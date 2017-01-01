Rio Olympic medal winners to participate in Delta Lloyd Regatta
by Delta Lloyd Regatta today at 5:27 pm
During our five-day event the Delta Lloyd Regatta gives sailors a unique opportunity to compete against some of the best sailors in the world. The Rio Olympic medal winners have already been invited to participate in the Delta Lloyd Regatta and based on the world ranking dated 13 March we will also be inviting the top five of every class.
Strong competition
Rio Olympic medal winners to participate in Delta Lloyd Regatta Delta Lloyd Regatta http://hollandregatta.org
Within sailing, the Delta Lloyd Regatta is one of the leading Olympic events in Europe. We focus on innovation and the development of the international sport itself. We are looking forward to welcome these sailors to our unique event!
We are proud to announce that the following sailors have already signed up:
RSX: Men
– Dorian van Rijsselberghe (NED) – Gold medal in Rio (RS:X men)
Laser
– Toni Stipanovi (CRO) – Silver medal in Rio (Laser)
Laser Radial
– Marit Bouwmeester (NED) – Gold medal in Rio (Laser Radial)
– Anne-Marie Rindom (DEN) – Bronze medal in Rio (Lader Radial)
49erFX
– Tanja Frank and Lorena Abicht (AUT) – Bronze medal in Rio (Nacra 17)
Are you ready to compete against the best sailors in the world after the Olympic season? Subscribe here
for your own spot in the fleet.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151515