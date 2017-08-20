Rex Gorell Land Rover continues partnership with RGYC

by Alice Minney today at 7:03 amThe sponsorship deal sees Rex Gorell Land Rover as the naming rights sponsor of major sailing events at RGYC, including the recent Viper World Championships and the annual Springsail Regatta in September.Rex Gorell Land Rover will also continue as the presenting partner of the 2018 Festival of Sails next January – marking the event’s 175th anniversary, the fourth year the business has sponsored the iconic Geelong Festival.Dealer Principal, Jason Gorell says the ongoing relationship with the Royal Geelong Yacht Club reflects a genuine connection between the two organisations.“We value our partnership with the Club and are very proud to continue to be associated with sailing in Geelong,” he says.Festival of Sails Chairman, Peter Alexander says the Royal Geelong Yacht Club is delighted with the ongoing support from Rex Gorell Land Rover.“The Gorell family has a long relationship with the Yacht Club and the local community and it’s wonderful to see that continue”.“The connection between the Land Rover brand and world-class sailing is perfect,” says Mr Gorell.“Both have style, innovative design and technological intelligence at their heart and can take on the unique challenges of their surroundings to deliver outstanding performances.“The Land Rover brand is also all about adventure, fun and shared experiences, which is an excellent match with the fantastic package of action and entertainment at the Festival of Sails.”As the presenting partner of the Festival, as well as showcasing a major display of vehicles, Rex Gorell Land Rover will bring back its exciting and interactive Twin Terrapod Driving Experience to the Geelong waterfront which has captivated crowds for the past three years.A visit to the Rex Gorell Land Rover Terrapod has become a major onshore attraction for the public during the Festival, as well as many sailors.Visitors to the Festival can take a ride on the Terrapod, an extreme off-road driving simulator which allows the Land Rover and Range Rover vehicles to climb between 43 and 48 degrees and achieve a height of nearly 6 metres above ground, simulating four wheel driving at its thrilling best!“Land Rover Australia supports many major regattas around the country, but the Festival of Sails provides one of our biggest and most fun activations around Australia’’, says Mark Eedle, General Manager Brand Experience at Land Rover Australia.“Our Land Rover Experience team absolutely love returning to Geelong every year for the Festival of Sails. Visitor numbers are huge, and it’s fair to say we enjoy it the most out of all the events we go to every year.”Festival of Sails Chairman Peter Alexander says: “The ongoing commitment from Rex Gorell Land Rover has been critical in presenting a fantastic regatta and entertainment program for the past three years.“Their support in 2018 – our 175th year – will help us deliver an even better event”.Along with Rex Gorell Land Rover, the Victorian Government, Avalon Airport, Geelong Connected Communities and Gill Australia are also proud supporters of the 2018 Festival of Sails – the biggest annual keelboat regatta in the Southern Hemisphere and Geelong’s largest annual event.