Registration now open for Olson 30 North American Championship

by Scott Lyons today at 3:09 amThe Olson 30 North American Championship regatta is held annually in co-operation between the Northeast and Great Lakes Olson 30 Regions, and is open to any Olson 30 Class member boats. Each year the Regions choose a venue and dates. North American Championships have been run as one-design classes within an existing regatta or stand alone events.





















About CORK: In 1969, a group of enthusiastic sailors decided to establish CORK to host international sailing events off Kingston. The area offers some of the best fresh-water sailing in the world, excellent wind and wave conditions, and is a short distance from shore to the race courses. Leading up to the 1976 Olympics, the CORK regatta offered excellent training for sailors, coaches and officials and has since become a fixture on the international calendar.



Since 2000 alone, CORK has hosted dozens of North American and World Championships out Portsmouth Olympic Harbour. Highlights include the 2007 ISAF Youth World Sailing Championships, the 2010 Optimist North American Championships, the 2013 Laser North American Championships and the 2014 29er North American and World Championships. In 2015, CORK hosted the Laser Senior World Championships, the Laser Master World Championships and the Laser Radial Youth Championships.

