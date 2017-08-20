Please select your home edition
Robert Scheidt retires from the Olympics

by Declan McSweeney today at 11:24 pm
Brazilian Sailing Legend Robert Scheidt - Star Sailors League Finals Star Sailors League http://starsailors.com/
Reporting for insidethegames.biz, Declan McSweeney reports that Brazil's Robert Scheidt, winner of five Olympic medals, including two gold, has announced his retirement from Olympic competition, ending a career that spanned a quarter-of-a-century. The 44-year-old revealed he would continue to participate in non-Olympic events and support Brazil's elite sailors as they prepare for Tokyo 2020, TV Globo reports.

'The decision to end my Olympic career is one of the most difficult that I've ever had to make,' Scheidt told the broadcaster. 'I've been competing at the highest level for 25 years. 'I hope to contribute to the sport and that Brazil continues to have a lot of success. The amount of training that I would need to do over the next two years would be too much. Two things have always been very important to me - to enjoy what I do and to be competitive. The moment has come in which I no longer feel competitive.'

Robert Scheidt - Princesa Sofia IBEROSTAR - March 2017 © Pedro Martinez/MartinezStudio/Sofia http://www.trofeoprincesasofia.org/
Scheidt is the only sailor to ever beat Britain's Sir Ben Ainslie in Olympic competition, when he triumphed at Atlanta 1996. Read the complete, original version here

The Brazilian five-time Olympic medallist Robert Scheidt sits two points off the lead after the first three races of Kieler Woche © Kieler Woche / segel-bilder.de
