Please select your home edition
Edition
Sail Exchange 728x90 1

Rescue beacon alerts top 450 for 2016

by Maritime NZ today at 2:51 am
Platino was one of the 450 EPIRB alerts made in NZ in 2016 - Image supplied from the Southern Lily Supplied .
A woman climber sustaining severe head injuries on Christmas Day, and a motor boat stuck on a sandbar off Foxton Beach, were among the more than 450 rescue beacon incidents for 2016.

The Rescue Coordination Centre of New Zealand received 146 beacon alerts north of Taupo last year, and 107 in the lower half of the North Island. In the South Island a total 95 were received from locations north of Christchurch, and 115 from the lower half of the island. The totals include alerts received for incidents in the air, on land, and on the seas and waterways.

The rescue of two men and a woman from their battered yacht, Platino, north of New Zealand in June, was among some of the dramatic maritime incidents. Last month an alert to RCCNZ assisted Coastguard’s rescue of a party of five, whose motor boat had run aground on the bar off Foxton beach.

On land, the Christmas Day rescue of the woman climber from 1800 metres high in the Aoraki National Park was hampered by cloud. RCCNZ coordinated efforts throughout the afternoon to reach the badly injured woman, with the helicopter crew finally getting her onboard as darkness closed in.

RCCNZ Manager Mike Hill says the number and range of beacon users is growing. The total of beacons registered in the RCCNZ database increased by more than 11,000 last year, to 62,241.

The McMurdo SmartFind and Kannad SafePro EPIRBs will be the world’s first distress beacons that can support each of the four frequencies used in the search and rescue process: 406MHz and 121.5MHz for beacon transmission; GNSS for location positioning; and AIS for localized connectivity. © McMurdo
The McMurdo SmartFind and Kannad SafePro EPIRBs will be the world’s first distress beacons that can support each of the four frequencies used in the search and rescue process: 406MHz and 121.5MHz for beacon transmission; GNSS for location positioning; and AIS for localized connectivity. © McMurdo


“It is not just boaties, but also more trampers, mountain bikers, hunters, climbers and people working in isolated areas, who are realising a beacon may save their life,” says Mr Hill.

“We coordinate about 850 search and rescue incidents each year, rescuing people and saving lives,” he says.

“Many responses begin with a distress beacon being activated. They are one of the most reliable ways of signaling that you are in distress - whether you are a boatie or on land.”

Mike reminds all those who received a welcome surprise in their Christmas ‘stocking’, and all new users, that rescue beacons must be registered. (It is free.)

“If the beacon is activated we ring the contact person - usually a family member or friend - to find out what the beacon user is doing, his or her route plan, how many people are in the party, and how well equipped they are.

“The important point to remember is we need up-to-date contact details in our database, so we can track down as much information as possible. Then we can work out what type of rescue services are required – such as a helicopter or land-based SAR crew – and what type of causality they may encounter when arriving at the beacon location,” says Mr Hill.

50 more lives were saved in NZ in 2015, and 10,000 more rescue beacons were registered. Personal EPIRBS are becoming part of every sailors kit. © Maritime New Zealand
50 more lives were saved in NZ in 2015, and 10,000 more rescue beacons were registered. Personal EPIRBS are becoming part of every sailors kit. © Maritime New Zealand


New Zealand’s search and rescue region is one of the biggest in the world - stretching from the mid-Tasman Sea, halfway to Chile, and from the South Pole, almost to the Equator.

“To cover such a huge area our search and rescue ‘team’ must be more than only our staff here at the RCCNZ,” Mr Hill says.

“It includes Police and other emergency services, volunteers such as Coastguard and LandSAR, the New Zealand Defence Force, and also the people, ships and aircraft from any country in the world who happen to be in our region - whether they need our help or if they are the ones we will use for search and rescue.”

RCCNZ also provides the 24/7 Maritime Radio Service. This includes monitoring channel 16, the international VHF channel for maritime emergency distress calls.

To register your beacon go to www.beacons.org.nz for more information.

Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Sail-World - Christmas - 660BandG AUS Triton2 660x82

Related Articles

2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Open for entries.
The 2017 edition of Top of the Gulf Regatta is now open for entries The 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, presented by Ocean Marina, Jomtien Beach, Thailand, is open for entries. The event will run 4-8 May. TOG regularly attracts more than 250 boats, with classes for Optimists, 420, Lasers and beach cats, ocean multihulls, IRC rated monohulls, cruisers and Platu One Design. Organisers already report strong interest and early sign-ups.
Posted today at 4:11 am 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta. Open for entries.
The 2017 edition of Top of the Gulf Regatta is now open for entries The 13th edition of the Top of the Gulf Regatta, presented by Ocean Marina, Jomtien Beach, Thailand, is open for entries. The event will run 4-8 May. TOG regularly attracts more than 250 boats, with classes for Optimists, 420, Lasers and beach cats, ocean multihulls, IRC rated monohulls, cruisers and Platu One Design. Organisers already report strong interest and early sign-ups.
Posted today at 4:11 am Liz Williams holding her own at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in OK Dinghy Nationals Anyone would be daunted taking on the opposite sex in sport, but Elizabeth Williams is right at home and holding her own in the otherwise male domain taking part in the OK Dinghy National Championship at Drummoyne Sailing Club this week.
Posted today at 3:56 am Entries open for 2017 Sydney Harbour Regatta
When summer racing comes to an end, the focus will shift to the Sydney Harbour Regatta When summer racing comes to an end, the focus will shift to the Sydney Harbour Regatta - the last hurrah at the beginning of autumn when the weather is still warm and the Harbour a picture postcard of sailing boats, from the Historical 18s to the most technically innovative boats on the planet.
Posted today at 2:38 am Vendée Globe – Day 66 – Le Cléac'h vents frustration at complex finale
Armel Le Cléac'h spoke of his frustration as erratic weather in the North Atlantic complicates path to the finish line. Armel Le Cléac'h today spoke of his frustration as erratic weather in the North Atlantic complicates his path to the finish line. At the latest position update the Frenchman had a narrow lead of 99 miles over British rival Alex Thomson as the pair forged their way north, around 350 miles south west of the Cape Verde Islands.
Posted on 10 Jan Davies rises to the top at Henning Harders OK Dinghy Nationals
Skelton and Brent, from Adelaide SC, led the fleet with a gap to the next group at the bottom of the first triangle. The earlier Race 3 was a Black Rock Yacht Club assault, belonging to Jackson and Blasse from start to finish, allowing Blasse, the 2009 National champion to move up to third overall and Jackson from seventh overall to fourth.
Posted on 10 Jan Viper Worlds 2017 – Jack and Shaun continue dominance on Day 2
The ideal sailing day became about boat handling, crew work and plenty of saltwater in the eyes. Monday’s gloominess and light winds shifted to summer sunshine and sea breezes 14-17 gusting to 19 knots by the time race 5 got underway in Stingaree Bay on Corio Bay’s eastern shore.
Posted on 10 Jan Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson updates from the Equator and the Doldrums
Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World. Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World. Trailing Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) currently leads by 91nm as with 2600nm left to sail. Here are videos where Alex describes life on board and his options to try and snatch back the race lead over the final sprint.
Posted on 10 Jan Sean Kirkjian wins the 2017 Quantum Nationals
A recent record fleet of 25 boats competed in the nationals hosted by the Cronulla Sailing Club Sean Kirkjian’s Pacific Sailing School team admirably aided by the inimitable ‘AJ’ Tony Reynolds and the school graduates in ‘Sailpac’ have taken out the 2017 nationals with a solid and consistent result over Shane Guanaria. A recent record fleet of 25 boats competed in the nationals hosted by the Cronulla Sailing Club, located in Port Hacking on the southern edge of Sydney.
Posted on 10 Jan OK sailors farewell Bill Tyler at Drummoyne Sailing Club
OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class OK Dinghy sailors and Drummoyne Sailing Club (DSC) members today farewelled Bill Tyler, a 45-year stalwart of the class, who died from multiple myeloma on December 6 after a two year battle with the disease.
Posted on 10 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy