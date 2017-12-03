Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Remembering Dr Chris White

by John Byrne today at 8:15 am
Dr Chris White John Byrne
It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we advise the passing of Dr Chris White, who lost his battle with cancer last week. Chris is now at peace.

Chris was a tireless campaigner for the advancement of sailing in North Queensland. In this pursuit he turned the NQ regional training committee into a co-operative collective of Clubs that shared information and ideas and met regionally with resulting regional drive and camaraderie that united Clubs and personalities. It was these meetings which resulted in the invigoration of secondary school sailing in North Queensland and the establishment of the Open Bic and Flying 11 fleets in the North. A conversation with Chris always gave one a new burst of enthusiasm and a bunch of good ideas for your club.

Dr Chris White © John Byrne
Dr Chris White © John Byrne



Chris’s vision for NQ Sailing resulted in a previously unheard of number of grants and sponsorships being won which purchased boats and equipment still in use in the NQ region today.

After a period as State President of Yachting Queensland, Chris continued to focus energies to encouraging NQ Clubs until health challenges forced him to take a back seat. It is a testament to Chris’s energy, passion and drive that after this time, the collective forward momentum of sailing in NQ slowed considerably.

Those of us who worked with him in those progressive years will miss him greatly and hope that a perpetual North Queensland award of some description can be inaugurated in his honour.

RS Sailing 660x82 AUSSydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

Mini-Transat La Boulangère - Breathless Atlantic
In cruising terms, conditions could best be described as relaxing : sunny climes, seas becoming increasingly calm In cruising terms, conditions could best be described as relaxing : sunny climes, seas becoming increasingly calm, light to moderate breeze, perfect conditions for idling about. However, the distinctive feature of offshore racers is that they always want to go faster… at the risk of sacrificing some of the fun element.
Posted today at 6:25 am Change of pace at Melges 20 World Championship
After two days of perfect Southwest Newport breeze, Day Three of the Melges 20 World Championship dawned sunny skies After two days of perfect Southwest Newport breeze, Day Three of the Melges 20 World Championship dawned sunny skies and warm temps, but no wind. As sailors arrived at Sail Newport to begin their preparations, the glassy water was tempting for water skiing. At 09.00, PRO Peter 'Luigi' Reggio announced that the AP would be hoisted and the next announcement would be at 11:30
Posted today at 4:35 am Volvo Ocean Race - Prologue Leg to offer final tune-up ahead of start
On Sunday afternoon at 1400 local time in Lisbon (1300 UTC), the seven Volvo Ocean Race skippers will lead their teams On Sunday afternoon at 1400 local time in Lisbon (1300 UTC), the seven Volvo Ocean Race skippers will lead their teams off the start line of the Prologue Leg, a non-scoring race to the host city and start port of Alicante, Spain.
Posted today at 3:33 am Carlos Aguilar Match Race cancelled for 2017 due to Hurricanes
Organizers of the CAMR regretfully announce the cancellation of the November 30-December 3, 2017 event. Organizers of the Carlos Aguilar Match Race (CAMR) regretfully announce the cancellation of the November 30-December 3, 2017 event. The CAMR, presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, is known for bringing some of the best international match racing talent, from America’s Cup veterans to Olympians, to sail in the scenic yet challenging Charlotte Amalie Harbor.
Posted today at 1:34 am America's Cup - New York Yacht Club makes a smart early move
New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. New York Yacht Club's announcement of an entry in the 36th America's Cup may have seemed to some as a premature move. Coming just seven days after the Protocol joint announcement, most would have expected the club with the longest involvement in the America's Cup to have at least waited until the concept drawing of the AC75 was published, at the end of November, before confirming their intentions.
Posted on 6 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 2, Race 2 – Early frontrunners emerge
The difference between first and eighth has more than doubled from 10nm to 25nm with a top three now beginning to emerge Visit Seattle makes up the top three, though it is fighting off a strong challenge from Greenings. Greenings currently sits in fourth place and is less than 3nm ahead of Garmin in fifth.
Posted on 6 Oct Rothmans returns for Volvo Ocean Legends Race
Rothmans’ best performance was in Leg 2, from Punta del Este, Uruguay, to Fremantle, Western Australia. Rothmans originally sailed with a crew of up to 16 and finished the 1989-90 race in fourth place overall, taking 131 days to complete the 33,000-nautical-mile course. It was Smith’s second race, having completed part of the course onboard Simon Le Bon’s maxi, Drum in 1985-86.
Posted on 6 Oct Eclipsed rudder replaced in time for Couta Boat Nationals
When Jim Wilshire’s rudder came loose and went missing off his Couta Boat Eclipse, the owner’s shot at Couta Week When Jim Wilshire’s rudder came loose and went missing off his Couta Boat Eclipse, which was travelling east from Perth atop a delivery truck between Bordertown in South Australia and Horsham in Victoria, the owner’s shot at Couta Week and the class’ national championship hit a snag.
Posted on 6 Oct Newport delivers more of a good thing at Melges 20 World Championship
Day Two of the Melges 20 Worlds featured another Sou'Wester and a near perfect day of sailing. As sailors waited at Sail Newport for the Day Two morning announcement on the course location from PRO Peter 'Luigi' Reggio, debates were waged on both sides; some sailors wanted to give their bodies and equipment a break and head north of the Newport Bridge for flat water, others wanted to take advantage of yet another day of Newport's southwest breeze.
Posted on 6 Oct Questions answered at Discover Sailing Day
Discover Sailing Day, on October 22 is the chance to have questions addressed by the right people in a free environment More than quarter of a million Australians take part in organised sailing each year. However, for some others, concerns about logistics, costs and safety prevent them from ever getting out on the water. Discover Sailing Day, on October 22, is the chance to have questions addressed by the right people in a free and welcoming environment at your local Club.
Posted on 6 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy