Robert Scheidt retires from the Olympics

by Declan McSweeney today at 11:24 pm'The decision to end my Olympic career is one of the most difficult that I've ever had to make,' Scheidt told the broadcaster. 'I've been competing at the highest level for 25 years. 'I hope to contribute to the sport and that Brazil continues to have a lot of success. The amount of training that I would need to do over the next two years would be too much. Two things have always been very important to me - to enjoy what I do and to be competitive. The moment has come in which I no longer feel competitive.'





Scheidt is the only sailor to ever beat Britain's Sir Ben Ainslie in Olympic competition, when he triumphed at Atlanta 1996. Read the complete, original version here





