 20, Mark Allen, Holladay, UT, USA, 2 -3 -2 -2 -1 -2 -4 -1 -1 ; 18
3. Juiced!, Ultimate 20, James Ulatowski, Denver, CO, USA, 4 -4 -3 -3 -3 -4 -3 -3 -3 ; 30

J 70 (One Design - 19 Boats)

1. Minor Threat, J 70, Jeff Janov, Malibu, CA, USA, 2 -1 -3 -1 -2 -4 -1 -15 -12 -1 ; 42
2. 3 Big Dogs, J 70, Pat Toole, Santa Barbara, CA, USA, 1 -5 -1 -6 -4 -9 -3 -8 -6 -2 ; 45
3. Huckleberry, J 70, Jim Murrell, Torrance, CA, USA, 5 -3 -2 -7 -6 -1 -8 -4 -4 -9 ; 49

J 70 Corinthian (One Design - 6 Boats)

1. 3 Big Dogs, J 70, Pat Toole, Santa Barbara, CA, USA, 1 -5 -1 -6 -4 -9 -3 -8 -6 -2 ; 45
2. USA 540, J 70, David Hochart, Coronado, CA, USA, 6 -7 -6 -5 -11 -10 -5 -2 -8 -8 ; 68
3. Jaya, J 70, Craig Tallman, Redondo Beach, CA, USA, 14 -12 -4 -2 -13 -5 -10 -11 -3 -15 ; 89

I 14 (One Design - 12 Boats)

1. Astragulus, I 14, Brad Ruetenik, Encinitas, CA, USA, 4 -1 -1 -1 -1 -1 -3 -1 ; 13
2. USA 1189, I 14, Kris Bundy, Bellingham, WA, USA, 5 -2 -3 -3 -2 -4 -2 -2 ; 23
3. Sweet Jane, I 14, John Gilmour, Richmond, Ca, USA, 2 -3 -6 -2 -3 -5 -6 -3 ; 30

Viper 640 (One Design - 9 Boats)

1. Cobra, Viper 640, Timothy Carter, Harbor City, CA, USA, 1 -3 -2 -2 -2 -2 -2 -1 -1 -1 ; 17
2. Ranga.Ranga, Viper 640, Peter Graves, Post Falls, ID, USA, 3 -4 -5 -1 -1 -1 -3 -2 -4 -3 ; 27
3. Breakaway, Viper 640, Eric Chadwick, Pasadena, CA, USA, 2 -1 -1 -4 -3 -6 -4 -4 -2 -2 ; 29

F 18 (One Design - 11 Boats)

1. Casi Listo, F 18, Scott Miller, Ramona, CA, USA, -1 -1 -1 -1 -6 -2 -1 ; 13
2. Wet Rodeo, F 18, Steve Stroebel, San Diego, CA, USA, -3 -3 -2 -2 -1 -4 -3 ; 18
3. Le Zebra, F 18, Galvez/ Marfeng, Mission Viejo, CA, USA, -2 -2 -4 -3 -4 -3 -5 ; 23

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta San Diego - Preliminary Cumulative Results





Bow Sail No
 Yacht
Name		 Yacht Design Owner/
Skipper		 Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 Race
7		 Race
8		 Race
9		 Race
10		 T
O		 Total
San Diego NOOD Regatta - Far Ocean Course 4 Racing

One Design Division


Beneteau First 36.7


1.
  USA 7031 Kea Beneteau First 36.7 Chick Pyle 1 2 1 1 1




  6.0


2.
  USA 56360 Melokia Beneteau First 36.7 Mike Whittemore 3 1 6 5 2




  17.0


3.
  USA 7020 Sorcerer Beneteau First 36.7 Robert Kopaniasz 4 4 4 3 3




  18.0


4.
North Sails  USA 36764 Adeline Beneteau First 36.7 Bob Carlson 6 5 2 2 4




  19.0


5.
  USA 38747 Kodachrome Beneteau First 36.7 Jerry Twomey 2 3 3 6 6




  20.0


6.
  USA 7223 Adventure Beneteau First 36.7 Ted Butterfield 5 6 5 4 5




  25.0
 


Beneteau First 40.7


1.
  USA 56456 Lugano Beneteau First 40.7 Mark Stratton 2 1 1 2 2




  8.0


2.
  USA 56408 Wiki Wiki Beneteau First 40.7 Mike Honeysett 1 2 4 1 4




  12.0


3.
  USA 56197 Sweet Okole Beneteau First 40.7 Rick Harris 3 3 2 3 5




  16.0


4.
  USA 93174 Victoire Beneteau First 40.7 Robert Atkins 4 4 3 5 1




  17.0


5.
  USA 51504 Silhouette Beneteau First 40.7 Warren Gross 5 6 5 4 3




  23.0


6.
  USA 51392 Excalibur Beneteau First 40.7 David Tarson 6 5 6 7/DNF 6




  30.0
 


J 120


1.
  USA 46996 caper J 120 John Laun 6 1 3 1 1




  12.0


2.
  USA 46604 Mad Men J 120 Ernie Pennell 3 4 2 3 4




  16.0


3.
  USA 51201 J Almighty J 120 Mike Hatch 2 2 4 4 5




  17.0


4.
  USA 52511 Shamrock J 120 Tim Hogan 7 6 1 2 2




  18.0


5.
  USA 28596 CC Rider J 120 Charles Nichols 5 3 7 5 3




  23.0


6.
  USA 46217 Hasl Free J 120 Rudolph Hasl 1 7 6 7 6




  27.0


7.
Ullman Sails  USA 46714 Pole Dancer J 120 Tom & Terri Manok 4 5 5 6 7




  27.0
 
 

ORC Division


ORC


1.
  USA 065 M2 Melges 32 Kym Kapalla 2 3 2 1 1




  9.0


2.
  28770 TroubleSpot Farr 30 OD Oliver Michaelis 1 2 3 2 2




  10.0


3.
  USA 163 Precepts 3.2 Melges 32 Drew Belk 3 1 1 3 3




  11.0


4.
  USA 46830 Super Fly Cheetah 30 Erik Rogers 4 4 4 5 6/DNC




  23.0


5.
  35038 Fractions 1D35 Clark Hardy 5 5 5 4 6/DNC




  25.0
 
 
San Diego NOOD Regatta - Near Ocean Course Racing

One Design Division


Etchells - Bill Bennett Memorial


1. 43   USA 1433 Rock n' Roll Etchells Argyle Campbell 2 6 1 1 4 1



[6] 9.0


2.
  USA 1429 Viva Etchells Don Jesberg 3 3 3 4 2 6



[6] 15.0


3.
  USA 986 Rhino Etchells Bruce Nelson 5 5 2 2 3 4



[5] 16.0


4.
  USA 1404 Lifted Etchells Jim Cunningham 4 1 7 6 7 3



[7] 21.0


5.
  USA 969 Happy Ending Etchells Brad/Ben Rodi/Mitchell 7 4 6 7 1 11



[11] 25.0


6.
  USA 1411 Elizabeth Etchells Tom Carruthers 6 2 5 9 6 13



[13] 28.0


7.
  USA 985 MOFO Etchells Jake La Dow 11 7 4 3 16 14



[16] 39.0


8.
  USA 1152 Blond Antelope Etchells Keith Whittemore 9 11 8 5 8 18



[18] 41.0


9.
  USA 1092 Coyote Etchells Sherwood Kelley 1 9 14 8 12 15



[15] 44.0


10.
  FRA 1281 Hustle & Flow Etchells Frederic Laffitte 10 10 13 14 9 5



[14] 47.0


11.
  USA 1263 Blue Fin Etchells Michael Terry 12 14 11 10 11 7



[14] 51.0


12.
  USA 1138 Jack Etchells Charlie Mann 14 8 10 13 13 8



[14] 52.0


13.
  USA 1016 Bermuda Triangle Etchells Kurt Eve 19 13 17 11 14 2



[19] 57.0


14.
  USA 1229 Capricorn Etchells Ethan Doyle 8 16 9 16 15 10



[16] 58.0


15.
  USA 1000 Mi Amore Etchells Deborah Willits 16 19 16 15 5 9



[19] 61.0


16.
  USA 909 Mostly Harmless Etchells Summer Greene 15 18 18 12 10 17



[18] 72.0


17.
  USA 665 USA 665 Etchells Xavier Sheid 17 15 12 17 18 16



[18] 77.0


18. 13   USA 1313 Triskaidekaphobia Etchells Patricia Stadel 13 17 19 19 17 12



[19] 78.0


19.
  USA 965 Endurance aka Tusk Etchells Dan Aeling 18 12 15 18 22/DNC 22/DNC



[22] 85.0


20.
  USA 494 Vision
Tarek Elsharhawy 20 20 22/RET 22/DNF 22/RET 19



[22] 103.0


21.
  USA 971 Miss Murphy Etchells Kjeld Hestehave 22/DNC 22/DNC 22/DNC 22/DNC 22/DNC 22/DNC



[22] 110.0
 


J 105


1.
  USA 88 Sanity J 105 Rick Goebel 2 2 1 3 1 3



  12.0


2.
  USA 514 Wings J 105 Dennis Case 4 3 2 1 2 7



  19.0


3.
  USA 9 Juiced J 105 Tom Hurlburt / Chuck Driscoll 3 1 3 2 5 6



  20.0


4.
  USA 395 Off The Porch J 105 Scott McDaniel 5 4 6 6 4 1



  26.0


5.
  USA 45 J-OK J 105 Stewart Cannon 1 6 8 7 6 4



  32.0


6.
  USA 516 Steadfast J 105 Tim Fuller 8 5 7 4 3 8



  35.0


7.
  USA 51911 Creative J 105 Edward Sanford 6 7 4 5 7 10



  39.0


8.
  USA 435 Blink! J 105 Steve Howell 9 8 5 8 9 5



  44.0


9.
  USA 470 Hibiscus J 105 Annette Matthies 10 9 9 9 8 2



  47.0


10.
  USA 401 Air Boss J 105 Jon Dekker 7 10 10 10 10 9



  56.0


11.
  USA 218 Jetstream J 105 William Quealy 11 11 11 11 11 12/RET



  67.0
 


Flying Tiger 10


1.
  USA 118 Relapse FT 10M Tom Hirsh 2 1 1 2 4 2



  12.0


2.
  USA 49 Ruckus FT 10M Brian Werner 3 3 4 1 1 4



  16.0


3.
  USA 83 Arsenal FT 10M Andrew Picel 1 2 3 3 2 5



  16.0


4.
  USA 8 Abacus FT 10M Timothy Chin 4 5 2 4 5 3



  23.0


5.
  USA 62 Jelani FT 10M Ben Nugent 5 4 5 5 7/DNC




  26.0


6.
  USA 9 Justice FT 10M John Harrop 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC 7/DNC 3 1



  32.0
 
 
San Diego NOOD Regatta - North Rally Racing

One Design Division


North Sails Rally A


1.
  USA 27030 F Bomb Corsair 31 Lawrence Adams 1








  1.0


2.
  52447 Athena Beneteau 44.7 David Cheresh 2








  2.0


3.
  USA 56440 Aeolos First 44.7 Gregory Price 3








  3.0


4.
  USA 034 Rush Hour Corsair Trimaran F-28R Bob Lang 4








  4.0


5.
  USA 81504 Northern Winds Beneteau 50 Carmine Petriccione 5








  5.0
 


North Sails Rally B


1.
  USA 43 Sprig 6m Greg Stewart 1








  1.0


2.
  60 American Girl Alerion Express 28 Lisa Leweck 2








  2.0


3.
  30918 Lucky Charms Kirby Mark Clements 3








  3.0


4.
  52 Jane Shields Barrett Canfield 4








  4.0


5.
  USA 14 Allen Wench BB 10 Dennis Allen 5








  5.0


6.
  216 Crack Me Up Hunter 216 Michael Parker 6








  6.0


7.
  USA 7303 Miss Lorelei Beneteau Oceanis 361 Michael Niggli 7








  7.0
 
 
San Diego NOOD Regatta - South Bay Course Racing

One Design Division


Ultimate 20


1.
  USA 222 222 Ultimate 20 Travis Gregory 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 2 2
  12.0


2.
  USA 26 Junta Ultimate 20 Mark Allen 2 3 2 2 1 2 4 1 1
  18.0


3.
  USA 19 Juiced! Ultimate 20 James Ulatowski 4 4 3 3 3 4 3 3 3
  30.0


4.
  USA 144 Ricochet Ultimate 20 Mary Hesler 5 5 4 4 4 5 2 4 4
  37.0


5.
  USA 52 Gambler Ultimate 20 Jim Rosaschi 3 2 7/DNF 5 5 3 5 5 5
  40.0
 


J 70


1.
  USA 490 Minor Threat J 70 Jeff Janov 2 1 3 1 2 4 1 15 12 1   42.0


2.
  USA 58 3 Big Dogs (Corinthian) J 70 Pat Toole 1 5 1 6 4 9 3 8 6 2   45.0


3.
  USA 249 Huckleberry J 70 Jim Murrell 5 3 2 7 6 1 8 4 4 9   49.0


4.
  USA 32 USA 32 J 70 Bruce Cooper 8 4 7 9 1 2 2 6 5 6   50.0


5.
  USA 540 USA 540 (Corinthian) J 70 David Hochart 6 7 6 5 11 10 5 2 8 8   68.0


6.
  MEX 383 Vagazo J 70 Fabian Gomez-Ibarra 3 2 9 4 8 13 7 5 13 5   69.0


7.
  USA 250 nunuhunu J 70 Steve Wyman 4 6 18 3 12 14 14 7 1 4   83.0


8.
  USA 34 Perseverance J 70 Bennet Greenwald 7 15 10 19 10 3 4 14 2 3   87.0


9. 54   USA 59 Jaya (Corinthian) J 70 Craig Tallman 14 12 4 2 13 5 10 11 3 15   89.0


10.
  USA 351 Cake J 70 Lucas Pierce 11 14 8 10 9 6 13 3 17 14   105.0


11.
  USA 70 Sloop John B J 70 Robert Garrett 15 11 14 12 3 7 11 16 11 16   116.0


12.
  USA 305 Soggy Dollar (Corinthian) J 70 Dave Vieregg 19 9 13 11 5 8 9 17 18 7   116.0


13.
  USA 538 Bottle Rocket J 70 David Schumann 10 17 5 14 7 12 6 12 15 20/DNC   118.0


14.
  USA 18 Helly Hansen Jr Crew J 70 Jack Reiter / Egan 9 10 15 16 15 17 17 10 7 11   127.0


15.
  USA 699 Fly J 70 Tony Collins 12 18 17 15 16 15 15 1 10 12   131.0


16.
  USA 391 Cachondo (Corinthian) J 70 Neil Senturia 16 16 11 13 18 11 12 9 9 17   132.0


17.
  USA 81 Monkey House J 70 Steve Hendricks 13 13 16 8 17 18 19 13 16 10   143.0


18.
  USA 307 Vivace (Corinthian) J 70 Beverly Burr / Liz Hjorth 18 8 12 17 14 16 18 19 14 18   154.0
<