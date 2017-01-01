Please select your home edition
Remembering Killo

by Billy Loader today at 4:31 am
Robert "Killo" Killick (right wearing headphones, on the right) Christophe Favreau http://christophefavreau.photoshelter.com/
It is with great sadness that we see the sudden passing of one of Sydney Harbour's great sailing legends Robert “Kilo” Killick who crossed his last finishing line on Saturday 24 June. Kilo was well known around Sydney Harbour, Port Hacking, Hervey Bay and numerous locations around the planet through his sailing, whale watching, charter vessel operations and pretty much any activity that involved having fun.

In recent years he was best known for his contribution to 18 ft skiff sailing whether it was Saturdays skippering the Historic 18 ft skiff “Yendys” out of the Sydney Flying Squadron or Sundays following the modern 18 footers out of the League at Double Bay around the track on Sydney Harbour in the Camera Cat. Kilo was passionate about 18 footer sailing and played a pivotal role in developing and sustaining both classes.

Robert
Robert "Killo" Killick © Christophe Favreau http://christophefavreau.photoshelter.com/



At the Sydney Flying Squadron Kilo was a key figure behind the building of a number of the replica skiffs including the most recent Myra Too being Billy Barnett’s 1951 winning skiff, and his beloved “Yendys” that he cared for like a father.

Kilo was a great man, he had a great heart and shared his love generously in bringing people together and providing encouragement towards helping us believe in ourselves.

For those of us who were fortunate enough to share his acquaintance he leaves a big hole in our heart, but always a smile on our face.

Never a dull moment Kilo!

Heartfelt condolences to Sam, Mackenzie and Angus and his family.

Shot from the Camera Cat - Australian 18fter Nationals - Race 5 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz
Shot from the Camera Cat - Australian 18fter Nationals - Race 5 © Richard Gladwell www.photosport.co.nz


S-W NZ: On a personal note, Killo was one of the great enthusiasts of the sport although he was closely associated with the 18ft and 16ft skiffs. He was the driving force behind the love coverage of the 18ft skiff racing - covering club racing and the JJ Giltinan Series. He was kind enough to invite me out for the day on the Camera Cat in January of 2016 - which was an unforgettable experience - both from the point of view of staying aboard, and seeing how Killlo and his team worked.

It was a 'belt and braces' production - none of the drones, graphics and helicopters of the America's Cup coverage, just Killo in the cockpit seat, driving, commentating and directing all in the one conversation. But he used to pull it off week after week - always going live before the start of each race and giving fans their coverage on Youtube, regardless of whether they were watching live or delayed.

Achieving that standard is not easy and Killo and his commentary team were able to involve the fans - making them feel like they were riding the Camera Cat and taking in the racing perched on the aft deck. Every race was different - 'she'll be right on the night' - as Killo and his team worked with the cards dealt to them on the day.

Australian sailing has lost one its real characters. Hopefully others will step into Killo's big shoes to continue what he started.

Richard Gladwell
Sail-World.com/nz

