Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35-38-41 728x90

Robertson defends his title at GKSS Match Cup Sweden

by WMRT today at 6:34 pm
Final day – GKSS Match Cup Sweden © Ian Roman / WMRT
After beating Pieter-Jan Postma’s Sailing Team NL in this morning’s semifinals, Phil Robertson and his CHINAone NINGBO crew went on win the final of GKSS Match Cup Sweden, dispatching Taylor Canfield’s US One Sailing Team. This repeated the Kiwi team’s victory on the Marstrand Arena in 2016, against the same opponent, but this time with a more emphatic 3-0 scoreline.

“Last year we had a slip up when we holed him after we were 2-0 and a lost a point and lost a race. We said after we were 2-0 up not to hole him this year. It was nicer this way!” said Robertson.

Racing took place with the wind building into the mid-teens, causing the nimble M32 catamarans to light up. More stable conditions compared to yesterday resulted in more boundary-to-boundary racing, while picking the right marks to round was vital to ensure sailing in the best pressure.

In the first race, Robertson impressively won the start and went on to lead for the entirety of the course. In the second Canfield struck back, starting to weather of his opponent and pulling the trigger faster. However at the top mark rounding Robertson was able to get the inside berth, luffed Canfield and then to head off unchallenged to take the win.

In the decider, Robertson won the start, but Canfield had managed to draw level, crossing ahead up the beat. However on the run the overrider broke for the gennaker sheet winch on Canfield’s boat, preventing his crew from sheeting in the gennaker. This handed Robertson the eventual win and the overall GKSS Match Race Sweden title for a second year.

Final day – GKSS Match Cup Sweden © Ian Roman / WMRT
Final day – GKSS Match Cup Sweden © Ian Roman / WMRT



Robertson sailed this year with his same winning crew from 2016, comprising Kiwis Will Tiller, Stewart Dodson and Aussie James Wierzbowski. “We aren’t the most ideal set-up weight-wise - we were one of the lightest teams here, but we seemed to make it work,” Robertson said.

In today’s final, Robertson’s starting seemed in a different league. “We have trained in tight starting and it probably played into our hands a little bit. We were getting off the line pretty well and managed to keep our lead. But was close and tough - Taylor did a good job.”

Canfield and his US One Sailing Team had overcome Ian Williams and GAC Pindar team 3-1 in the semifinals to gain their berth in the final (while Williams went on to win the Petit Final against Postma). This he had achieved in such surgical fashion that many had him as favourite for winning overall. He conceded: “I am a little disappointed. It was a really close battle and those guys sailed better than us today.

“Obviously I take a lot of the blame. We can call three or four mistakes which cost us the regatta. There were a few boat handling errors, but nothing major. It is more about getting all of the moves perfect.”

As to GKSS Match Cup Sweden, both finalists paid tribute: “This is no doubt the best event we do. It has been that way for the 23 years it’s been running. This is a fantastic location and a great crowd,” said Robertson. Canfield concurred: “I have been coming here six or seven years and finished on the podium four or five times. It would be nice to win it one day! Obviously it is an incredible event. Marstrand turns it on. It is one of our favourite events and everyone in Sweden seems to care about the sailing.”

Final day – GKSS Match Cup Sweden © Ian Roman / WMRT
Final day – GKSS Match Cup Sweden © Ian Roman / WMRT



Håkan Svensson, CEO and Owner of Aston Harald, builder of the M32 catamarans and owner of the World Match Racing Tour, concluded: “It has been an interesting week: We had a rough start with a lot of wind and then we had a postponement when we started the next day, then a couple of really good days and yesterday, a bit slow. It shows what a wide range the M32 has - from three knots to thirty - and that the boat is the right one for what we’re doing.”

As to the winner, Svensson added: “Phil has done an extremely good regatta, bringing on some manoeuvres that most of us are just envious about.”

The M32s are now staying in Marstrand ready for next week’s World Championship fleet racing when 17 of the one design catamarans will be competing on Marstrand Fjord.

Semi-final results

Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One Sailing Team 3-0 Ian Williams (GBR) Team GAC Pindar v
Phil Robertson (NZL) CHINAone NINGBO 3-1 Pieter-Jan Postma (NED) Sailing Team NL

Final result

Phil Robertson (NZL) CHINAone NINGBO 3-0 Taylor Canfield (ISV) US One Sailing Team

Final day – GKSS Match Cup Sweden © Ian Roman / WMRT
Final day – GKSS Match Cup Sweden © Ian Roman / WMRT

Wildwind 2016 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

Canfield and Gilmour keep the drama going at GKSS Match Cup Sweden
Light winds on Sweden’s Marstrand Arena demonstrated how versatile the one design M32 catamaran can be Light winds on Sweden’s Marstrand Arena demonstrated how versatile the one design M32 catamaran can be, providing good close racing in the lightest winds. As GKSS Match Cup Sweden’s defending champion Phil Robertson put it: “To be honest they are the nicest boat to sail in these conditions because they are super light, have curved foils and you aren’t dragging anything around under the boat.”
Posted today at 3:04 am Quarter finalists decided at GKSS Match Cup Sweden
The shifty offshore southerly breeze of 6-14 knots, made for a short race course, a lot of manoeuvring and athletic day The last race saw repeated overtaking but ultimately a better gennaker hoist at the top mark and subsequent gybe enabled the US One crew to get around the bow of their opponent to take the win.
Posted on 6 Jul Swedish David topples Aussie Goliath in five race marathon
GKSS Match Cup Sweden is renowned for drawing out exceptional performances from local sailors GKSS Match Cup Sweden is renowned for drawing out exceptional performances from local sailors, fired up by crowds cheering them on from the perimeter of Marstrand Arena and with assistance from the Nordic wind gods. This occurred today when Nicklas Dackhammar’s ESSIQ Racing Team, 15th on the World Match Racing Tour leaderboard
Posted on 6 Jul Williams firing on all cylinders at GKSS Match Cup Sweden
Williams firing on all cylinders at GKSS Match Cup Sweden Qualifying at GKSS Match Cup Sweden concluded in magnificent conditions on Marstrand Arena today with northwesterly winds gradually building to 15 knots by mid-afternoon. With the teams divided into three groups of six teams, all sailed five races and the stand-out performer was Ian Williams’ Team GAC Pindar.
Posted on 5 Jul Olympians and AC sailors descend on Marstrand for GKSS Match Cup
Competition at the World Match Racing Tour’s GKSS Match Cup Sweden will get underway tomorrow. With breaking waves and gales blowing today on the Marstrand Arena, competition at the World Match Racing Tour’s GKSS Match Cup Sweden will get underway tomorrow.
Posted on 4 Jul Women's Match Racing World Championship - Exciting final day
For Day 2, thunderstorms rushed sailors off of water, but not before Lucy Macgregor & teammates were declared champions For a second day, the thunderstorms rushed the sailors off of the water, but not before Lucy Macgregor (GBR) and her Team Mac with teammates Silja Lehtinen Frost, Rosie Watkins, Imogen Stanley, and Charlotte Lawrence were declared 2017 Women's Match Racing World Champions in Helsinki, defeating the Dutch Match Racing Team skippered by Renée Groeneveld (NED)
Posted on 22 Jun Women’s Match Racing World Championship – And now there are four
Before thunderstorms abruptly ended the racing in Helsinki, there were some exciting matches in the Quarter-Finals Renée Groeneveld (NED) and her Dutch Match Racing Team met local sailor Marinella Laaksonen (FIN) and her L2 Match Racing Team in the first Quarter-Final match.
Posted on 20 Jun Kiwi America's Cup domination - What can Oracle Team USA do about it?
Emirates Team New Zealand have won the first four races in the 35th America's Cup Match. Emirates Team New Zealand have won the first four races in the 35th America's Cup Match. There has been the odd close moment, but the Kiwis have undoubtedly been faster on every point of sail, simply sailing away from Oracle Team USA.
Posted on 19 Jun Women’s Match Racing World Championship – On to the quarter-finals
Eight of the top teams in the world will move on to the second stage and keep their dreams of a World Championship title As the last flights played out in the bright sunshine in front of the evening crowds on the terrace of Hernesaaren Ranta, the final two spots were still to be decided. The most exciting of the late matches featured two Finnish teams skippered by Marinella Laaksonen and Antonia Degerlund.
Posted on 19 Jun 2017 WIM Series - Former World Champions leading the way
Despite a long day on the water in blustery conditions, Lucy Macgregor was quite upbeat about her team’s performance Despite a long day on the water in blustery conditions, 2010 Women’s Match Racing World Champion Lucy Macgregor (GBR) was quite upbeat about her team’s performance and their placement on the top of the standing after two days of racing in the 2017 Women’s Match Racing World Championship in Helsinki.
Posted on 19 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy