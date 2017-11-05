Registration for North Sea Regatta Week 2017 is open!

by North Sea Regatta today at 11:55 amThere are no races scheduled on With Monday this year. Yes, we are breaking a few traditions this year, but we're also restoring a good one. We'll tell you all about it in this press release.Registration for the Vuurschepenrace and the North Sea Regatta inshore races is made easy with Manage2Sail as our new race management system this year. Manage2Sail supports entry, registration and scoring. Registration for the RORC North Sea Regatta remains through the RORC specific system.





Welcoming happy cruisers, open keelboats and classics!

In 2017 it is also possible to compete in the Competition Cruising Class. You don't have to get up early, you don't need to spend long days on the water as we will only schedule one race a day, but you can join the fun! Results will be on SW rating, which means you don't have to have an official rating certificate either. You can even charter a boat with friends, for example at Waterland Yacht Charter from Monnickendam to join the fun! Please feel welcome to contact us if you have any questions at wedstrijdleiding@nsr.nl.



In addition to the IRC, ORC and ORC TwoHanded, J111 and SB20 racing classes, there is also room for Open keelboats and dinghies and Classic Yachts.



Helly Hansen is back!

In a year of breaking traditions we also restore one: Helly Hansen, a leader in technical sailing and performance ski apparel, is back! Helly Hansen’s outerwear, base layers, sportswear and footwear are sold in more than 40 countries and trusted by outdoor professionals and passionate sailors around the world. The past few years the design and technical department at Helly Hansen have gone through a huge development process.



Helly Hansen is really proud to be partner of the North Sea Regatta again which gives them the opportunity to show the sailing world in Holland what they have to offer.









Frans Sluyters is excited too: “I’m very happy with Helly Hansen back on board. We can reward our volunteers with a new collectors item and make sure our people on the water stay warm when they’re outside all day. During the regatta sailors and spectators can visit the Helly Hansen shop at the venue and get their own North Sea Regatta collectors items. We’re feeling proud, alive and full of energy to get this thing started!”



To register for Vuurschepen Race go here



To register for RORC North Sea Race go here



To register for North Sea Regatta inshore races go here

