Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Comprehensive 728x90

Rio 100 recovering from damaged rudder, fighting to the finish

by Transpacific Yacht Club today at 4:03 am
Rio 100 recovering from damaged rudder Transpacific Yacht Club
At 0015 Sunday July 9th we struck an unseen submerged object at a speed of 18-20 knots. We believe that it first struck the keel, then ran along the portside, until it struck the port rudder. The ensuing impact completely snapped the rudder just below the upper bearing. The rest of the stock and the rudder were now free to swing about, destroying the lower bearing and threatening to tear a hole in the boat. Since we were on starboard tack, copious amounts of water were pouring into the boat.

The first order of business was to slow the boat down to try and keep the free swinging rudder from doing more damage. The kite and the staysail were dropped and with the reduction in speed we were able to keep up with the ingress of water with our pumps.

With the water somewhat under control, we needed to come up with plan. We knew if we gybed, we could heel the boat enough that the damaged bearing would be well out of the water, but the boat would also pick up speed, which in turn could cause the rudder to rip a hole in the boat that we would have very little chance of patching. It was determined that we needed to get the rudder out of the boat quickly and get the hole covered.

Luckily for us, we have a very experienced crew who have all been with the boat since its christening, plus we have onboard multiple Volvo veterans, Chris Nicholson, Justin Ferris, Bouwe Bekking, Will Oaxley, and our own ace craftsman and Magyver, Jeff Messano onboard who came up with a plan.

Jeff quickly went to work rounding up parts to cover the hole, while the others came up with a way to secure the patch. But first we had to get the rudder out of the boat, which meant keeping the boat as slow as possible, which in turn meant the boat was flat and water would flood the compartment. When all preparations were complete, everyone except for Jeff left the compartment. The plan was to push the broken rudder out of the of the boat, stuff a sleeping bag in the hole to stop the water until we could pick up speed, heel the boat, and make our repairs.

With the boat heeled, Jeff quickly installed a round piece of plexi glass that’s normally used at the deck level to inspect the top of the rudder post on the hole with fast curing epoxy and bolted it down to what remained of the rudder bearing. He then cut a piece of our empty water tank to install on top of the plexi glass and installed a few bolts to secure in place, in the meantime other crew members cut the broken rudder strut to size so it could be rigged to come through the inspection port at the deck and put pressure on the repaired patch as an extra safety measure.

The plan came together perfectly, and with the hole covered, we gybed back to starboard. The next step was to get our emergency rudder installed so that it would be ready to deploy quickly should anything happen to our other rudder.

We found that we could sail the boat in a diminished capacity with our R2 and Main sail on starboard to get us to the port layline, where we could then gybe and sail at normal speeds. We did not want to risk using our emergency rudder on starboard tack, and possibly damage the E rudder, leaving us with no rudders should we later damage the starboard rudder as well (which took a hard strike only an hour before the hit which took out the port rudder).

So we sailed over 700 miles with our starboard rudder, having placed all of our sails and with our idle crew on starboard aft to keep the rudder in the water while we are sailing. After countless controlled wipeouts, we finally reached the point where we can hopefully lay the finish on port, and can now sail the boat in its normal configuration. Keep your fingers crossed that we don’t have to spend too much more time to spend on starboard.

We can attest to the fact that this part of Pacific Ocean is full of floating trash mostly discarded by the fishing industry, we have seen small and large islands of fishing nets complete with their floating plastic balls, we have seen crates of all sizes, tires, oil canisters, plastic chairs and all kinds of human debris, this pollution has to stop one day.

All and all, I am very proud of our crew who all preformed brilliantly in the face of adversity and came together as a team to resolve a dangerous emergency situation.

Rio100 is damaged but not broken. Please wish us good luck for the remaining 500 miles or so that we have to go.
Insun - AC ProgramBIA 2017 Sydney 660x82 SailingProtector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

Meet Ben Piggott – The rookie sailor with an 'insane' future
Unassuming, talented and just 21 years old, Ben Piggott is youngest sailor so far confirmed for Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 Unassuming, talented and just 21 years old, Ben Piggott is the youngest sailor so far confirmed for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. At that age, most of us haven’t got close to landing our dream job, yet here he is, preparing to fulfill a big life goal and race 45,000 nautical miles around the world.
Posted today at 3:25 am Smallest winner crowned at IRC European Championship
Racing was held on windward-leewards and longer courses around Marseille's off-lying Frioul islands In practice entries ranged from 31 footers to TP52s, with IRC, the rating rule of the Royal Ocean Racing Club and UNCL, creating a level playing field for all.
Posted on 12 Jul Les Sables-Horta-Les Sables Race – Top 10 goals for Oman Sail Class 40
Gavignet and Omani offshore yachtsman Fahad AlHasni are still in touch with the leaders in the two-handed 2500-mile race After being as high as second place, at the end of the first leg the Oman Sail team finished sixth, 10 hours behind the leading boat but only five adrift of the third place Class 40 yacht. The second leg from the Azores back to France starts on Friday (July 14), with the times from both legs combined to produce the overall race result.
Posted on 12 Jul Pittwater to Paradise Regatta – Oldies and YD combine on Le Billet
Clare Costanzo has raced the Beneteau 44.7 Le Billet to Southport three times, twice in the winter and once in January From a pool of 10 current and recent Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club Youth Development graduates, the two Marks and YD coordinator Rachel Bower will pull together enough young sailors for a third crack at the club’s East Coast Bluewater Pointscore Series which runs annually between July and April.
Posted on 12 Jul Get better wave forecasts from PredictWind and ECMWF
Predictwind is well-known for accurate wind forecasts but now leads the way with accurate wave forecasts PredictWind is well known for its world leading accurate wind forecasts, but did you know Predictwind also leads the way with accurate wave forecasts?
Posted on 12 Jul Melges 20 European Championship starts in Sibenik
Melges 20 World League is on verge of its ninth global event spanning three continents (Asia, Europe and North America). The Melges 20 World League is on the verge of its ninth global event (out of 16 sanctioned, worldwide) spanning three continents (Asia, Europe and North America).
Posted on 12 Jul J/80 World Championship - Day 2 - Snakes and Ladders
Reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tabares (ESP), stamped his authority on the 2017 J/80 World Championship Reigning J/80 World Champion, Rayco Tabares (ESP), stamped his authority on the 2017 J/80 World Championship, with two bullets and a second to open up a commanding lead for the regatta, but it was a game of snakes and ladders for the rest of the fleet.
Posted on 12 Jul Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek - not too late to join in
Four-day four-party format continues to be popular! Entries continue to be received for the 14th Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek which will take place 19 – 23 July off Phuket's east coast. The four-day four-party format has proven popular with sailors from around the globe as the fleet is expected to reach approximately 40 boats come race day, with sailors from more than 25 countries taking part.
Posted on 12 Jul America’s Cup – How to fix the world's most prestigious sailing race
This was not your father’s America’s Cup—the boats were 50-foot dragonflies skeeting across the water on hydrofoils Well, that was quick! The 35th America’s Cup was over in a heartbeat. It took barely a month for Emirates Team New Zealand to buzzsaw through a fleet of four challengers before shellacking the U.S. defender, Oracle Team USA, 7-1, to snatch yachting’s oldest prize.
Posted on 11 Jul Oman Sail show they are true contenders at Tour de France à la Voile
Mix of long coastal races and quick-fire inshore stadium events at a succession of venues offers a series of challenges After the opening two acts in Dunkirk and Fecamp, the Oman Sail team – led by co-skippers Thierry Douillard and Stevie Morrison – are in sixth place overall with a total of 175 points, just five away from the third spot.
Posted on 11 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy