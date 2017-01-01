Remembering Jack Gale

by Stephen Collopy today at 5:52 amIt is exactly two years to the day since the passing of his beloved wife Joan and they will now be back in each other’s company forever.Thoughts are naturally with Jack’s sons Geoff & Robbie at this time and their very close and loving family which they have welcomed so many of us to be a part of.





Jack was a wonderful character who was loved by so many of the greater Alfred’s family and while we will mourn his passing, we will celebrate a wonderful and full life and remember the great contributions he made to the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. The Club cannot expect to ever have in the future, such a loyal, knowledgeable and conscientious servant and Life member.



The Club and all its members, both past and present are blessed that Jack chose to dedicate his life to the Club and its members. Whilst we will all miss him we will remember sharing his generosity of spirit, his knowledge and his wicked sense of humour.



Jack’s farewell will be postponed to allow travelling family to return and join in the celebration of his life. Details will be made available when finalised.

