Reducing the carbon footprint at Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek

by Phuket Raceweek Media today at 1:00 am
Panwa House at Cape Panwa Hotel, Phuket - Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2016 Event Media
The ocean environment is an important resource for everyone. Recent research shows that a number of countries in Asia, including Thailand, are amongst the world's top ocean polluters and at Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek we will play our part in keeping the oceans clean and reducing our carbon footprint.

Back in 2014, we signed up to the “Clean Regattas” initiative by Sailors for the Sea – the first regatta in South East Asia to do so. The Clean Regattas programme is a global certification system that encourages regatta organisers and yacht clubs to manage and run environmentally responsible events, the main initiative being to reduce marine debris and preserve coastal land and waters.

In addition to our established year-round reduce-reuse-recycle policy, this year we are introducing “straws on request” at the regatta.

Drinks are often served with straws as decoration, unnecessarily. During regatta week, straws will no longer be given with drinks automatically. We will only give a straw if a person asks for it. You would be surprised how many thousands of plastic straws a regatta uses. These are used once and then discarded, and the plastic is mostly non-biodegrade. This year it will be straws on request only at all our regatta bars – please support us on this and reduce the plastic waste that goes into the environment. [Who needs a straw to drink beer, anyway? Ed]

Twin Sharks - Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2015 © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek
Twin Sharks - Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek 2015 © Guy Nowell / Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek



We're proud to welcome back Weather Routing Inc. (WRI) again this year who will be provided forecasts each morning from 19th through 24th July.

The forecasts will be available direct from Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek's website and will also be displayed each morning on the noticeboards around the regatta venue, Cape Panwa Hotel.

WRI prides itself as the world leader in maritime forecasting, in business since 1961, providing detailed, customised routeing and forecast services to mariners worldwide.

Find out more about Weather Routing Inc. and how we will be working together at Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek by going to https://phuketraceweek.com/raceweek/weather-routing-inc-from-wri.

