Registration open for The Hague Offshore Sailing Worlds 2018

North Sea action off Scheveningen Sander van der Borch

by ORC Media on 19 SepIn July 2018 the challenging waters of The Hague will be the host for the best 150 offshore racing crews in the world. For over a week a combination of offshore and inshore racing will challenge these boats and their teams to determine who are the best in The Hague Offshore Sailing World Championship 2018, which is now open for pre-registration.'Over the years, Dutch racing teams have enjoyed the hospitality of previous World Championship organizing countries,' said Edwin Lodder, Chairman of the Offshore Worlds 2018. 'Attending these events around the globe, the Dutch feel they owe it to the offshore sailing community to invite them to the low lands to experience the hospitality and treasure called 'The North Sea'. With it's tricky currents, offshore winds and waves, this treasure will be truly a challenge for these teams.'





Offshore racing will be competed in three classes on different types of yachts between nine and 20 meters in length. Everything is measured for each boat's handicap ratings: the crew, the sails, the boat above and below the waterline. Using these measurements and clever hi-tech models will give each racing yacht ratings to help equalize the competition among unlike boats.



In 2018 it will be even more exciting: the two leading rating systems ORC and IRC have joined forces, efforts and knowledge into one combined Offshore Sailing World Championship.



'The RORC-ORC Working Party has been hard at work for many months now and we're pleased there is such broad agreement in the planning for this new combined event,' said RORC Commodore Michael Boyd. 'We expect this to get broad support from both ORC and IRC constituencies and look foward to further supporting this important championship event.'









'We look forward to further cooperation with The Hague organizers and RORC to continue the World Championship traditions of fair competition and a challenging format to create great racing,' said Bruno Finzi, Chairman of ORC.



Event organizers in The Hague invite all visitors to discover both the city and Scheveningen harbor, the center for the Worlds. The surrounding event grounds will complement the Race Village in addition to the city's existing lively streets and boulevards offering a wide variety of restaurants, bars and shops.



The city of The Hague will be all about sailing. Sailors, shore crews, spectators, family and friends are invited to taste and discover all The Hague has to offer in Dutch hospitality.





