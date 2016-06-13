Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

Registration now open for Olson 30 North American Championship

by Scott Lyons today at 3:09 am
2015 Sailing shot O30s Geoff Webster
The Olson 30 Class Association is pleased to announce the 2017 North American Championships, to be hosted at CORK, Kingston, Ontario, in conjunction with Etchells Canadians.

The Olson 30 North American Championship regatta is held annually in co-operation between the Northeast and Great Lakes Olson 30 Regions, and is open to any Olson 30 Class member boats. Each year the Regions choose a venue and dates. North American Championships have been run as one-design classes within an existing regatta or stand alone events.

Olson 30 North American Championship © Geoff Webster
Olson 30 North American Championship © Geoff Webster


Olson 30 North American Championship © Geoff Webster
Olson 30 North American Championship © Geoff Webster


Olson 30 North American Championship © Geoff Webster
Olson 30 North American Championship © Geoff Webster


2016 Olson 30 North American Champions Bruce Rand and crew of O'Naturel © Geoff Webster
2016 Olson 30 North American Champions Bruce Rand and crew of O'Naturel © Geoff Webster


Olson 30 North American Championship © Geoff Webster
Olson 30 North American Championship © Geoff Webster



About CORK: In 1969, a group of enthusiastic sailors decided to establish CORK to host international sailing events off Kingston. The area offers some of the best fresh-water sailing in the world, excellent wind and wave conditions, and is a short distance from shore to the race courses. Leading up to the 1976 Olympics, the CORK regatta offered excellent training for sailors, coaches and officials and has since become a fixture on the international calendar.

Since 2000 alone, CORK has hosted dozens of North American and World Championships out Portsmouth Olympic Harbour. Highlights include the 2007 ISAF Youth World Sailing Championships, the 2010 Optimist North American Championships, the 2013 Laser North American Championships and the 2014 29er North American and World Championships. In 2015, CORK hosted the Laser Senior World Championships, the Laser Master World Championships and the Laser Radial Youth Championships.

Sail Exchange 660x82 1Pantaenius - Fixed ValueX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1

Related Articles

Prosikhin's 'Nika' dominates the Day 1 of Melges 20 World League 2017
The first day of the third International Melges 20 World League event has revealed three, high-quality races The first day of the third International Melges 20 World League event (the first European appointment) has revealed three, high-quality races, ultimately naming some of the top teams to watch - the absolute stars of success as the season begins. The long Melges 20 World League schedule includes 16 events over three different continents.
Posted today at 3:22 am North Sails Australia One Design summer wrap up
Over the Summer, the team at North Sails have had their heads down working with many sailors to achieve their goals. Over 30 Champions chose to work with North Sails One Design. These numbers are the key and show the amount of effort that is going on in the back ground in terms of design, development and customer support. We also sail in many of these classes to make sure that we stay ahead of the curve for next season.
Posted on 4 Apr Top of the Gulf Regatta set to welcome 3000th entry
More than 250 boats and 700 sailors and friends representing 25 nationalities, will congregate in Pattaya Having received international acclaim in 2016 and 2014, the multi award-winning regatta is an international showcase for sailing and the Gulf of Thailand. Famous for its warm weather sailing and good winds, Top of the Gulf Regatta has a well earned reputation for world-class sailing and race management, and a relaxed and convivial après-regatta scene.
Posted on 4 Apr It’s all about time at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta
Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta Several classes were too close to call going into the final day of racing at the 44th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR), held March 24 to 26 out of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The reason? A mix of STIR-signature round-the-island courses combined with conditions that ranged from near breathless calm to blustery gusts over three days of racing that kept competitors on their toes
Posted on 28 Mar Export Roo wins SB20 Tasmanian State Championship
Two world championships in the SB20 one-design boat class are now firmly in the sights of prominent Hobart yachtsman Cooper steered his European-based SB20, also named Export Roo to fifth place in last year’s World championships as Cascais, Portugal. Consistency throughout the regatta was a key fact in the victory for Cooper and his crew, David Chapman and Sam Tiedemann.
Posted on 19 Mar Burnell family’s Honey Badger bites in SB20 fleet
SB20 one-design sport boat, has proven it can do just that in racing over the summer sailing season The Burnell boys from Sandy Bay Sailing Club chose the name of their father’s SB20 one-design sports boat – Honey Badger - a little animal that fights ferociously above its weight. Honey Badger, SB20 one-design sport boat, has proven it can do just that in racing over the summer sailing season for owner/skipper Paul Burnell, his sons Oliver (19) and Toby (18) and 14-year-old Charlie Goodfellow.
Posted on 15 Mar Etchells Western Australian State Championships – Three peat out West
This was the second year concurrently Swan River Etchells Fleet headed ‘’up the creek’’ to the Royal Perth Yacht Club Saturday was classic Western Australian sunshine on the sparkling Indian Ocean albeit quite light and shifting conditions Axis’ varied from 135 – 150 - 170 around 5 – 8 kts for two lap races between 1.3 – 1.8 nm.
Posted on 14 Mar Alex McKinnon images from Day Three of the VIC Etchells Championship
Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the last day of the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells VIC State Championship Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the last day of the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It was staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day Three, just like its predecessors, also started in light breezes. The Answering Pennant was hoisted at 0915hrs. 
Posted on 13 Mar Jeanne-Claude Strong wins in Melbourne
After another still morning the southerly settled in at about six knots then steadily built to 15 knots through race one Jeanne-Claude Strong and the crew ofYandoo XX – Marcus Burke, SeveJarvin and Tiana Wittey – started strongly and established a clear lead at the first mark. They steadied to hold off an attack from Graeme Taylor on Magpie and David Clark on Fifteen + to take the win and all but cementing the championship win.
Posted on 13 Mar Alex McKinnon images from Day Two of the VIC Etchells Championship
Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship Alex McKinnon was out on the water for the Brighton Land Rover 2017 Etchells Victorian State Championship. It is being staged out of the Royal Brighton YC, and Day Two also started in light breezes. Racing was scheduled to start at 1100hrs, but with less than 3kts the AP went up, and all were kept ashore until the breeze started to fill in. There was even some thunder and a little lightning...
Posted on 12 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy