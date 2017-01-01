Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Rio Vista Grand Slam - Day 2

by International Windsurfing Tour today at 5:05 am
Another air jump on the foil from Tyson Poor - Day 2 - Rio Vista Grand Slam 2017 International Windsurfing Tour
At the 8am Skippers meeting the wind was looking like it might just fill in for some Slalom racing. However, by 9am after a flurry of rigging, it was apparent that the wind would need a little more time to gain enough strength for competition.

Not to be deterred by such minor complications, it was decided that the hydrofoils should once again be busted out. This time it was for some racing on the slalom course.

Kids Slalom Racing - Day 2 - Rio Vista Grand Slam 2017 © International Windsurfing Tour
Kids Slalom Racing - Day 2 - Rio Vista Grand Slam 2017 © International Windsurfing Tour



Diony Guadagnino, Tyson Poor, Xavier Ferlot and Jean Rathe took charge. Xavier Ferlot was the stand-out winner during the morning races but Tyson Poor also showed his teeth winning a race.

Early afternoon at low tide, the Rio Vista ‘playpen’ was looking perfect for the kids to get out for some Slalom racing. Run by official race director for the Gorge, Darren Rogers, nine kids between the ages of 10 and 13 years old showed the adults just what this racing thing is all about. Once again Take Kohama of Japan was the clear winner for the day, screaming around the figure eight slalom course. What a joy it was to see all these youngsters out there loving every minute on the water.

Tyson Poor jumping the Hydrofoil - Day 2 - Rio Vista Grand Slam 2017 © International Windsurfing Tour
Tyson Poor jumping the Hydrofoil - Day 2 - Rio Vista Grand Slam 2017 © International Windsurfing Tour



Sadly, the wind never really showed its true colors today, but that did not deter the enthusiastic crowd from enjoying the Rio Vista sunshine, and checking out demo gear on hand from Ezzy, Goya and North. The crowd’s enthusiasm carried well into the evening with a grand BBQ, alongside the pumping tunes from the Aquaholics who had everyone dancing their socks off into the night.

Hydrofoil Slalom racing - Day 2 - Rio Vista Grand Slam 2017 © International Windsurfing Tour
Hydrofoil Slalom racing - Day 2 - Rio Vista Grand Slam 2017 © International Windsurfing Tour



The next Skippers meeting will be at 7am, hoping to catch the earliest possible start to run through some Freestyle and potentially more slalom heats.

The Super Grom Slalom Racers with some help from Brian Metcalfe-Perez, Wyatt Miller, Jason Voss, Alex Martens and Darren Rogers. - Day 2 - Rio Vista Grand Slam 2017 © International Windsurfing Tour
The Super Grom Slalom Racers with some help from Brian Metcalfe-Perez, Wyatt Miller, Jason Voss, Alex Martens and Darren Rogers. - Day 2 - Rio Vista Grand Slam 2017 © International Windsurfing Tour




BIA 2017 Adelaide 660x82 SailingGiacomo Yacht SaleBarz Optics - Floaters

Related Articles

World Cup Series Final - Six World Cup Champions crowned in Santander
Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain. Six new World Cup Series champions have been crowned after a day of Medal Races were played out in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 11 Jun British sailors in action at Sailing World Cup Final - Santander
British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing In true Friday fashion, British sailors have consolidated their positions at the top of the charts going into the final weekend of racing, as 13 boats book their berths for Saturday’s (10 June) first medal race day at the World Cup Series Final after four days of intense competition in Santander.
Posted on 10 Jun Medal Race places confirmed in six fleets at the World Cup Final
Friday's action at World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events. Friday's action at Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain saw the Medal Race places decided in six of the 11 events.
Posted on 10 Jun World Sailing respond to IOC programme announcement for Tokyo 2020
World Sailing received the news today that the IOC has confirmed the proposed 10 sailing events for Tokyo 2020 World Sailing will now commence an internal review of quotas for the 2020 Olympic Sailing Competition and will consult with the IOC on the 2020 event programme.
Posted on 9 Jun World Cup Series Final reaches mid-point
Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position Sailing's 2017 World Cup Series Final reached its mid-point on Thursday, as sailors continue to fight for position across the ten Olympic and Open Kiteboarding events in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 9 Jun Capitalise or catch up - World Cup Final Santander
Santander baked in sunshine for Day 2 of World Cup racing as sailors looked to either capitalise on a great opening day Santander was baked in sunshine for the second day of World Cup racing as sailors looked to either capitalise on a great opening day, or play catch up after slow starts.
Posted on 8 Jun 'Keepers' the target as the World Cup Final commences
The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board The World Cup Final kicked off in Santander, Spain today (6 June) with sailors aiming to put some 'keepers' on the board.
Posted on 7 Jun Open top bus welcome for World Cup Final sailors
Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain. Sailors from 41 nations received an open top bus welcome at the 2017 World Cup Series Final opening ceremony in Santander, Spain.
Posted on 5 Jun IKA KiteFoil GoldCup and KTA TTR Open in Korea
While Nocher’s forte is undoubtedly in light wind, the champion needed every bit of his skill to clinch the Korea stop To watch reigning International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) GoldCup champion, Monaco’s Maxime Nocher and team-mate Theo Lhostis from France, limbering up just metres off Boryeong’s talcum powder Daecheon Beach was a thing of wonder.
Posted on 30 May Buckingham (USA) takes Laser Silver at Delta Lloyd Regatta
US Sailing Team's Charlie Buckingham earned a silver medal in the men's one-person Laser event at Delta Lloyd Regatta The US Sailing Team's Charlie Buckingham (Newport Beach, Calif.) earned a silver medal in the men's one-person Laser event at the 2017 Delta Lloyd Regatta, a top-level Olympic-classes competition that concluded on Saturday in Medemblik, The Netherlands.
Posted on 29 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy