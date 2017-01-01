Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Excchange 728x90 Used

Rio Olympic medal winners to participate in Delta Lloyd Regatta

by Delta Lloyd Regatta today at 5:27 pm
Rio Olympic medal winners to participate in Delta Lloyd Regatta Delta Lloyd Regatta http://hollandregatta.org
During our five-day event the Delta Lloyd Regatta gives sailors a unique opportunity to compete against some of the best sailors in the world. The Rio Olympic medal winners have already been invited to participate in the Delta Lloyd Regatta and based on the world ranking dated 13 March we will also be inviting the top five of every class.

Strong competition
Within sailing, the Delta Lloyd Regatta is one of the leading Olympic events in Europe. We focus on innovation and the development of the international sport itself. We are looking forward to welcome these sailors to our unique event!

We are proud to announce that the following sailors have already signed up:

RSX: Men
– Dorian van Rijsselberghe (NED) – Gold medal in Rio (RS:X men)
Laser
– Toni Stipanovi (CRO) – Silver medal in Rio (Laser)
Laser Radial
– Marit Bouwmeester (NED) – Gold medal in Rio (Laser Radial)
– Anne-Marie Rindom (DEN) – Bronze medal in Rio (Lader Radial)
49erFX
– Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht (AUT) – Bronze medal in Rio (Nacra 17)

Are you ready to compete against the best sailors in the world after the Olympic season? Subscribe here for your own spot in the fleet.
Pantaenius - Fixed ValueHenri Lloyd 50 YearsNaiad

Related Articles

Vendée Globe – Day 89 – Same but different
Burton told of how he and his team had exceeded his expectations, his huge smiles radiating out to a warm hearted press Seventh placed Burton told of how he and his team had exceeded his expectations, his huge smiles radiating out to a warm hearted, appreciative press and public reception which was packed with the extended Burton and Escoffier families, sailing friends and supporters.
Posted today at 4:03 pm Vendée Globe – Good judgement, good pace – Burton's ‘lucky' seventh
Louis Burton secured seventh place this Thursday morning when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne Louis Burton secured seventh place this Thursday morning when he crossed the finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne at 07hrs, 47 mins, 49 seconds. For the young solo skipper who lives in Saint Malo, completing the legendary solo non stop round the world race today represents a major triumph.
Posted today at 9:19 am Warren Jones International Youth Regatta - Kiwis are on the front foot
Finally on the third day of racing sun returned and a full day of eight flights of Round Robin 2 racing were completed. Finally on the third day of racing at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta in Perth Waters, the sun returned and a full day of eight flights of Round Robin 2 racing were completed.
Posted today at 3:52 am Helly Hansen Nationals - Tough weather and close racing on opening day
Racing at the Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship got off to a challenging start yesterday Racing at the Helly Hansen Australian Melges 24 Championship got off to a challenging start yesterday with mixed results at the top of the fleet as the opening two races were sailed in a range of different conditions.
Posted on 1 Feb Adelaide to Port Lincoln Race - Two TP52s to do battle in iconic race
Geoff Boettcher's Secret Men's Business has long since been headlining yacht in the Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race Geoff Boettcher's Secret Men's Business has long since been the headlining yacht in the Adelaide to Port Lincoln Yacht Race, however this year will be put to the test when another TP52, Sam Haynes' Celestial, makes its debut.
Posted on 1 Feb Day 88- Never stop believing, never stop working
Arnaud Boissières will climb north across the Equator later this afternoon or early Wednesday evening Arnaud Boissières will climb north across the Equator later this afternoon or early Wednesday evening to leave six skippers in the South Atlantic. After 88 days of racing it may seem like most of the long established hierarchy is set to remain in place but places can and will still change before the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne is reached.
Posted on 1 Feb Beneteau Open Day RPAYC this Saturday
The new Oceanis 41.1, the Performance version, will be on display at RPAYC Newport. The new Oceanis 41.1, the Performance version, will be on display at RPAYC Newport.
Posted on 1 Feb First in best dressed for extended Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week
Event organisers from Townsville Yacht Club responded to pleas for Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week to be extended Event organisers from Townsville Yacht Club have responded positively to pleas for Sealink Magnetic Island Race Week to be extended, so the popular regatta has been stretched to six days in 2017, and to celebrate, Peppers Blue on Blue Resort is offering a substantial discount for those who book early.
Posted on 1 Feb Warren Jones International Youth Regatta - Day 2
Another testing day on Perth Waters at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. Another testing day on Perth Waters at the Warren Jones International Youth Regatta. More persistent rain showers, overcast skies and light and patchy five - ten knot breeze from an E/SE direction. A second day of very compact courses with close boundaries and multiple place changes, testing some of the world’s highest ranked match race teams.
Posted on 1 Feb Top of the Gulf Regatta 2017- Charter Party
Charter and sail TOG, May 2017. T-shirts and shorts sailing, of course! The annual Top of the Gulf Regatta is set to showcase Pattaya and the Gulf of Thailand this May. Big boats racing in IRC divisions, one-design Platus in the Coronation Cup, dinghies, and of course the Thailand Optimist Nationals - making for a fleet in excess of 200 boats and 700 sailors, coming from all corners of the world to compete in what has become one of Asia's biggest regattas.
Posted on 1 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy