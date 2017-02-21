Registration is now open for the 2017 Queen's Cup Race
by SSYC today at 2:08 am
The on-line entry is now open and available to register for the 2017 Queen’s Cup Race hosted by South Shore Yacht Club. The Queen’s Cup race has a great history and competition. Race for one of the oldest trophies in yacht racing. On-line entry, entry form, NoR and other race documents can be found at SSYC website under the Queen’s Cup tab.
Race to the beer - South Shore Yacht Club Queen's Cup Feeder Race South Shore Yacht Club
This year’s race will be the 79th annual Queen’s Cup Race open to all boats with a 2017 LMPHRF handicap certificate. In addition, we welcome any one design entries. If we get six or more one-design boats (such as J-105’s T-Ten’s, Beneteau 36.7, J-111’s and any others) you will have your own start!
Once again, we will be supporting and we look forward to multi-hulls, shorthanded sailors as well as a cruising fleet racing.
Want to do a feeder race? We welcome all boats that want to get to South Shore Yacht Club early and leave their boats until the Queen’s Cup Race. There will be safe and secure free dockage.
We have been planning to make the 2017 Queen’s Cup Race a success ashore and afloat. There will be the usual great party with great food and entertainment. We are planning on having a shuttle bus for events around the town. This year’s race will be on June 23rd and the finish is being hosted by South Haven Yacht Club in South Haven, MI. As we did last year we are planning early to midafternoon starts.
The team at the South Haven Yacht Club has been working hard to arrange events on their end. They are planning great events after the finish at their Club and in South Haven.
We are pleased to mention that North Sails’ Bill Gladstone will be back and doing the Friday morning weather briefing. Going back to last year’s race, the good news was that he was spot on and the bad news was he was spot on.
Harken is going to have their Tech Trailer at South Shore Yacht Club manned by an experienced team to help you with any questions, to inspect your hardware and offer suggestions on preventative maintenance and how to get the best performance out of your sail handling gear.
We are also working with the folks at ORA to see if we can include boats with ORR/ORR-EZ ratings. Stay tuned!
Any questions let us know at qc@ssyc.org
or call us at 414-218-7076
.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151989