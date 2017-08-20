Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS SO490 728x90

Rex Gorell Land Rover continues partnership with RGYC

by Alice Minney today at 7:03 am
Festival of Sails 2017 © Steb Fisher
Geelong’s Rex Gorell Land Rover will continue its long-term partnership with Royal Geelong Yacht Club (RGYC), and the annual Festival of Sails until the end of 2019.

The sponsorship deal sees Rex Gorell Land Rover as the naming rights sponsor of major sailing events at RGYC, including the recent Viper World Championships and the annual Springsail Regatta in September.

Rex Gorell Land Rover will also continue as the presenting partner of the 2018 Festival of Sails next January – marking the event’s 175th anniversary, the fourth year the business has sponsored the iconic Geelong Festival.

Dealer Principal, Jason Gorell says the ongoing relationship with the Royal Geelong Yacht Club reflects a genuine connection between the two organisations.

“We value our partnership with the Club and are very proud to continue to be associated with sailing in Geelong,” he says.

Festival of Sails Chairman, Peter Alexander says the Royal Geelong Yacht Club is delighted with the ongoing support from Rex Gorell Land Rover.

“The Gorell family has a long relationship with the Yacht Club and the local community and it’s wonderful to see that continue”.

“The connection between the Land Rover brand and world-class sailing is perfect,” says Mr Gorell.

“Both have style, innovative design and technological intelligence at their heart and can take on the unique challenges of their surroundings to deliver outstanding performances.

“The Land Rover brand is also all about adventure, fun and shared experiences, which is an excellent match with the fantastic package of action and entertainment at the Festival of Sails.”

As the presenting partner of the Festival, as well as showcasing a major display of vehicles, Rex Gorell Land Rover will bring back its exciting and interactive Twin Terrapod Driving Experience to the Geelong waterfront which has captivated crowds for the past three years.

A visit to the Rex Gorell Land Rover Terrapod has become a major onshore attraction for the public during the Festival, as well as many sailors.

Visitors to the Festival can take a ride on the Terrapod, an extreme off-road driving simulator which allows the Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles to climb between 43 and 48 degrees and achieve a height of nearly 6 metres above ground, simulating four wheel driving at its thrilling best!

“Land Rover Australia supports many major regattas around the country, but the Festival of Sails provides one of our biggest and most fun activations around Australia’’, says Mark Eedle, General Manager Brand Experience at Land Rover Australia.

“Our Land Rover Experience team absolutely love returning to Geelong every year for the Festival of Sails. Visitor numbers are huge, and it’s fair to say we enjoy it the most out of all the events we go to every year.”

Festival of Sails Chairman Peter Alexander says: “The ongoing commitment from Rex Gorell Land Rover has been critical in presenting a fantastic regatta and entertainment program for the past three years.

“Their support in 2018 – our 175th year – will help us deliver an even better event”.

Along with Rex Gorell Land Rover, the Victorian Government, Avalon Airport, Geelong Connected Communities and Gill Australia are also proud supporters of the 2018 Festival of Sails – the biggest annual keelboat regatta in the Southern Hemisphere and Geelong’s largest annual event.
BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Marina Exchange 660x82 Gill CompJeanneau AUS SO440 - 660x82

Related Articles

Sodebo Ultim’ wins Transat Jacques Vabre in record time
Gabart sent a message from deep in the South Atlantic, where he is nine days into his attempt to break Coville’s record. Sodebo Ultim’ sailed 4,742 nautical miles at an average speed of 24.94 knots. Their time smashed the previous record of 10 days 0 hours 38 mins 43 seconds set by Franck Cammas and Steve Ravussin on Groupama 2 in the 60ft multihull class in 2007 (the last time the race finished in Salvador) by two days two hours and 31 mins and 16 seconds.
Posted on 13 Nov Mini-Transat La Boulangère – The path to glory
Less than twenty-four hours from the finish, Ian Lipinski looks to be heading towards an historic double. They’ve got the scent of home in their nostrils now. On two converging routes, Ian Lipinski (Griffon.fr) and Jörg Riechers (Lilienthal) are rapidly making headway towards Martinique, with the pair of them set to make landfall over the course of day on Tuesday.
Posted on 13 Nov Volvo Ocean Race fleet pushes into Southern Hemisphere
Charles Caudrelier's Dongfeng Race Team led the fleet over the famous line of latitude at 0941UTC with slimmest of leads Turn the Tide on Plastic and Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, in sixth and seventh respectively only 60 miles behind Dongfeng, are tipped to cross the Equator within the next few hours. With the crossing of the Equator came the offerings to King Neptune, the Roman God of the Sea.
Posted on 13 Nov Transat Jacques Vabre – Maxi Edmond de Rothschild finishes second
The top-flight duel resulted in victory for the black and orange trimaran helmed by Thomas Coville and Jean-Luc Nélias. For their first official race at the helm of Gitana 17, Sébastien Josse and Thomas Rouxel certainly put up a creditable performance! Indeed, they finished just 1hr 47 minutes and 57 seconds behind the winners of this 2017 edition, having headed the fleet during the first three days of racing.
Posted on 13 Nov Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel crossed the equator in fourth position
The sailors aboard Team Brunel caught up Team AkzoNobel and the connection with the front of the fleet was realised. For Peter Burling - World Sailor of the Year - (NZL), Kyle Langford (AUS) and Carlo Huisman (NED), passing the equator meant there first encounter with King Neptune. The three former Americas Cup sailors faced the King.
Posted on 13 Nov Melges 24 Stories – TAKI 4 atop the wave
In the 20-year long history of the Melges 24 World Championships only two skippers have managed to win the title Besides the owner of the TAKI 4 ITA778 team, Marco Zammarchi, following team members have been a part of their success story: Niccolò Bertola as a helmsman, Giacomo Fossati as a tactician, Giovanni Bannetta as main trimmer and Matteo de Chiara as a bowman. Since 2016 autumn TAKI 4 team has been supported by the coach Niccolò Bianchi, also former Melges 24 sailor.
Posted on 13 Nov America's Cup - No easy options for Auckland to strike Cup paydirt
A successful defence in 2021 would yield a further economic boost of $1billion Following a closed workshop session with Auckland Councillors, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) along with Panuku Developments (the city's development arm) held a media conference in Auckland late Monday afternoon. There the five options for the America's Cup bases were presented.
Posted on 13 Nov Clipper World Race – Day 13, Race 3 – Winds frustrate across the fleet
PSP Logistics remains in the top spot on the leader board, and has a 33nm advantage on second placed Visit Seattle. The boats to the north are also struggling with wind, though the issue remains direction, rather than strength. Race three: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race is still a gruelling upwind slog for Sanya Serenity Coast, who has dropped from third to fifth.
Posted on 13 Nov Pittwater to Paradise Regatta - Blink and you might miss entry cut-off
Entries close on December 1 for Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and so far fleet of 25 yachts ranging in size Entries close on December 1 for the Club Marine Pittwater to Paradise Regatta and so far a healthy international fleet of 25 yachts ranging in size and concentrated in the 40-50ft zone are starters for the race north and chance to compete in subsequent Queensland state championships as part of the annual Bartercard Sail Paradise Series.
Posted on 13 Nov Cabbage Tree Island Race - Tough fight for podium
Just months after purchasing the boat, Zoe Taylor’s Cookson 12, G.O., took the win in Race 4 of Cabbage Tree Island Race Just months after purchasing the boat, Zoe Taylor’s Cookson 12, G.O., took the win in Race 4 of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s prestigious Blue Water Pointscore – the Cabbage Tree Island Race - topping IRC, ORCI and PHS divisions.
Posted on 13 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy