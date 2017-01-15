Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Rio silver medallists win another 470 national championship

by Megan McKay today at 10:35 am
Matt Belcher and Will Ryan - 470 Australian National Championships © Victor Kovalenko
Rio Silver Medallists, Mat Belcher and Will Ryan have won the 470 Australian National Championships held at Wangi RSL Amateur Sailing Club on Lake Macquarie from 10-12 February. While the Women’s title was won by 2016 Olympian Carrie Smith and crew Amelia Catt.

As NSW sweltered in the heat, the sailors enjoyed some mixed conditions over the regatta, with strong sea breezes coming in across the weekend.

“We’ve had some really good seabreezes,” said Ryan at the conclusion of racing on Sunday. “It was really warm, but the racing was very close and quite interesting and we all really enjoyed it.”

For Belcher and Ryan it was the first time they had sailed together in a 470 on Ryan’s home waters of Lake Macquarie.

“It was a really good week for us,” said Belcher. “We didn’t have a lot of preparation, but to come away with another national championship win was a good achievement.

“We’re really enjoying how the 470 fleet is progressing, and it’s great to be able to spend some time with some of the younger sailors. That’s our focus this year.”

Meanwhile Rio 2016 Olympian Carrie Smith teamed up with Amelia Catt for the event. The pair finished second overall, and won the women’s national title.

“It was a great event,” said Smith. “Unfortunately I didn’t have Jaime crewing with me, but I had a great time with Amelia. We came away with a second overall and the national title for the girls, which we were pretty happy with.”

The event attracted a fleet of 10 boats, and included several Australian Sailing Team and Squad members including the Conway brothers, Patrick and Alexander (fourth place), and Victoria’s Tom Klemens and Tim Hannah (fifth place). Chris Charlwood and Josh Dawson were the first juniors and finished third overall. Olympic 470 coach, ‘medal-maker’ Victor Kovalenko was also at the event working with the athletes.
Wildwind 2016 660x82Henri Lloyd 50 YearsMusto 2016 660x82 3

Related Articles

470 Australian National Championships – Another win for Mathew Belcher
Held at the Wangi Amateur Club in Lake Macquarie, weather conditions brought perfect sailing setting for Mathew and Will Held at the Wangi Amateur Sailing Club in Lake Macquarie over the weekend, weather conditions brought perfect sailing settings for Mathew and Will.
Posted on 13 Feb 57th 12 Foot Skiff Interdominion Championship - Overall report
The Queensland 12 Foot Skiff association hosted the 57th 12 Foot Skiff Interdominion Championship The Queensland 12 Foot Skiff association hosted the 57th 12 Foot Skiff Interdominion Championship from the 7th to the 15th of January 2017. This is the premier event for 12 Foot skiffs and attracted 25 skiffs to Moreton Bay, with boats representing QLD, NSW and New Zealand.
Posted on 12 Feb Seventeen O'pen BIC sailors now selected for the America's Cup
Seventeen O’pen BIC sailors have now been selected to participate in the America’s Cup Endeavour O’pen Seventeen O’pen BIC sailors have now been selected to participate in the America’s Cup Endeavour O’pen, held in conjunction with the America’s Cup Finals, June 15-18 in Bermuda.
Posted on 12 Feb Australian 470 Nationals wrap
I have to say that I was seriously impressed by the quality of the squad from around Australia that were taking part I took part in the 470 Nationals over the weekend, sailing with my Dad. We were not as prepared as the coached squad of nine boats, but we were keen.
Posted on 12 Feb 18ft Skiffs - Thurlow Fisher throws down the gauntlet with big win
It was a day of thrills and spills for the 18 Footers as they battled across Sydney Harbour in a 22-28knot Southerly It was a day of thrills and spills for the 18 Footers as they battled across Sydney Harbour in a 22-28knot Southerly today. The conditions tested even the best of sailors as they completed three windward/leewards for the President’s Trophy. Michael Coxon, Dave O’Connor and Trent Barnabas, Thurlow Fisher Lawyers won the race by over five minutes after a flawless performance
Posted on 12 Feb O'pen BIC - What's on for 2017 in Australia and New Zealand
There's plenty coming up on both sides of the Tasman in the O'pen BIC class in the coming months There's plenty coming up on both sides of the Tasman in the O'pen BIC class in the coming months before the focus shifts to Europe and the Worlds at Lake Garda, Italy in August. Four sailors from Australian and New Zealand have been selected to compete in the America's Cup Endeavour O'pen
Posted on 10 Feb Hong Kong Race Week - Record entries
Fourth edition of Hong Kong Race Week will see a higher level of competition with increased entries across 11 classes. Hong Kong Race Week is a constituent event of the ASAF Youth Cup and is co-organised by Hong Kong Sailing Federation and Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club. The fourth edition of Hong Kong Race Week will see a higher level of competition with increased entries across 11 classes.
Posted on 9 Feb Treasures of the sailing scene united in 'hidden class connection'
Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class. Joining the hidden class connection means getting connected with a Magic Marine store nearby the home base of the class.
Posted on 8 Feb Optimist sailors check out the foiling WASZP - Video
Video of the Predictwind team sailing their WASZPs at an Optimist Training camp The Predictwind team took their foiling WASZPs out to Auckland's Eastern Beach to the Optimist training camp during the school holidays. The intention was to film the kids having a go in the WASZPs, but after the Optimists returned from their training session to have a sail on the single handed foiler, it was a bit breezy for the kids. So Jon and Nick went out anyway and produced this video.
Posted on 7 Feb Olympian Brendan Casey supports SYC sailors at Queensland Laser Metros
SYC Performance Program Coach, Brendan Casey on-water coach encouraging and training the Clubs junior laser sailors Southport Yacht Club (SYC) Performance Program Coach, Olympian Brendan Casey on-water coach encouraging and training the Clubs junior laser sailors over the weekend
Posted on 6 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy